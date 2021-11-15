Shopping

Get Ready For The Holidays Early With These Cool Gift Wrap Options

Choose from traditional reindeer and snowflake designs or opt for wrapping paper that's recyclable and biodegradable.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Gift wrap shown: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BLACK-PAPER-Wrapping-Paper-4-pack/dp/B09FYJ547T?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=618ec86ce4b06c5987c77f56,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Black Paper Party" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618ec86ce4b06c5987c77f56" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BLACK-PAPER-Wrapping-Paper-4-pack/dp/B09FYJ547T?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=618ec86ce4b06c5987c77f56,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Black Paper Party</a>
Amazon / HuffPost" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon / HuffPost
Gift wrap shown: Black Paper Party

Whether you plan on waiting until the last minute to start wrapping gifts this year or you’re already setting time aside to do it next week, you’re going to need some wrapping paper. Before you know it, Christmas Day will be right around the corner. If you don’t feel like venturing out to the store to peruse picked-over options or you want some unique paper to make sure your loved ones’ gifts stand out under the tree, you’ll likely find what you’re looking for at Amazon. When you’re on the product page and at checkout, you’ll be able to see an estimated delivery date so you can be sure it’ll arrive at your door in time to use.

There are so many options to choose from, we’ve rounded up several favorites on the list below. From festive, familiar holiday designs including a jolly Santa Claus and the Grinch, to eco-friendly wrapping paper that you can recycle after opening presents, your gifts will be the talk of the morning.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Six rolls of recyclable and biodegradable Kraft paper gift wrap
Amazon
Get them for $25.99.
2
A roll of cat-themed gift wrap
Amazon
Get it for $14.98.
3
Twelve sheets of "Nightmare Before Christmas" gift wrap
Amazon
Get them for $12.98.
4
Four rolls of Black Paper Party gift wrap
Amazon
Get them for $65.
5
Two rolls of blue and silver reversible wrapping paper
Amazon
Get them for $9.99.
6
Three rolls of rustic Christmas-themed gift wrap
Amazon
Get them for $14.99.
7
Four rolls of snowflake and reindeer-themed gift wrap
Amazon
Get them for $26.99.
8
Three rolls of Grinch gift wrap
Amazon
Get them for $14.99.
9
Three rolls of Santa, candy cane and snowman gift wrap
Amazon
Get them for $11.99.
10
Four rolls of marbled gift wrap
Amazon
Get them for $25.55.
11
Three sheets of pizza-themed gift wrap
Amazon
Get them for $13.95.
12
Three rolls of Peanuts-themed gift wrap
Amazon
Get them for $14.99.
13
Three rolls of colorful ombre gift wrap
Amazon
Get them for $14.99.
Holiday Cards For Your Friend Who Loves TV
shoppingChristmasGift Guideswrapping paper