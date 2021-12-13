Shopping

Handy Products That Make Wrapping Gifts Easier

Hands-free tape dispensers, viral paper cutters and ribbon curlers will make gift wrapping a piece of cake this year.

Cut perfectly <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Original-Little-ELF-Holiday-Wrapping/dp/B07V738J4Y?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61b26149e4b04ae319fc7a36,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="straight pieces" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b26149e4b04ae319fc7a36" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Original-Little-ELF-Holiday-Wrapping/dp/B07V738J4Y?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61b26149e4b04ae319fc7a36,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">straight pieces</a> of wrapping paper and tear <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Scotch-Dispenser-Portable-One-Handed-Dispensing/dp/B07YNHMM7R?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61b26149e4b04ae319fc7a36,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="segments of tape" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b26149e4b04ae319fc7a36" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Scotch-Dispenser-Portable-One-Handed-Dispensing/dp/B07YNHMM7R?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61b26149e4b04ae319fc7a36,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">segments of tape</a> with just one hand.
Your holiday shopping is complete, and now you’re faced with the slightly onerous task of cutting wrapping paper to size, sticking folded edges into place and then popping some bows atop all your freshly wrapped gifts.

Gift wrapping can be a little time consuming, especially in the frenzied final throes of the holiday season. Fortunately, modern innovation has done it again with some cleverly designed gift wrapping tools that should shed some minutes off your wrapping time as well as some of the headache.

Keep reading to find products that can help you get perfectly straight and bunch-free sheets of wrapping paper, tightly curled ribbon and pristinely applied pieces of tape for all your gift wrapping needs, this year and next.

A tool to help you cut perfectly straight pieces of wrapping paper
We've all fallen victim to jagged, ripped and woefully crooked edges when cutting wrapping paper with traditional scissors. The Elf paper cutter is a safe tool that uses a replaceable embedded steel blade and the roll of wrapping paper as a guide to slide, cutting clean and straight pieces of paper for all your gift wrapping or craft needs. Users on Amazon called this little device "a time saver" and "the best freaking thing" if you're obsessive about your wrapping.

This pack comes with two Elf cutters that you can also place around your rolls of gift wrap to keep them nice and neat for storage.

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
A tabletop tape dispenser
If you've ever awkwardly leaned an elbow on the edge of a piece of wrapping paper to keep it in place while clumsily tearing a piece of tape before the edge slides down the side of the gift and you're back at square one, then this tabletop tape dispenser might be a your new best friend.

Simply clip it to the edge of your work surface and the dispenser will provide enough resistance to pull and tear your desired length of tape with just one hand. The dispenser also rotates 360 degrees around and 180 degrees vertically so you can get a piece of tape no matter the angle. One user said that this device "saves time and your sanity."

Get it from Amazon for $12.
A tool that makes perfectly curly pieces of ribbon
It's beyond frustrating when you run your ribbon along the blade of scissors hoping to get a bouncy ringlet and you get a limp beach wave instead. This ergonomically designed multipurpose tool helps you get satisfyingly perfect curls of ribbon every time. It can also cut paper and has a brandishing feature that makes tape less noticeable on the outsides of packages.

Get it from Etsy for $7.70 and free shipping.
A tabletop gift wrap dispenser
You'll bring your gift wrapping game to a whole new level with this tabletop gift wrap dispenser that allows you to easily pull paper from the roll and cut, all in one fell swoop. This sturdy dispenser with its built-in paper cutter stands just a little over 8 inches tall so it can be easily stored until next time.

Get it from Amazon for $29.98.
A ribbon dispenser for storage and easy access
If you just have random bags filled with ribbon in your closet, it might be time to invest in this easy-view caddy that keeps your ribbon organized, stored and easily accessible. Just pull out your desired length and snap the lid closed to keep the ribbon in place as you cut.

Get it from Joann Fabrics for $11.99.
A two-sided shredder that makes decorative ribbon
Add some unique flair to your gifts with the help of this two-sided ribbon shredding tool that easily creates thin and even strips of ribbon. Leave the ribbon as strips, fold into bow shapes or simply trim a length of ribbon that's too thick.

Get it from Walmart for $13.99.
An automatic tape gun you only need one hand to use
Nothing can ruin an evening of wrapping presents more than when you have a piece of tape between your fingers, ready for placement, and then it folds over on itself and you're forced to wrestle it off and start again.

This one-handed tape gun works by automatically dispensing a 1-inch piece of tape at a simple push of the lever, which you can do while the roller is applied to the surface of your paper. Once you release the lever, the piece of tape is cut without ever having to fuss with the sticky side.

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
A safety paper cutter that got mostly five stars on Amazon
If you aren’t a fan of the unpredictable tendencies of traditional scissors, this handy device can help. Using a zipper-type design, this cutter can seamlessly glide along your wrapping paper without bunching or ripping the edge. It also has a locking feature for safe storing and can be used both right- and left-handed.

Get it from Amazon for $8.69.
