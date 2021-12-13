Your holiday shopping is complete, and now you’re faced with the slightly onerous task of cutting wrapping paper to size, sticking folded edges into place and then popping some bows atop all your freshly wrapped gifts.
Gift wrapping can be a little time consuming, especially in the frenzied final throes of the holiday season. Fortunately, modern innovation has done it again with some cleverly designed gift wrapping tools that should shed some minutes off your wrapping time as well as some of the headache.
Keep reading to find products that can help you get perfectly straight and bunch-free sheets of wrapping paper, tightly curled ribbon and pristinely applied pieces of tape for all your gift wrapping needs, this year and next.