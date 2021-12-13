A tabletop tape dispenser

If you've ever awkwardly leaned an elbow on the edge of a piece of wrapping paper to keep it in place while clumsily tearing a piece of tape before the edge slides down the side of the gift and you're back at square one, then this tabletop tape dispenser might be a your new best friend.Simply clip it to the edge of your work surface and the dispenser will provide enough resistance to pull and tear your desired length of tape with just one hand. The dispenser also rotates 360 degrees around and 180 degrees vertically so you can get a piece of tape no matter the angle. One user said that this device "saves time and your sanity."