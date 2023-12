58 Gifts You Can’t Go Wrong Giving

A Dagne Dover duffle bag

It's made out of neoprene and mesh, meaning it's a super soft bag and they'll be able to fit so much stuff in that they'll never travel without it again. I've had this duffle for years now, and it's one of my favorite things I own. I'm not exaggerating when I say it is the perfect carry-on bag. The pockets inside make sure everything has a place and stays organized, and one of the coolest features is the small outside pocket that fits your phone perfectly. I let my mom borrow mine when she traveled across Europe last fall, and she loved it so much I had to get her own for Christmas last year. Now we're both part of the Dagne Dover travel team.For Nordstrom, in-stock items should arrive three to eight business days after the order is placed. If you need it faster, you can select expedited shipping. For Dagne Dover, expedited shipping options are available for an additional cost."I love my new bag. I have been on the hunt for the perfect stylish yet utilitarian bag for some time now. And I think I found out! I love the number of pockets (no more bottom bag abyss) and the hardware. Having a back pocket for my phone is just perfect. I’m obsessed. Thank you for a form-meets-function bag!" — Megan V.