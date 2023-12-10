58 Gifts You Can’t Go Wrong Giving

You're about to wow everyone with your gift-giving this year.
Abby Kass
A <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F564214229%2Fwildflowers-necklace-floral-pendant&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wildflower necklace from Etsy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F564214229%2Fwildflowers-necklace-floral-pendant&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">wildflower necklace from Etsy</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Womens-Cross-Fleece-Outdoor-Slippers/dp/B07L7BKDRT?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="plush slippers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Womens-Cross-Fleece-Outdoor-Slippers/dp/B07L7BKDRT?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">plush slippers</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CJT74PPP?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="custom paint-by-number pet portrait" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CJT74PPP?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">custom paint-by-number pet portrait</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Original-Salbree-Microwave-Silicone-Collapsible/dp/B01G7SGOXK?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="microwave popper" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Original-Salbree-Microwave-Silicone-Collapsible/dp/B01G7SGOXK?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">microwave popper</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sony-SRS-XB13-Waterproof-Bluetooth-Exclusive/dp/B08ZJ6DQNY?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sony wireless compact speaker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sony-SRS-XB13-Waterproof-Bluetooth-Exclusive/dp/B08ZJ6DQNY?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">Sony wireless compact speaker</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Whiskey-Decanter-Globe-Etched-Glasses/dp/B077Y2SJML?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="whiskey decanter globe set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Whiskey-Decanter-Globe-Etched-Glasses/dp/B077Y2SJML?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f6396e4b09331c7f2454e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="5">whiskey decanter globe set</a>.
Etsy and Amazon
Popular items from this list:

1
www.amazon.com
The newest version of the Kindle Paperwhite
It's designed with a larger display, adjustable lighting options, a glare-free screen, weeks-long battery life and (in my opinion the best feature) it's waterproof! It's available in three colors and with or without Kindle Unlimited.

Promising review: "I’ve held onto physical books for a long time, but with a two-week vacation planned, I decided to splurge on the Kindle for my birthday gift. I have read 11 online books since I bought it, and my only regret is that I didn’t purchase it sooner. I love the quick downloads, library organizing, and the ability to have so many options in such a small device. I now carry my Kindle everywhere I go to pass the time in various places. The feature of book suggestions has also helped me find a few new fave authors. The biggest plus for me is how you can change the lighting at night to read in bed without a book light. Total game changer. Buy the Kindle — you will love it." — Erin P.
$149.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
And a strap that attaches to the Kindle that makes it easier and more comfortable to hold
This strap is designed to fit the Kindle Voyage, Kindle Paperwhite and 6-inch Kindle Fire.

Promising review: "I already loved my Kindle Paperwhite, but this makes it even better. It looks bulkier in the picture than it actually is. There's enough room in the strap for A FINGER (not two), and it weighs close to nothing — maybe an ounce. I wanted something that would make it easier to hold in front of my face while reading on the plane (to avoid bent-over posture) and also an easy loop to put my finger through when reading on my side (in bed). It folds flat to fit in a sleeve as well. Perfect for my needs!" — Andrew H.
$12.50+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A five-pack of wool-blend crew socks because one can never have enough warm socks
These look extra cozy because they're made with 35% wool. They're available in 19 color combinations.

Promising review: "I love them. I waited to rate them until after I had washed a pair. There was very little shrinkage, and I absolutely love the patterns and colors. They would make really great stocking stuffers, though I am not willing to share." — ET
$14.99 at Amazon
4
Goodful
A super sleek Beast blender and hydration system
It's super quiet and only takes one minute to blend smoothies to perfection. It can also whip up sauces and even infuse water or other liquids. It's available in three colors.

(No expedited shipping options are available. Check the estimated delivery date before adding it to your bag.)

Promising review: "I make smoothies every morning, and have for many years. I have been through so many blenders, from Bullet to Vitamix and everything in between. This is hands down my favorite blender yet! It is so quiet! I had to walk away when blending with Nutribullet because it would hurt my ears. No more! It is quiet, but inside it is blending like a beast! Just one minute and everything is perfectly blended. Even the greens are micronized in there, unlike other blenders that would leave larger pieces of kale or spinach behind. To top it off, it is a beautiful design, so I am happy to give it real estate on my countertop!" — Allison G
$140.25 at Goodful (originally $165)
5
Amazon
A 100% recycled cotton tote bag
They can use it as a shopping bag, grocery bag or just a "stuff they need to have with them" bag. It's available in eight various sizes, colors and patterns.

Promising review: "Seriously, this bag is amazing. It's a great size, very well made, and more features than I thought were possible on a canvas bag. Little things like the inside pocket and the two sets of buttons that keep the bag closed depending on whether you're using the long strap or the short strap make it a really great bag to carry. I ordered the black, so it's classic and will never feel out of style, but I can easily see myself ordering more colors because it's just that cool." — Michelle S
$38+ at Amazon
6
Big Blanket Co
A giant 10-foot-square blanket big enough for the giftee and their whole fam
It's made with four-way stretch temperature-regulating fabric and can fit in standard-sized washing machines. It's available in up to 24 colors, patterns and prints.

Promising review: "I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" — Lelia R.
$159 at Big Blanket Co.$159 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A SodaStream Art for a modern and sleek way to make their own sparkling water at home
All they have to do is fill the bottle with water and pull the lever on the side, and they'll have delicious bubbly water in seconds.

Promising review: "I've wanted one of these for over five years and finally took the plunge. I am so impressed with this! It's easy to use, and I love that I don't need to use SodaStream flavors if I don't want — I can create something entirely my own. I am already seeing savings in my grocery bill from not needing to buy sparkling water. I'm happy I am able to adjust the amount of CO2 used to my liking. As far as the unit construction, it seems very sturdy and well made, the color is beautiful, and it does exactly what it is intended to do. Very pleased and highly recommended." — Dorothy of Oz
$149.90+ at Amazon (regularly $199.99)
8
www.amazon.com
A Sony wireless compact speaker designed to be small and waterproof
Plus, it has 16-hour battery life!

Promising review: "This is a great little speaker for listening to music, news, etc. from your phone. The sound quality is outstanding for such a small speaker when listening to music with clear highs and deep bass. It is loud enough to work around the kitchen or a small house and keep listening without carrying your phone. It has been moisture resistant when we took it out fishing. We really like it." — crobertsjr55
$34.99+ at Amazon (typically $48)
9
Amazon
A custom paint-by-number pet portrait
The kit includes a canvas, 48 colors, brushes and tech tools. It's designed to be beginner-friendly, even if the giftee swears they are not artistic.

Promising review: "This was so much fun! I tried three different photos in the tool they give you and chose this one. It shows you a preview of each painting, which is really helpful when deciding which image to go with. Not every picture came out as good, so definitely try a few! Easy to use, and fun to paint — excited to frame it! I actually have some paint left over and will try to do another one!" — Jonathan Kebert
$39.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A twist-bottom flower vase
It's designed with some unique features that will help the recipient easily maintain fresh flowers without making a mess in their kitchen. Water can drain through the bottom of the vase before replacing it, and the base also twists off completely to trim the stems, making them last longer. Check out a TikTok of the twist-off vase in action.

Promising review: "Most genius vase. The flowers last so much longer, because you can change the water and snip the stems to keep bacteria from growing and killing your flowers. It’s also beautiful as a vase itself, super modern and chic." — Eliezer Labkowsky
$24.99+ at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A microwave s'mores maker
Because what's better than giving someone the ability to make a delicious s'more (or two) on a random Tuesday night, no bonfire required? It's designed to be super easy to use. All they have to do is fill the water reservoir, put their s'mores ingredients on the tray and heat in the microwave for 30 seconds. The marshmallow and chocolate will heat at the same time, leaving them with one delicious treat.

Promising review: "This is a very cute gadget. I saw this on a TikTok and fell for it lol. I'm glad I did. My kids and I have so much fun making instant s'mores. They're done in about 30–40 seconds with literally no cleanup. The marshmallow doesn't melt over so you basically can just run hot water over it to remove a few crumbs from crackers and be done." — Shawna G.
$17.92 at Amazon
12
Sephora
A K18 set designed to help reverse damage, reduce frizz and add shine to their hair in just four minutes
They'll get the reviewer-favorite leave-in mask plus the hair oil.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman says: "I own both of these products and they are well and truly just chef's kiss the crème de la crème of hair care if you're someone (or your giftee is) who puts their hair through a lot. I've been bleaching my Asian brown-black hair blonde for six years so trust me when I say I've tried a lot of hair products that say they'll restore moisture and help strengthen my hair. Spoiler: Most of them made no difference. K18's leave-in hair mask is truly my holy grail as evidenced by the fact that I willingly fork over $75 for a bottle every few months (so the fact that you're getting a full-size mask and a hair oil for only $5 more is truly a steal). The hair oil is a new addition to my medicine cabinet and is a multi-tasking star: Use it as a heat protectant before styling or as a finishing oil. I do both and love how it makes my hair feel soft and look shiny/frizz-free after blow-drying."
$80 at Sephora
13
Amazon
A HyperChiller that can chill freshly brewed coffee — or other liquids, such as wine — in a minute
This 12.5-oz cup chills all beverages except carbonated ones without watering them down. You fill it with water and put it in the freezer for 12 hours before using it. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "My son loves cold coffee but doesn’t like the process or taste of trying to cool it the traditional way. Instead, he would go buy a cold coffee. So when I saw this, I got it for him as a gift. He called me the other day just to tell me how much he loves this chiller. He says it works perfectly to give him instantly cold coffee. All he has to do is pour his fresh-brewed coffee into the chiller, and it is immediately turned into ready-to-drink cold coffee. He told me I really scored with this gift." — Monica
$13.02+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A mini projector to transform their living room (or even bedroom) into a whole theater experience
Promising review: "I've been wanting a projector for a while now after seeing it on TikTok, and this one hits the mark. The quality is crisp and clear to the point you don’t really need a projector screen. The sound can go pretty loud. Most importantly, it can connect to my iPhone and MacBook. I got it as a gift, and I’m very happy with it. It doesn’t come with the Apple adapter, but you can find it for cheap separately anyway. No complaints so far." — Amazon Customer
$57.98 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A Ninja XL Airfryer to help them crisp, fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate in minutes
Promising review: "Love love this air fyer! I have been looking for one for a little over a year, but the reviews always stopped me from buying! But I’m a mom of three, and I wanted to try this one out. It works beautifully! When I say It’s amazing, I really mean it. I have cooked fries, nuggets, grilled chicken breasts, asparagus, and potatoes mixed. Everything has come out super good and fully cooked. It’s my fave kitchen appliance at the moment. It saves me so much time being a stay-at-home working mom. If you have been thinking about buying it, just buy it. I promise it’s worth it. Overall, it works so good!" — Vee
$99.99 at Amazon (regularly $119.99)
16
www.amazon.com
A pair of plush slippers
These might just be the Goldilocks of slippers because they'll keep their feet "just right" all day long. Cold feet and sweaty feet will be a thing of the past when they have these cozy slippers in their life. They're available in women's sizes S–XL and in seven colors and patterns.

Promising review: "These slippers feel like a hug on my feet. They have a hard bottom so you can wear them out. The top part is so incredibly soft!!! I love these! If you’re worried about sizing — size up." — Cyndi Lundeberg
$23.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
An 800-piece puzzle perfect for your puzzle-obsessed friend
Each design features the work of an emerging female artist, so they may even end up framing the puzzle once they finish putting it together (which they totally can because it comes with tools to help preserve it)!

Promising review: "So my husband and I are big puzzle people. This is our first Jiggy puzzle, and I will start by saying, WOW the packaging is gorgeous! This is so perfect for a gift — we are certainly going to be gifting these to family this year. I love that you can hang them on your wall when complete! I ordered this after seeing Oprah recommend it as a top holiday gift. I trust her completely lol! Can’t wait to get started on this gorgeous puzzle." — Erica
$49 at Amazon
18
Amazon
And a puzzle plateau with a large surface and four drawers
It's perfect for anyone who enjoys puzzles but hates when the pieces take over the whole kitchen or coffee table. Reviewers say this is light enough to easily move out of the way and that the drawers are removable as well, making their puzzle-doing experience the best it has ever been.

The board measures 21 by 29 inches and fits most puzzles up to 1,000 pieces. It's also available in a 1,500-piece size.

Promising review: "I purchased this for my nana for Christmas as she's always doing puzzles and stealing my parent's card table. She's always difficult to buy for, but this was a winner. She's been using it nonstop ever since! She (and my parents) love being able to move the puzzle at whatever stage it's in. It arrived in perfect condition and works great. The drawers do come out all the way, so you have to be careful about pulling them out, but that's helpful too because you can sort, move around, or use them for creating sections of the puzzle and then moving them into place. I would definitely recommend this for any avid puzzle builder." — M
$42.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A soft matching loungewear set
This is a chic and cozy option they can wear all winter long when the temperature is too cold to leave the house. It's available in women's sizes L–3X and six colors.

Promising review: "Absolutely love the cozy feel! Super soft (inside and out), keeps me warm, and so comfortable to lounge in. I am so impressed with the quality!! These are by far my new favorite! Love the fit and fabric." — Stephanie
$139 at Amazon
20
We Are Knitters
A chunky-knit blanket knitting kit
It's filled with everything they need to make their own blanket at home. The kit includes nine skeins of wool, circular knitting needles, the pattern, a small sewing needle and an embroidered label. It's available in numerous colors, in English and Spanish and with or without knitting needles.

(Your order should arrive in 3–8 business days. Express shipping is available for an additional cost.)
$164.25 at We Are Knitters (originally 219)
21
Sephora
Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask
The vitamin C- and antioxidant-pack formula will leave their lips feeling super soft and moisturized after they apply it every night. It's available in up to six scents.

Promising review: "I bought this product after seeing it on TikTok, and I can say that it lives up to the hype. I have used it overnight and before my makeup, and it works great either way. It makes my lips feel so soft and hydrated." — annadova
$24 at Sephora$24 at Amazon
22
Amazon
Otrio, which takes tic-tac-toe to another level
Instead of just trying to get three in a row, the goal is to get three of your color rings in a row based on the size. You win when you get three in one space, three of the same size in a row or three of increasing or decreasing sizes in a row.

Promising review: "This game is an absolute blast. The games go pretty quickly, so it's a great way to spend a little bit of downtime but fun enough to play for long periods of time. I started with two people and have worked up to three, which totally changes the game. I haven't ventured to four yet. It's such a blast I just bought another for a Christmas gift. I highly recommend it." — ...
$39.95 at Amazon
23
Dagne Dover
A Dagne Dover duffle bag
It's made out of neoprene and mesh, meaning it's a super soft bag and they'll be able to fit so much stuff in that they'll never travel without it again. I've had this duffle for years now, and it's one of my favorite things I own. I'm not exaggerating when I say it is the perfect carry-on bag. The pockets inside make sure everything has a place and stays organized, and one of the coolest features is the small outside pocket that fits your phone perfectly. I let my mom borrow mine when she traveled across Europe last fall, and she loved it so much I had to get her own for Christmas last year. Now we're both part of the Dagne Dover travel team.

For Nordstrom, in-stock items should arrive three to eight business days after the order is placed. If you need it faster, you can select expedited shipping. For Dagne Dover, expedited shipping options are available for an additional cost.

Promising review: "I love my new bag. I have been on the hunt for the perfect stylish yet utilitarian bag for some time now. And I think I found out! I love the number of pockets (no more bottom bag abyss) and the hardware. Having a back pocket for my phone is just perfect. I’m obsessed. Thank you for a form-meets-function bag!" — Megan V.
$125+ at Dagne Dover$215 at Nordstrom
24
www.amazon.com
An AeroGarden so they can grow their own herbs (and even veggies) at home
The Aerogarden includes an herb seed kit with six pods, including basil, parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint plus a bottle of natural plant nutrients that will last a full season of growth. It's super easy to use as it will remind you when to add water and plant food. It automatically turns the lights on and off, so even if you don't have a green thumb, you can grow herbs at home.

Promising review: "I considered purchasing this product during our stay-at-home orders. I purchased the product on March 25, and I started growing on March 26. As of April 27, I have been impressed with the amount of growth that my tomato plants and basil plants I have achieved. I am so impressed with this product that I have planned on ordering two more for wintertime gardening needs. No more shopping for fresh vegetables at the store for me with my new indoor garden I will have fresh vegetables, herbs, and spices year-round." — My Me Mine
$79.95 at Amazon
25
Levain Bakery
A Levain Bakery signature cookie assortment
It's filled with four different flavors of delicious cookies the recipient will be thrilled to enjoy. These cookies garner a long line in NYC and would be a great gift for anyone with a sweet tooth (or who just enjoys a good cookie). I actually had a friend send me this cookie assortment a while ago and can confirm that the cookies are just as good as those from the store. I just recommend you follow their instructions and pop them in the oven before you enjoy them. This assortment includes one of each of their four original cookie flavors: chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chip, dark chocolate peanut butter chip (my fave, and oatmeal raisin.

Shipping info: The cookies are baked to order daily. After you add the cookies to your cart, you can enter the shipping zip code and select the date you want them delivered. Two-day ground shipping is available for certain states, and Levain requires orders shipped beyond the northeastern United States to use express shipping (two-day or overnight) to ensure the cookies arrive in their best condition.
$29 at Levain Bakery
26
Amazon
A fancy whiskey decanter globe set
Promising review: "This is a beautiful set. The stand is solid, stable, and well designed. The glasses are standard-size rocks glasses, and the decanter is larger than I expected. The glasswork is very nice with crisp etching, and the ship is more detailed and attractive than the pictures show. I’m very happy with this. I’ll be using it as both a showpiece and service set." — G.F.F.
$58.90 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A heated eye massager to help with migraines, headaches, eye strain, dry eyes and even insomnia
It may look simple, but this genius device has five different massage modes, a 15-minute timer and even Bluetooth capabilities so they can play some soothing music as they relax. Read more about how temperature therapy can help — including how applying heat during the start of a migraine can help relax tense muscles, while cold compresses can have a numbing effect, which may dull pain — at Mayo Clinic.

Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos, and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though the price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is topnotch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse, and this technology has helped me get through the night easily. 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" — Amazon Customer
$69.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A Tushbaby hip carrier anyone with a baby or toddler would greatly appreciate
It will help them hold their little one comfortably for an extended period of time. It also has several pockets, so they can stash a few diapers and things inside and not need to carry around a heavy diaper bag in addition to their child. It's recommended for children between 8 and 45 pounds and can be used in four different holding positions: feeding/breastfeeding, side carrying, front facing and face-to-face.

Promising review: "This has been one of MANY items I have purchased thanks to TikTok, and I'm glad I did. Super easy to use, easy to adjust, and most importantly it helps with support tremendously. It comes with pockets and a place to hold bottles/sippy cups, which can be very handy. My 8-month-old weights around 30–35lbs, and he's basically attached to me 24/7, carrying all day was killing my back and arms! Thank God for this invention, my arms and back can rest." — Jennifer Calle
$84.99 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A Nespresso Vertuo for coffee lovers to make a delicious cup of coffee or espresso at home
Plus, it comes with a milk frother, so they can make their own lattes and cappuccinos.

Promising review: "Nespresso machine is the best investment I have made in my kitchen. Since I tasted delicious coffee, I will never drink any other brand. I used to drink Starbucks daily, for which I would spend $6 a day, but now I ONLY spend a dollar or two (think of a long-term saving). I would definitely recommend this coffee maker. Thank you, Nespresso, for making such a delicious coffee, I am in heaven each morning." — senada
$202.46 at Amazon (regularly $269.95)
30
GLDN x Layered And Long / Etsy
A small yet beautiful wildflower necklace
This necklace is made to order and can be personalized. It's available in two sizes, three colors and three lengths.

Shipping is free, but since the item is handmade, it does not ship right away. Check the estimated arrival before place your order to ensure it will arrive in time. Rush and super-rush shipping options are available for an additional cost.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this necklace! I wear it every single day. Such a simple statement piece that makes every outfit better! The quality of it is beyond what I excepted, the shipping and delivery was great as well. Each one is handmade so it took about two weeks to get to me. Definitely not mad about it though, it was worth the wait!!" — baumgarte201
$51+ at Etsy
31
www.amazon.com
A box of six dog-friendly macarons because pups deserve a sweet treat for the holidays, too
These cookies are made with human-grade ingredients including honey, oat flour and strawberry yogurt filling. They're available in 15 flavors.

Promising review: "I'm not a dog parent myself but my friend’s dog LOVED these macarons and my friend is obsessed with the packaging as well. Her dog needed a few minutes to eat the macaron but focused on it until she finished it, and then asked for more!! Highly recommend as the best dog treat gift that is out there. It's going to be my go-to gift for Christmas to all my friends with doggies!" — Amazon customer
$23.99 at Amazon
32
Amazon
A plant-based jewelry cleaner and brush duo that helps clean your jewelry while you wash your hands
The non-toxic formula not only removes dirt and oils from jewelry, but it can also be nourishing for the hands. It'll be a luxe gift for anyone who cares a lot about their jewelry.

Promising review: "I was pretty skeptical about this product, but I did the simple hand wash, and not only was my diamond super sparkly, but my hands were also super smooth. It's my new 'must-buy' for girlfriends." — Chris Voelker
$44.80 at Amazon
33
Amazon
A nostalgic Apple Watch stand
It will remind them of their favorite childhood handheld video game. You can complete the gift with a matching AirPod or AirPod Pro case.

Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my fiancé, and he was so stoked when he opened it. It’s such good quality for the price, and it fits the watch super well!! It really looks like the real thing!" — natuuhhhliee
$14.99+ at Amazon
34
Athleta
An Athleta jacket that provides warmth without bulk
It's made with recycled Thinsulate insulation and is available in women's sizes XXS–3X, tall and petite and in three colors.

Promising review: "This gem of a jacket is beautiful and offers just the right degree of warmth whilst being truly fashionable. I feel hip and youthful in this style, that is well thought out, as the cut offers greater mobility with its shortened front." — anonymous
$89+ at Athleta
35
www.amazon.com
A sunrise alarm clock
It'll help trick their brain into realizing it's actually time to wake up even though it's still dark outside. It slowly brightens to wake them up peacefully and without a loud alarm, helping them feel more relaxed and ready to take on whatever the day has in store for them.

This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20 or 10 minutes before they wake.

Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." — Amazon Customer
$38.99+ at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
A pair of plaid touchscreen gloves
They're available in nine colors.
$19.80+ at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
Wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These are completely waterproof, so they can actually take them for a swim without fear they'll ruin them. The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 14 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to four hours on a full charge. You also get different-size silicone tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly.

Promising review: "I was finally sick of dealing with wires while listening to music at work, so I decided that my goal was to finally purchase wireless earbuds. These had wonderful reviews, so I decided to take the leap. I could not be happier with the earbuds. They are comfortable and stay in place. The connection is perfect, and I just wish I would have bought them sooner." — Dianna V.
$24.99+ at Amazon
38
Amazon
A microwave popper that'll revolutionize the way they make popcorn
They'll get delicious homemade popcorn with fresh butter in a matter of minutes and won't have to keep buying the microwave bags over and over again. I should know, I only use this to make popcorn now. With one of these, I'm able to make as much or as little popcorn as I want, whenever I want. It's convenient and easy to use. Plus, this bowl is collapsible, BPA free and dishwasher safe.

Promising review: "Amazing! I love that I do not have to buy microwave popcorn anymore! This is so easy. I bought one for my parents who still make their popcorn in a kettle on the stove top. They use theirs almost every night! My mom’s favorite part is that now Dad makes the popcorn; her second favorite part is that it collapses for easy storage. Dad’s favorite part is that nearly every kernel pops, so there is less waste. The silicone is food-grade quality. I highly recommend this product to all popcorn lovers out there!" — Stephanie Launier
$12.99 at Amazon (regularly $16.99)
39
Amazon
An electric bottle opener that can open a wine bottle in three seconds
This removes corks in seconds, can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge and has a built-in rechargeable battery.

Promising review: "OMG! I LOVE this wine opener. It opens with ease. I don’t post many reviews, but this is definitely worth the money. I can't say enough good things about this wine opener. It comes with an awesome charging stand and foil cutter. Don’t waste your time on other electric wine openers. This is the one! I love it! The blue light is really cool too!" — Allison Parks
$23.47 at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
A bathtub caddy perfect for the person on your list who spends a good amount of time in the bathtub
This handy piece will help them keep all their essentials (e.g., a candle, tea, phone, etc.) close to them during a bath without fear of anything getting wet. Not only is it size-adjustable to accommodate different tubs, it comes equipped with a wineglass holder, edges that safely prop up a book or tablet, a candle holder and extra space for whatever else their cozy heart desires.

Promising review: "When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great, but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray.I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well-made, balanced, and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" — SindiMcG
$19.97+ at Amazon
41
Amazon
A New York Times crosswords book
Promising review: "Best Christmas gift my dad ever received. About five years ago, my dad randomly asked if I could stop by the bookstore and see if there were any 'New York Times crossword books, but only the Mondays (because they're the easiest)!' My bookstore trip was unsuccessful, so imagine my surprise when I saw that this book DID exist! My dad, who is impossible to buy gifts for, is blowing through this book and back on his crossword game! He's already bought the Tuesday book." — Lauren
$9.59 at Amazon
42
Amazon
An initial necklace for a personalized gift without an outrageous price tag
Promising review: "This necklace is an amazing quality for the price. I have this in both silver and gold and wear them daily! I haven’t experienced any tarnishing." — Sara
$12.98 at Amazon
43
Book of the Month
A three-month gift subscription to Book of the Month
It'll allow the giftee to choose a new book from a selection of five (from different genres) each month. You can send gift memberships via email immediately or print it out and pop it into a card!

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga says: "I was gifted a year of Book of the Month for my birthday one year and to date it is one of the best things I've received. There are few things as satisfying as getting truly lost in the pages of a good book — and it'll provide for a great distraction for the mind if your pal has recently been watching something super scary (ahem, the news). Each month they'll be permitted to choose one of four books, all of which are different genres. Then the book they select will be delivered to their door. Magic! Excuse me, I need to re-up my subscription."
$59.99 at Book Of The Month
44
Amazon
A compact travel iron and steamer
Regular irons are super clunky and time-consuming to pull out and use all the time. Not only does this iron heat up in three minutes and can easily get wrinkles out of both sides of fabric, but it's also travel-friendly and can be used without an ironing board!

Promising review: "Ordered this to bring to a wedding this past weekend, and it was a total hit. Perfect for getting last-minute wrinkles out of bridesmaid dresses! And will definitely be using for touchups before work instead of lugging out my massive ironing board. Great purchase!" — Carolyn Toll
$119 at Amazon
45
Jessica Hall / BuzzFeed
An AirFly wireless transmitter
It'll connect their AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack on the flight so they can enjoy all the free entertainment. It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide and a manual.

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jessica Hall says: "I recently went on an eight-hour flight, and I was super annoyed about the concept of wearing wired headphones that are stuck in my ears for that long. I knew the only way I was going to be even reasonably comfortable is if I was wearing my over-the-ear headphones, but of course, the problem with that is that they use Bluetooth. Thankfully, I've been writing about this product for a while so I figured this would be the perfect opportunity to give it a try. It is honestly the perfect answer to being able to use your own Bluetooth headphones. I would absolutely recommend these to anyone going on a long flight!!"
$34.99+ at Amazon
46
Amazon
A heated massager they can use to relieve tension
The massager has eight deep-kneading nodes plus a heat function that automatically shuts off in 15 minutes. There are also three speeds or intensities and two massage directions. Plus, with the convenient arm straps, you can control how much pressure you get on your body. The massager must be plugged in to use, but it does come with a car adapter, in case you want to take yours on the road.

Promising review: "I love this product SOOOOO much that when I went to a 'Favorite Things' party, this is the gift I took! (And it was a HIT!!!) I tell everyone about this product who says they are hurting — and I have had several friends purchase it. I use this everywhere: my back, my shoulders, my hip, even my feet! The greatest thing is that you easily do it yourself without trying to use a wand, etc. And you can just pull the straps to apply the amount of pressure you desire. If you are really hurting…this product is what you want!!!" — Christy Whitaker
$49.99 at Amazon
47
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed
A three-month gift subscription to Atlas Coffee Club
They'll get new fresh coffee delivered to their door every couple of weeks, meaning they'll feel the holiday love for months. The gift subscription includes one bag of single origin coffee and a postcard from its country or origin. The card includes brew tips and flavor notes.

Shipping is free. Either send the gift directly to the recipient and choose a first shipment date (allow three to five business days for shipping) or email the gift to the recipient (you can choose a specific date they receive the email) so they can set up the shipment themselves.

Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Suazo says: "My first observation after opening the box was the smell. It smells FAN-FREAKIN'-TASTIC. It also comes with sweet postcards from the cities where the batches are from, so the entire experience feels so lovely and personal. As for the coffee itself, it's heavenly. I am used to store-bought coffee — which, yes, is fine — but both of these tasted incredibly fresh and different from each other. The Peruvian coffee has this dark, almost chocolate taste to it, so I imagine it would be delicious with a morning sweet treat (maybe I should start eating pie every day?). The Colombian batch, on the other hand, was a little lighter roast-wise but still had delicious notes of rich sweetness. TL;DR: Both of them were incredible both in taste and quality."
$60 at Atlas Coffee Club
48
Amazon
A highly-rated Verilux sunlamp
It may help improve their mood and reset their circadian rhythm to aid in improving sleep during these long and cold winter months. It has 10,000-lux UV-blocked bright white light they can customize to meet their needs.

Promising review: "I am generally a nonbeliever in this kind of stuff, but this thing turned me into a morning person in the middle of winter! I set it up above and just behind my laptop while drinking coffee and reading the newspaper online every morning. Within three days, I was waking up before my alarm clock and had the mental energy I have during the summer." — Michael Worobec
$59.99 at Amazon
49
Lululemon
A fleece half-zip that combines comfort and style
It's available in men's sizes XS-XXL and in four colors. Shipping is free on all orders and takes two to six business days. Expedited 2–3 day shipping options are available at additional cost.

Promising review: "I never write reviews, but this just came in and is easily my favorite piece from them ever. So comfortable and a great fit. 10/10 would recommend." — JFH21
$128 at Lululemon
50
www.amazon.com
A Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer
This brush has hype with more than 336,000 (!) 5-star ratings, and it really does live up to it. The oval brush design smooths the hair and the round edges create volume — leaving you with a salon-worthy blowout at home. It also has two heat and speed settings and a cool option.

Promising review: "I love this hair dryer!! I bought it because I broke my shoulder and only have the use of one arm. Before my shoulder was broken, I used a very expensive hair dryer and the best brushes. This hair dryer works better than all of my high-end products. I'll never go back. The brush is big and I was concerned that it would be too much for my short hair. It will work great on any length of hair. The bristles grab even the shortest hair and dry it smooth and soft. My hair is naturally curly and before trying this dryer, I'd dry my hair, straighten it, and then use hot rollers. I am now achieving the same results with the Revlon dryer. I haven't written a review on a product in years but needed to share my experience with this dryer. It's worth every penny!" — M J
$40.49+ at Amazon
51
Slip
A Slip silk pillowcase
The pillowcase is made from 100% silk, which is less absorbent than other fibers. This means that all those products they put on their skin and in their hair stay where they belong. Plus, silk reduces friction, causing less pulling on both their hair and skin — leaving both looking and feeling better when they wake up in the morning. It's available in up to 17 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "This is an investment, and it is so worth it. I have curly, frizzy hair, and this has been a lifesaver. I actually wake up with my hair looking OK rather than like a crazed clown. The pillowcase is soft and no doubt good for my skin. You do have to hand wash it, which isn't too difficult and it dries super quick, too." — Peanut13
$89 at Nordstrom$88+ at Amazon
52
Williams Sonoma
A wine aerator made to speed up the breathing process of red wine
It'll help give their wine a smoother and fuller flavor. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe on the top rack.

Promising review: "This aerator works well, does not take up too much space, is not fragile, and is easy to clean. The screen filters out sediment or that occasional piece of cork. It's also very good for an inexpensive weeknight bottle of red. We think it makes a $10 bottle of wine taste like a $15 bottle and so on..." — SuSu2
$32.10+ at Amazon
53
Uncommon Goods
A storm cloud designed to change patterns as the air pressure changes
It'll let them know whether it's clear, cloudy or even snowy before they step out for the day. Most orders ship within 2–5 business days. Express one-to-two-day shipping options are available for an additional cost.

Promising review: "This is such a sweet and unique item, and it really works with the changes in the weather!! I've had a number of friends who have remarked how cool it is. This is the perfect gift for anyone who has an interest in the weather or wants something different." — MM
$20 at Uncommon Goods
54
Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed
A pair of Beats Powerbeats headphones perfect for helping them tune out any noise around them
BuzzFeed editor Emma McAnaw says: "These Beats headphones have been a real game changer for me. The sound quality is SO MUCH better than my cheap headphones, which has actually really improved my experience while working out. I find it easier to stay motivated now that my music is crystal clear (and I can't hear myself wheezing). They can hold a charge for a pretty long time, as long you always store them in their charging case. I usually use them for a full workday without needing to recharge them. Plus, they're really comfy in my ears and never fall out, thanks to their clever hook design (if you have comfort issues with Apple headphones, these will probably feel better)!"
$179.95 at Amazon (regularly $195.95)
55
Amazon
A wet shave kit that'll make them look super sharp and feel super fancy
The kit includes a safety razor, badger hair brush, alum block, stainless-steel shave bowl, shave soap and five Astra razor blades.

Promising review: "I bought this for my boyfriend as a Christmas present, but after hearing him complain many times about how long it takes to shave with his cheap disposable razors, I decided to give him this gift early. He absolutely loves it, and it gives him a super-clean shave (which means his stubble isn't irritating my face when we smooch, so it's a win for me as well. Haha). The sandalwood shave soap smells really nice, and the bristles on the brush are soft. The razor itself is very durable and high quality. The packaging and label designs are really nice and give the kit a fun old-school feel. I'd definitely recommend this set — everything you need for a great shave." — Brittany
$49.50 at Amazon
56
Amazon
A "Harry Styles And the Clothes He Wears" coffee book
It's filled with more than 100 of the singer's iconic outfits. The Harry Styles fan in your life who has seen him many times in concert will absolutely love adding this to their home.

Promising review: "This looks AMAZING on my bedside table — the photos are super cute, and it's definitely a staple for any Harry fan." — Allison
$24.99 at Amazon
57
Amazon
A Sherpa-lined foot warmer perfect for anyone who has perpetually cold feet
This will help keep their toes toasty warm all winter long.

Promising review: "I got this as a Christmas gift for my wife. She keeps it under her desk in her home office and has been raving about it. I guess I selected well!" — University Admin Guy
$49.99 at Amazon
58
Abby Kass / BuzzFeed
A Skylight Frame digital frame
It's guaranteed to bring a smile to their face as it rotates through all the pictures. Plus, you can give your family the email address to send photos directly to the frame, so the recipient can see updates on how much those cute grandkids are growing every day.

I actually got this frame for my dad a few years ago for Christmas and then again for Father's Day this year after it accidentally fell and broke (from no fault of its own). It was super easy to set up and connects to Wi-Fi. It then comes with an email address to which you can send the photos you want it to rotate through. My parents keep it running all the time. It's a nice way to actually see all the photos you have without them taking up all the walls in your home.
$149.99 at Amazon (regularly $159.99)

