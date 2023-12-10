58 Gifts You Can’t Go Wrong Giving

Popular items from this list:
- A giant 10-foot blanket big enough for the giftee and their whole fam
- A SodaStream Art for a modern and sleek way to make their own sparkling water at home
- A twist-bottom flower vase that will help them maintain fresh flowers without making a mess in their kitchen
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
The newest version of the Kindle Paperwhite
2
And a strap that attaches to the Kindle that makes it easier and more comfortable to hold
3
A five-pack of wool-blend crew socks because one can never have enough warm socks
Advertisement
4
A super sleek Beast blender and hydration system
5
A 100% recycled cotton tote bag
6
A giant 10-foot-square blanket big enough for the giftee and their whole fam
Advertisement
7
A SodaStream Art for a modern and sleek way to make their own sparkling water at home
8
A Sony wireless compact speaker designed to be small and waterproof
9
A custom paint-by-number pet portrait
Advertisement
10
A twist-bottom flower vase
11
A microwave s'mores maker
12
A K18 set designed to help reverse damage, reduce frizz and add shine to their hair in just four minutes
Advertisement
13
A HyperChiller that can chill freshly brewed coffee — or other liquids, such as wine — in a minute
14
A mini projector to transform their living room (or even bedroom) into a whole theater experience
15
A Ninja XL Airfryer to help them crisp, fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate in minutes
Advertisement
16
A pair of plush slippers
17
An 800-piece puzzle perfect for your puzzle-obsessed friend
18
And a puzzle plateau with a large surface and four drawers
Advertisement
19
A soft matching loungewear set
20
A chunky-knit blanket knitting kit
21
Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask
Advertisement
22
Otrio, which takes tic-tac-toe to another level
23
A Dagne Dover duffle bag
24
An AeroGarden so they can grow their own herbs (and even veggies) at home
Advertisement
25
A Levain Bakery signature cookie assortment
26
A fancy whiskey decanter globe set
27
A heated eye massager to help with migraines, headaches, eye strain, dry eyes and even insomnia
Advertisement
28
A Tushbaby hip carrier anyone with a baby or toddler would greatly appreciate
29
A Nespresso Vertuo for coffee lovers to make a delicious cup of coffee or espresso at home
30
A small yet beautiful wildflower necklace
Advertisement
31
A box of six dog-friendly macarons because pups deserve a sweet treat for the holidays, too
32
A plant-based jewelry cleaner and brush duo that helps clean your jewelry while you wash your hands
33
A nostalgic Apple Watch stand
Advertisement
34
An Athleta jacket that provides warmth without bulk
35
A sunrise alarm clock
36
A pair of plaid touchscreen gloves
Advertisement
37
Wireless Bluetooth earbuds
38
A microwave popper that'll revolutionize the way they make popcorn
39
An electric bottle opener that can open a wine bottle in three seconds
Advertisement
40
A bathtub caddy perfect for the person on your list who spends a good amount of time in the bathtub
41
A New York Times crosswords book
42
An initial necklace for a personalized gift without an outrageous price tag
Advertisement
43
A three-month gift subscription to Book of the Month
44
A compact travel iron and steamer
45
An AirFly wireless transmitter
Advertisement
46
A heated massager they can use to relieve tension
47
A three-month gift subscription to Atlas Coffee Club
48
A highly-rated Verilux sunlamp
Advertisement
49
A fleece half-zip that combines comfort and style
50
A Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer
51
A Slip silk pillowcase
Advertisement
52
A wine aerator made to speed up the breathing process of red wine
53
A storm cloud designed to change patterns as the air pressure changes
54
A pair of Beats Powerbeats headphones perfect for helping them tune out any noise around them
Advertisement
55
A wet shave kit that'll make them look super sharp and feel super fancy
56
A "Harry Styles And the Clothes He Wears" coffee book
57
A Sherpa-lined foot warmer perfect for anyone who has perpetually cold feet
Advertisement
58
A Skylight Frame digital frame