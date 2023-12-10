58 Gifts You Can’t Go Wrong Giving

Abby Kass / BuzzFeed

A Skylight Frame digital frame

It's guaranteed to bring a smile to their face as it rotates through all the pictures. Plus, you can give your family the email address to send photos directly to the frame, so the recipient can see updates on how much those cute grandkids are growing every day.



I actually got this frame for my dad a few years ago for Christmas and then again for Father's Day this year after it accidentally fell and broke (from no fault of its own). It was super easy to set up and connects to Wi-Fi. It then comes with an email address to which you can send the photos you want it to rotate through. My parents keep it running all the time. It's a nice way to actually see all the photos you have without them taking up all the walls in your home.