The Holiday Gifts That Our Shopping Editors Are Buying This Year

Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover Landon carryall bag

"I recently gifted myself this neoprene Dagne Dover duffle bag during their Black Friday sale since I'm planning on traveling a bit for the holidays this year. I've never really owned a nice travel duffle, and this one has all the hallmarks of convenience and traveling ease thanks to its surprisingly roomy interior, which can easily accommodate a pair of shoes, several sweaters and all of my on-hand essentials. I also like that, aside from your standard zipper compartment, there's also two column pockets for things like a water bottle, plus an inner laptop sleeve and a hidden outer pocket made just for your phone. This does come in multiple sizes and colors, but I went with the medium and I think it will be perfect as a TSA-approved carry-on or even trips to the office and back." — Tessa Flores, shopping writer