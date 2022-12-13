Shopping
StyleChristmashomeholiday

The Holiday Gifts That Our Shopping Editors Are Buying This Year

Breville smart ovens, compact cross-body bags, cozy bath robes and more.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6393756ce4b09e0de492e2a7&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fset-of-2-stem-wineglasses%2F5964867" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Estelle Colored Glass wine glasses" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6393756ce4b09e0de492e2a7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6393756ce4b09e0de492e2a7&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fset-of-2-stem-wineglasses%2F5964867" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Estelle Colored Glass wine glasses</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ODODOS-Adjustable-Workout-Running-Travelling/dp/B09ZXF9Z9T/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6393756ce4b09e0de492e2a7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cross body bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6393756ce4b09e0de492e2a7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ODODOS-Adjustable-Workout-Running-Travelling/dp/B09ZXF9Z9T/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6393756ce4b09e0de492e2a7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">cross body bag</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/wowshow-Thick-Earrings-Howllow-Plated/dp/B07G856QYZ?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6393756ce4b09e0de492e2a7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="chunky hoop earrings" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6393756ce4b09e0de492e2a7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/wowshow-Thick-Earrings-Howllow-Plated/dp/B07G856QYZ?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6393756ce4b09e0de492e2a7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">chunky hoop earrings</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B3SHYNBG/ref=twister_B0B78GSB9K?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6393756ce4b09e0de492e2a7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Breville Smart oven" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6393756ce4b09e0de492e2a7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B3SHYNBG/ref=twister_B0B78GSB9K?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6393756ce4b09e0de492e2a7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Breville Smart oven</a>.
Nordstrom, Amazon
Estelle Colored Glass wine glasses, a cross body bag, chunky hoop earrings and a Breville Smart oven.

As my therapist would tell you, it’s easier to spot shifts in other people’s lives than to see them in your own. Perhaps this is why hearing what other people are gifting their loved ones during the holiday makes it a little bit easier to find the perfect presents for your people.

When you see someone else is buying a gift that you know will satisfy a person on your list who stumps you every year, a little lightbulb of inspiration will ping, telling you to buy that very same gift. A good present is a good present, and hearing about someone else’s idea can offer much-needed inspiration for your shopping list.

So, in an effort to help you find the best gifts this holiday season and to share our good ideas, we asked HuffPost staff and a few friends at BuzzFeed about the things they’re actually buying (or the things they hope Santa will bring them). By all means, copy us! We’ll be glad you did.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Clixo magnetic building set
“My kids actually received these magnetic building pieces as a gift recently, but I am definitely buying more both for my own family and our nieces and nephews this holiday. The ingenious, flexible plastic pieces connect with strong magnets (that make a satisfying clicking sound when then connect) and can be built into endless configurations, as you can see from this image. There's a really fun inspiration gallery on the brand’s website, but what my daughters have already come up with on their own is pretty inspiring.” — Emily Ruane, shopping managing editor
$59.99 at Amazon$59.99 at Clixo
2
Nordstrom
Estelle colored glass stem wineglasses
“I bought a set of the Estelle Colored Glass wine glasses for my friend’s birthday this year and she absolutely loved them. This set comes with two in the color yellow, but you can buy other colors and set sizes, too. Each glass is hand blown and makes a great addition to any bar cart.” — Kristen Adaway, shopping writer
$85 at Nordstrom
3
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Landon carryall bag
"I recently gifted myself this neoprene Dagne Dover duffle bag during their Black Friday sale since I'm planning on traveling a bit for the holidays this year. I've never really owned a nice travel duffle, and this one has all the hallmarks of convenience and traveling ease thanks to its surprisingly roomy interior, which can easily accommodate a pair of shoes, several sweaters and all of my on-hand essentials. I also like that, aside from your standard zipper compartment, there's also two column pockets for things like a water bottle, plus an inner laptop sleeve and a hidden outer pocket made just for your phone. This does come in multiple sizes and colors, but I went with the medium and I think it will be perfect as a TSA-approved carry-on or even trips to the office and back." — Tessa Flores, shopping writer
$125 at Dagne Dover
4
Williams Sonoma
Breville Bambino espresso machine
"After months of hinting, I finally caved and am getting my partner an at-home espresso machine. This is Breville's smallest iteration, making it perfect for our cozy apartment kitchen. It comes with a metal frothing cup, which I wasn't expecting, and packs a lot of punch for a much lower price point than a traditional espresso machine. I can't wait to make lattes in my jammies!" — Lourdes Uribe, senior shopping writer
$349.95 at Williams Sonoma
5
Target
KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer
“I’ve been doing a lot of baking this winter, but I’m still a novice and don’t have a ton of equipment. (For example, I used the bottom half of a turkey baster to roll out some dough for a batch of sugar cookies last weekend.) And while I've been trying to get by on elbow grease and sometimes my immersion blender to mix ingredients, I know that my hobby would be a lot easier if I had a stand mixer. I’m really seriously considering getting one for myself this year — especially because this high-capacity and reviewer-approved model from KitchenAid is almost 50% off at Target right now.” — Ruane
$249.99 at Target (originally $449.99)
6
Amazon
Wowshow thick hoop earrings
"The hoops [from this story]. They are so comfortable, so light, and perfect hoop size — literally the best White Elephant/Secret Santa budget-friendly gift that someone would actually wear every day." — Becca Maier, VP of commerce operations
$13.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic adult robe
"This was my fiancé's (requested) birthday gift this year after she got a couple for friends who were in dire need of comfort (e.g., a new mom). 10/10, unimaginably soft." — Matt Shuham, reporter
$90.96+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
Breville Smart Oven air fryer toaster oven
"My mom is obsessed with her toaster oven but has been begging for an air fryer — and there’s not enough room for in her tiny kitchen for both. I’m surprising her with this Breville Smart Oven air fryer (in navy blue to match her Keurig), and the reviews are so good I might just buy one for myself." — Gina Escandon, audience editor
$349.95 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Piggy Paint natural nail polish
“While my daughter was potty training, her nanny would often paint her nails as a way to get her to stay on the potty. Now my daughter wants her nails painted all the time, so I've been on the lookout for a kid-friendly option that won't make our playroom smell like toxic chemicals. I discovered Piggy Paint at Nashville's Tabla Rasa this weekend and I think it fits the bill — it's odorless and totally free of the harsh chemicals normally found in nail polish, including formaldehyde, toluene, bisphenol A, ethyl acetate and acetone. Because of the formulation, the polish takes a little longer to dry, so the brand recommends setting nails with a hair dryer for best results.” — Ruane
1 5-ounce bottle: $9.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Renpho active deep tissue massage gun
"I'm gifting a massage gun from Tessa Flores' roundup. I chose this one for my mom!" — Theresa D'Angelo, managing editor of revenue
$99.99 at Amazon
11
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds flannel sheet set
"My mom and I haven’t bought anything but these for the past decade’s worth of winters, and if you invite me to your housewarming, I’m guaranteed to bring you a set of these sheets. They’re so cozy and cute." — Kristen Aiken, head of Life
$23.99+ at Kohl's
12
Amazon
The Original Body Roller
"I gave my dad this and he loves! He had Achilles heel surgery and has been using this daily." — Greta Geiselman, director of office services
$23.96 at Amazon
13
The North Face
The North Face Printed 92 retro anniversary Nuptse jacket
"Winter in the northeast is brutal and anything that can make it cozier for the people I love is a big win. The Nuptse is well-known for keeping you toasty but this style is bespoke, chic, and to me, pretty gender-fluid for a winter jacket. It adds a little edge to classic cold-weather staple and I love it." — Raj Punjabi, director of HuffPost Voices
$360 at The North Face
14
Amazon
Hario cold brew bottle
“My parents have recently gotten really into cold brew, and while they claim they are perfectly happy buying concentrate from Starbucks, I want to introduce them to the joy and ease of creating their own. I spotted these wine bottle-ish-sized vessels in a gift guide from our friends at BuzzFeed and just thought they were so nice-looking, and they appear to be very easy to use. You simply put grounds into the interior filter basket, fill the bottle with water, and let the mixture steep for at least 12 hours. Hario is a decades-old Japanese glassware brand that’s been making coffee accessories since the 40s, so I’m trusting they know their stuff when it comes to brew.” — Ruane
$23 at Amazon
15
Amazon
ODODOS unisex mini belt bag
"After eyeing my Lululemon Everywhere belt bag, my mom non-subtly asked for one herself, which is tricky because they're always sold out. This one on Amazon is about half the price with a ton of reviews that say it's a perfect dupe. It comes in 24 colors, all in stock. I'm getting the black for her and the bright orange for me." — Griffin Wynne, shopping writer
$18.98 at Amazon
16
Lululemon
Lululemon Align high-rise crop 21"
"Lululemon’s Align [legging] is just so soft and comfy. This is my [favorite] perfect length for us short folks. The graphite gray is so flattering!" — Jianan Liu, art director
$88+ at Lululemon
17
Amazon
Silicone craft mat
“Kristen Aiken, head of the Life department at HuffPost, recently shared on Slack that she’d gotten these craft mats for her school-age niece and nephew and I immediately added them to my Amazon cart. I really like encouraging my kids to draw and paint, but as any parent can attest, post-craft cleanup can be a huge headache. I’ll take anything that might help that process go a little faster.” — Ruane
$22.99 at Amazon
18
shopcoldcream on Etsy
"Fun aunt" hat
"My favorite cousin and my best friend from college are two of the coolest aunts around, and this year, they both will be getting this 'fun aunt' hat from me. It comes in this pretty purple as well as green and pink, and makes a sweet, not super expensive present celebrating their love of family." — Wynne
$30 at Etsy
19
Amazon
Wooden pepper mill
“I accidentally lost my chef boyfriend’s pepper mill in the shuffle of moving apartments and I felt so bad about it, so I bought him this one for Christmas. I initially thought it wouldn’t be as good as his fancy one, but he ended up loving it and it still works after two years.” — Adaway
$13.97 at Amazon
20
Spicewalla
Spicewalla spice set
"I love my big brother, but we're not super duper close and I never really know what to get him for holidays. A few years ago, I sent him some spices, because he mentioned he'd been cooking more with his air fryer. Since then, I've sent him a variation of spices and spice sets every winter. I love finding cool small brands, often led by queer folks and/or people of color. Last year I found Spicewalla and was immediately obsessed with their gorgeous packaging. This year I'm getting him the 'Taco' set that comes with super versatile spices for meats, soups, sauces and more." — Wynne
$34.99 at Spicewalla
21
Mejuri
Mejuri thin dome ring
"I've been looking to add a dome-shaped ring to my stack, and this one from Mejuri is perfect for my petite fingers. I struggle to find rings that go down to my size, and while I love an imposing ring, they just don't look good on me. This is the thinner version of Mejuri's Dome ring, and my fingers and toes are crossed that my parents stick to my wishlist and it finally makes it onto my scrawny little old witch fingers." — Uribe
$300 at Mejuri
22
Igloo
NFL soft cooler from Igloo
"You don't have to be the #1 team in the NFC East to enjoy a soft cooler, but it certainly helps. For tailgates, beach trips and general 'Go Birds' energy, I will be gifting many people in my life this Eagles soft cooler. Don't worry, it comes in every other team, too, for the football fan in your life." — Wynne
Eagles bag: $59.99 at IglooShop NFL coolers
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A pair of Hunter boots

32 Splurge-Worthy Gifts They're Sure To Treasure Forever

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

What To Do If You Think You’re Being Tracked By An Unknown AirTag

Wellness

Women Describe The ‘Extreme’ Physical Pain Of Endometriosis

Home & Living

This Buzzy Royal Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix

Style & Beauty

These Iconic Women Serve The Best Style In The Biz, And They’re All Over 40

Wellness

Is There A Best Time Of Day For Therapy? Here’s What Therapists Say.

Food & Drink

2022’s Best And Worst TikTok Food Trends, From Butter Boards To NyQuil Chicken

Work/Life

6 Things Christmas Tree Sellers Need You To Know

Home & Living

A 2013 Thriller Is Trending On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Chefs Share The Non-Perishable Food Gifts That Your Friends Might Actually Like

Shopping

29 Gifts For Kids That'll Win You Favorite Aunt Or Uncle Status

Shopping

17 Splurge-Worthy Gifts For The Skincare-Obsessed

Shopping

13 Comfy Slippers From Zappos That Make Perfect Gifts

Shopping

These Unique Anthropologie Gifts Are All Under $30

Shopping

10 Gifts From Black-Owned Beauty Brands That You Can Buy At Target

Shopping

41 Of The Best Gifts Under $10 To Give This Year

Shopping

Amazon Home Decor Gifts That Look Extremely High-End

Shopping

Make TikTok-Worthy Lunches With These Bento Boxes From Target

Style & Beauty

The Chicest Ways To Wear Tights This Winter, According To Stylists

Travel

These 6 Tricks Will Help You Cope With Anxiety While Flying

Shopping

Under-$50 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts That Almost Anyone Will Love

Wellness

11 Holiday Items That Are Secretly Dangerous For Pets

Shopping

A Massage Gun Is The Perfect Self-Care Gift For Anyone On Your List

Shopping

This Year, Give The Gift Of Power (For Your Device, That Is)

Relationships

The 7 Most Common Issues Parents Of Adult Children Bring Up In Therapy

Shopping

This French Pharmacy Staple Is The Perfect Unexpected Stocking Stuffer

Shopping

These Amazon White Elephant Gifts Are Terrible In The Best Way

Shopping

39 Tech And Gadget Gifts They’ll Start Using The Day They Open Them

Parenting

What It’s Really Like To Parent When You Have ADHD

Wellness

7 Holiday Tasks That Are Secretly Depleting You

Food & Drink

How To Keep Perishable Groceries Fresh For As Long As Humanly Possible

Shopping

If The Dyson Airwrap Is Too Expensive, The Shark Flexstyle Might Be The Perfect Gift

Shopping

16 Thoughtful Personalized Gifts You Can Buy On Amazon

Parenting

12 Kids' TV Shows That Experts Let Their Own Children Watch

Parenting

Nannies Are Entitled To A Year-End Bonus. Here’s How Much You Should Give

Work/Life

This Is What Happens To Your Brain When You're In Meetings All Day

Shopping

30 Perfectly Thoughtful Gifts That All Cost Less Than $30

Shopping

My Target Pajamas Are Famous On TikTok And I'm Gifting Them To Everyone

Food & Drink

Are Onions The Reason For Your Stomach Issues?

Relationships

Singles Share How The Reversal Of Roe v. Wade Has Changed Their Sex Lives

Home & Living

This Drama About Friendship Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now