HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
If you’re anything like me, you know months ahead of the season what you’re snagging for your mom, best friend, nanny and sister. Typically lagging near the bottom of the list: the perfect thing for the men in your life.
It’s all too easy to resort to ties and socks for your partner, dad and brother. For guys who are particularly hard to shop for, it’s difficult to know where to start, but we’ve curated a list that will have you thinking outside of the socks.
Take a look below:
1
A Rocketbook
Amazon
2
A Buffalo Jackson bag
Amazon
3
An adapter that works with both of his headphones
Goop
4
Custom Viewfinder memories
Uncommon Goods
5
Some sleep promoting glasses
Felix Gray
6
Ingredients for a recovery bath
World Market
7
A Dopp kit
Nordstrom
8
The best toiletries
Nordstrom
9
A hammock
Amazon
10
The easiest game
Amazon
11
Some stylish footwear
Madewell
12
A way to make his handiwork easier
Amazon