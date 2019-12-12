HuffPost Finds

12 Of The Best Gifts Every Dad Will Love

Think outside the socks.

A gift for every kind of dad on your list.&nbsp;
If you’re anything like me, you know months ahead of the season what you’re snagging for your mom, best friend, nanny and sister. Typically lagging near the bottom of the list: the perfect thing for the men in your life.

It’s all too easy to resort to ties and socks for your partner, dad and brother. For guys who are particularly hard to shop for, it’s difficult to know where to start, but we’ve curated a list that will have you thinking outside of the socks.

Take a look below:

1
A Rocketbook
Amazon
Upgrade his planner with this technologically savvy notebook from Rocketbook. By pairing this notebook with an app, his scrawls and doodles can be automatically sent to his Cloud, Dropbox, Evernote, email and more. (True story: I currently have 4 of them in my cart!) Get it on Amazon.
2
A Buffalo Jackson bag
Amazon
Even if your fella isn’t toting a briefcase to the office each day, investing in a full leather duffel or messenger bag that’s perfect for traveling, the office or the gym is a must-do. This Buffalo Jackson Jefferson messenger is gorgeous and up to the task.Get it on Amazon.
3
An adapter that works with both of his headphones
Goop
Can we just all agree that the need for two different types of headphone jacks is a pain in the rear? Enter the Airfly. This handy adapter that lets you switch between your headphones on a whim. No more discovering that you brought the wrong pair to the gym or lost your dongle before a Google Hangouts conference call. Get it at Goop.
4
Custom Viewfinder memories
Uncommon Goods
Upgrade a timeless toy with custom memories. These custom Viewfinders ship with a redemption code to choose seven of your favorite memories to look at over and over again. Get it at Uncommon Goods.
5
Some sleep promoting glasses
Felix Gray
Felix Gray creates beautiful eyewear, and now fashion meets function with their specially designed sleep glasses that encourage melatonin production while blocking blue light. Now to get them ready to snooze post scroll. Get them at Felix Gray.
6
Ingredients for a recovery bath
World Market
This isn’t your mama’s Epsom salt bath. Formulated with Epsom, sea salt and coconut oil, self-care for guys is here in this resealable pouch. Plus, you’ll both love the tobacco and amber fragrance. Get it at World Market.
7
A Dopp kit
Nordstrom
One gift that he’s sure to reach for again and again is a sleek dopp kit, especially if he’s someone who loves to travel. Herschel’s option already has a cult following thanks to its durability, style and helpful interior mesh organizer. Plus, FREE SHIPPING! Get it at Nordstrom.
8
The best toiletries
Nordstrom
If you don’t want to gift an empty Dopp kit, fill it with a collection of the best men’s skin care products from Kiehl’s. A few of our favorites include the Facial Fuel, Avocado Eye Treatment (that you’ll be reaching for, too), and Energizing Face Wash.Get them all at Nordstrom.
9
A hammock
Amazon
Make relaxing easy for the man in your life. More than 4,300 Amazon reviewers agree that this choice from Wise Owl is tops. Lightweight, a breeze to set up, compact, and available in multiple color choices, this hammock is a must-add product to your household leisure gear. Get it on Amazon.
10
The easiest game
Amazon
We’re not saying he’s one, but this Smart Ass game is a must-buy. Suitable for groups of any size or assortment, this particular version tests ‘90s nostalgia in a quick-fire, hilarious way. Get it on Amazon.
11
Some stylish footwear
Madewell
Go ahead and chuck their choice of “dad shoe,” and upgrade it with this European fave. Vejas don’t feel too trendy, but guarantee he’ll be striding in style and comfort, even if he insists on keeping his khakis pleated. Get them at Madewell.
12
A way to make his handiwork easier
Amazon
Even if his toolbox is fully kitted, chances are, he runs into the dilemma of lost nails or misplaced screws. This magnetic wristband makes for the most helpful stocking stuffer (and it’s under $20!). Get it at Amazon.
