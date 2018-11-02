Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
20 Phat Gifts Every '90s Kid Will Love

Here's the 4-1-1 on nostalgic gift ideas for '90s lovers.
By Caroline Thompson
11/02/2018 12:00pm ET

From reboots of classics like Netflix’s remake of “Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina” to the resurgence of high-fashion mom jeans, ‘90s nostalgia is, like, totally stylin’ these days.

Even the trend experts at Etsy have thrown their weight behind the ’90s comeback, stating that fanny packs, butterfly clips and glasses chain were among some of the biggest fashion trends we’d see this year.

That’s good news for those on a mission to find a hella fly gift for the ’90s lover in their life. With that in mind, we tracked down 20 totally rad ’90s gifts for adults that will bring your retro-loving home skillets some fond memories of late-night sleepovers and Go-Gurt binges.

Here, 20 gift ideas for ’90s kids:

1
This ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Pizza Cookbook.
Urban Outfitters
Know someone who’s a pizza lover a ‘90s lover? This “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” pizza cookbook is loaded with 65 righteous recipes inspired by the original cartoon series. And did we mention it comes packaged in a pizza box? Cowabunga, dude!
2
An NES classic edition.
Target
Pre-loaded with 30 classic Nintendo games like Super Mario Bros, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Mega Man, the NES classic edition is sure to make the ‘90s kid who grew up on their older siblings’ hand-me-down video games bug out. The best part? No cartridge-blowing necessary!
3
A Caboodles makeup case.
Urban Outfitters
You remember Caboodles — the pastel-colored, toolbox-looking makeup cases where you stored your most prized beauty possessions as a kid. We’re talking about your Dr. Pepper-flavored Lip Smackers and your grape-scented nail polish, of course. Well, Caboodles are back — and arguably more ‘90s than ever before.
4
An original Tamagotchi.
Target
Sure, the ‘90s lover in your life could download the Tamagotchi app for their smartphone, but deep down we all know it’s not really the same. Get the original Tamagotchi at Targetfor a delightfully retro stocking stuffer.
5
The world’s smallest Lite Brite.
Urban Outfitters
Why does this exist? We don’t know. What we do know is that this deliciously tiny Lite Brite is the perfect way to surprise the retro obsessive in your life.
6
Some roll-on body glitter.
Urban Outfitters
The ‘90s were all glitter, all the time. Help your friends sparkle and shine like a brand-new Beanie Baby with this non-sticky, roll-on body glitter.
7
This ‘Rugrats’ Angelica pin.
Etsy / csRetro
Angelica Pickles is the ‘90s role model we all deserve. Sassy, bossy and skilled at the art of manipulation, this girl defined what it meant to have an attitude. This enamel pin will look like all that and a bag of chips glinting from the collar of your bestie’s jean jacket. Not an Angelica fan? Don’t sweat it — there are options for Chucky, Tommy, and even Phil and Lil.
8
The world’s smallest Etch-A-Sketch.
Urban Outfitters
Does anyone a world’s smallest Etch-A-Sketch? No. Will people enjoy the world’s smallest Etch-A-Sketch? Oh yes. Bonus points if they can actually create something with it.
9
These CD earrings.
Etsy / LaterOperator
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but these CD earrings probably don’t contain a digital antivirus that will stop the nefarious Parker Wyndham, but Zetus Lapetus! They sure are cute!
10
A Nickelodeon slime kit.
Amazon
All ‘90s kids secretly (or not-so-secretly) wanted to get slimed on live TV. In the age of YouTube and Facebook Live, you can make your childhood dreams come true with this Nickelodeon-branded slime kit on Amazon.
11
This ‘Wayne’s World’ baseball cap.
Amazon
Listen, Garth doesn’t own *a* gun, let alone many guns that would necessitate giving him a gun rack. What would he even do with that? Instead, he’ll take a Wayne’s World hat to rock while he chills out with his best friend. SHWING!
12
A create-your-own custom Reel Viewer.
Uncommon Goods
The Reel Viewer is one of childhood’s greatest gadgets. For a tinge of nostalgia, you can create your own custom Reel Viewer using snapshots of your favorite memories.
13
This ‘Goosebumps’ 25th Anniversary retro box set.
Amazon
This “Goosebumps” anniversary box set is packed with five fan-favorites (complete with original covers) to help your horror-loving friends and family relive the terrifying thrill of cracking open a brand new Goosebumps book.
14
A makeup tattoo stamp.
MILK Makeup
This makeup tattoo stamp comes in the shape of a peace sign, flower, happy face, yin and yang, star or heart. When you don’t have a school planner to decorate, the next best option is to decorate your face (and hands and arms).
15
A red trench, like Carmen Sandiego.
Nordstrom
Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? Who knows, but it sure looks like she left her coat in your closet! Get this red trench coat on sale at Nordstrom.
16
The world’s smallest Rubik’s Cube.
Urban Outfitters
If you didn’t waste half of your time as a child pondering the mechanics of a Rubik’s Cube, did you really grow up in the ‘90s? This world’s smallest Rubik’s Cube will keep the ‘90s lover in your life busy for hours. That is, unless they know the ~trick~ to solving one.
17
This Spyro T-shirt.
Walmart
We feel sorry for anyone who didn’t have the experience of being yelled at by their mom at 4 a.m. for playing Spyro on PlayStation far too late. This graphic T-shirt with Spyro is the perfect way to show your nostalgia — no mom yelling necessary.
18
A set of butterfly clips.
Etsy / wildandfreejewelry
These essential ‘90s hair accessories are back, according to Etsy’s trend experts, where searches for “butterfly clips” have seen an almost 400 percent increase on the site. For the ‘90s-loving adult, this 100-pack of nostalgic clips is totally rad, but for the ‘90s lover who wants something a bit more upgraded, we recommend these clips from Etsy.
19
This ‘Space Jam’ mug.
Urban Outfitters
Forget Michael Jordan, seeing the Looney Tunes IRL was the best part of watching “Space Jam.” Well, that, and having “I Believe I Can Fly” stuck in your head for hours on end afterward. Get this “Space Jam” mug on Urban Outfitters.
20
These Lisa Frank headphones.
Walmart
Our favorite psychedelic ‘90s trapper-keeper designer is back, and now she’s serving up some seriously nostalgic music accessories. What better way to listen to those Disney soundtracks on repeat than with these Lisa Frank headphones?

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

