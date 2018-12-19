For some families, a vacation is all about relaxing on the beach, soaking up some rays, and planning evenings around restaurants to try and places to shop. For others, however, vacation is just another occasion for adventure — a time to go kitesurfing, hiking around the local national park, bicycling around town or skiing in the mountains.

Active families like to be on their feet and on the move, which is why we’ve compiled this list of fun and practical gifts for those families who can’t seem to sit down and relax. From products for the people who’d rather be working out, to active gifts families can use together, these are all ideas catered around an on-the-go lifestyle.