HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Quirky baking gift ideas for the baker who has everything.

You know it’s been a weird year when so many of us flocked to flour it was sold out for week. Some of us even got a green thumb during our spare time and started rocking sexy face masks.

But one of the best things to come out of these strange times is all the baking that’s being done. Making your own sourdough from scratch was the hottest thing for a second. Decorating your focaccia became a sport in itself. Everyone was even going bananas for banana bread back in April.

You probably have a friend who has gotten really into baking — like “Great British Baking Show”-kind of baking that involves piping, layering and too many crumb coats to count. They probably know a recipe or two for soufflés like the back of their hand.

Now that it’s almost the holiday season, you might be looking to get that friend a gift that’ll celebrate just how good they got at baking this year, so we went ahead and found the perfect presents that every baker kneads.

From the ultimate apron that can do it all (with pockets) to pie crust molds that’ll fill them with joy, these gifts will be icing on the cake for the baker who has everything.