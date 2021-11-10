Bed Bath and Beyond, Caraway, Anthropologie From left to right: Bed Bath and Beyond, Caraway, Anthropologie.

If you are lucky enough to have a pal in your life who loves to bake, then you are most likely a frequent recipient of their baking endeavors. There’s nothing quite like freshly baked goods to really lift one’s spirit, especially around the holiday season. So let’s return the favor this year and give our baking-obsessed loved ones gifts of handy, must-have baking tools and accessories.

Building up a well-stocked kitchen of baking equipment is a tall task that can take several years. Many essential baking tools can be cost-prohibitive, and it seems like there’s always something new to add to the list. Lighten your loved one’s metaphorical load with these gorgeous and useful baking items. (There’s nothing better than when style and function unite.)

To compile the list, we polled some of the most prolific bakers we know about their favorite baking wares and their answers did not disappoint. We’ve included gifts at various price points so you can find what works best with your budget, along with your friend’s baking needs.