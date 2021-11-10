Shopping

21 Must-Have Holiday Gifts For The Baker In Your Life

From cake stands to muffin tins, cookbooks and much more, this is the definitive list of gifts for people who love baking.

From left to right: Bed Bath and Beyond, Caraway, Anthropologie.
From left to right: Bed Bath and Beyond, Caraway, Anthropologie.

If you are lucky enough to have a pal in your life who loves to bake, then you are most likely a frequent recipient of their baking endeavors. There’s nothing quite like freshly baked goods to really lift one’s spirit, especially around the holiday season. So let’s return the favor this year and give our baking-obsessed loved ones gifts of handy, must-have baking tools and accessories.

Building up a well-stocked kitchen of baking equipment is a tall task that can take several years. Many essential baking tools can be cost-prohibitive, and it seems like there’s always something new to add to the list. Lighten your loved one’s metaphorical load with these gorgeous and useful baking items. (There’s nothing better than when style and function unite.)

To compile the list, we polled some of the most prolific bakers we know about their favorite baking wares and their answers did not disappoint. We’ve included gifts at various price points so you can find what works best with your budget, along with your friend’s baking needs.

1
A handy oven mitt
Anthropologie
Anthropologie's Trudy oven mitt has sweet retro-style stripes that will look great hanging in a kitchen. Made of cotton, it's machine washable, sturdy and affordable.

Get it from Anthropologie for $14.
2
A set of mixing bowls with lids
Amazon
FineDine's five-piece set of stainless steel stackable bowls include plastic lids, so they go from prep to storage with ease. They're multi-functional, space-saving and easy on the eyes.

Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
3
A marble cake stand
Bed Bath and Beyond
This gorgeous cake stand from Bed Bath and Beyond is every bit as stunning as it is useful. It works for everyday meals as well as for showing off cake masterpieces thanks to its classic, simple design.

Get it from Bed Bath and Beyond for $40.
4
An adorable, sunny apron
Hedley & Bennett
Hedley & Bennett's aprons are every bit as adorable as they are sturdy and multifunctional. They are made with crisp, strong canvas and feature sweet details like natural taping on the pocket hems. It even includes a cell phone pocket!

Get it at Hedley & Bennett for $75.
5
A brownie cookbook
Amazon
In "Fat Witch Brownies," Patricia Helding spills the beans on her top-secret recipes for tasty brownies, blondies and bars. According to our copy chief, all you need to make the world's best desserts are this cookbook, a 9x9-inch baking pan and a dream.

Get it from Amazon for $11.71.
6
A silicone-edged beater attachment
Amazon
SideSwipe's silicone edge beater attachment works perfectly with a KitchenAid mixer, making it easier than ever to cream ingredients without making a mess or taking an inordinately long time.

Get it from Amazon for $23.95.
7
A cute pie carrier
Amazon
Help your loved one get their delicious pie to your house with this Sweet Creations pie carrier. It has a non-slip bottom so that the pie dish won't wiggle around, is stackable, multifunctional, dishwasher-safe and made of BPA-free plastic.

Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
8
A lattice cutter
Amazon
It doesn't get much handier than this Aonagi lattice cutter. It's a foolproof way to get beautiful, perfectly even lattice strips without the extra work.

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
9
A silicone baking mat
Amazon
This is the kind of thing that bakers might not think to purchase for themselves but it makes a huge difference. These Silpat baking mats promote even baking, are non-stick and make cleanup much easier.

Get it from Amazon for $23.49.
10
A set of rolling pin spacers
Amazon
These Green Olive spacers are placed on a rolling pin to help create even thickness when rolling out pie dough. They're made of highly durable BPA-free silicone and they're dishwasher safe. They're the kind of thing non-bakers might never think of, but are essential for accurate measurement.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11
A braided Bundt pan
Amazon
This Nordic Ware Bundt pan is incredibly special. Made of cast iron aluminum, it has lovely braided strands that elevate an everyday bundt cake for special occasions.

Get it from Amazon for $45.
12
A set of decorating tips
Amazon
This 14-piece decorating set from Ateco includes a 12-inch flex bag with hem and hanging loop and 12 stainless steel decorating tubes to style some lovely baked goods. It has just enough pieces that there is a good amount of variety, but not so many that you're overwhelmed with choice.

Get it from Amazon for $16.80.
13
A must-have cookbook
Amazon
This brand new cookbook by Dorie Greenspan is an absolute must for anyone who adores baking. "Baking with Dorie" is already a New York Times bestseller chock-full of recipes easy, accessible recipes using everyday ingredients.

Get it on Amazon for $29.99.
14
A bread proofing basket
Amazon
Made of natural rattan cane material, this banneton bread basket wicks away moisture while your dough proofs so that your loaves will have crispy edges. It also releases dough easily without sticking, so you waste less flour. And it leaves the prettiest ridges! It's an absolute necessity for anyone who regularly bakes bread.

Get it from Amazon for $13.40.
15
A beautiful bakeware set
Caraway
If you're really looking to make your pal's day, give them the gift of Caraway's Bakeware Set. This gorgeous five-piece set includes two baking sheets, a muffin tin, a rectangle pan and cabinet organizers, and it comes in five lovely colors.

Get it from Caraway for $245.
16
A set of parchment paper rounds
Amazon
Cut both prep and clean-up time in half with pre-cut parchment paper rounds made by Boyan. They're designed with non-toxic, eco-friendly food-grade paper.

Get it on Amazon for $6.99.
17
A small cake leveler
Amazon
This cake leveler from Wilton makes it easier to level off uniform layers of cake so that the height remains consistent. It has an adjustable wire blade and is so easy to use that even a novice baker will be able to enjoy it.

Get it on Amazon for $8.39.
18
A cookbook for pie lovers
Amazon
"The Book on Pie" by Erin Jeanne McDowell is not only a New York Times bestseller, but it just might be the only book about pie that matters. It's a comprehensive tome that covers everything anyone has ever needed to know about pie.

Get it from Amazon for $17.29.
19
A French tapered rolling pin
Amazon
Hearkey's French rolling pin is hand crafted with beechwood, and is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. Use it to roll out all manner of dough while imagining that you're in the French countryside.

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
20
A lovely pie dish
Sur La Table
Few things are joy-inducing in the same way that a sunny pie dish can be, and this one is perfect for baking all manner of pies, quiches, potpies and more. This Emile Henry pie dish is hand-finished by artisans, so you can rest assured it will be a long-lasting, quality piece.

Get it from Sur La Table for $34.96.
21
A set of enamel measuring cups
Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel's darling set of enamel measuring cups feature a blue rim that really makes them pop. A leather loop bands them together, and the lovely mid-century aesthetic works perfectly in almost every kitchen.

Get it from Crate & Barrel for $14.99.
