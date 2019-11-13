Style & Beauty

14 Gifts For Your Boyfriend That Are Actually For You

A slightly deceptive list of fashion and beauty items for him — and you.

There’s no easy way to say this: Shopping for our male partners can be kind of a nightmare. No matter the occasion, we’re often left scratching our heads at the prospect.

Shopping for ourselves, on the other hand, is a dream. Enter this extremely useful and only slightly deceptive list of fashion and beauty items you can buy for your boyfriend this holiday season that allow you to reap the benefits, too.

Share a skincare routine, a cozy fleece jacket or a striped shirt that would look awesome tucked in to a pair of high-waisted jeans, and say goodbye to the boring guy gifts of holidays past.

We’ve put together 14 gifts your guy will love so much he won’t even realize they’re actually for you. Go ahead. We won’t tell anyone.

Zara Textured Cable Knit Sweater With Contrasting Trim, $69.90
Zara
It goes "couples who dress together, stay together," right?

Get the Zara textured cable knit sweater with contrasting trim for $69.90.
Fresh Cannabis Santal Eau de Parfum, $50
Fresh
The description on Fresh's website kind of says it all.

“It was early in the morning. She had to leave. She was standing next to the bed, watching him sleep. She could still feel his touch on her skin. She found herself moving closer, smelling his lips and neck, reminiscent of a forbidden cannabis accord, chocolate, and musk. His scent was intoxicating.” Um, yes please.

Get the Fresh cannabis santal eau de parfum for $50.
Patagonia Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket, $199
Patagonia
So cozy you should maybe just buy two so you don't have to fight over who gets to wear it.



Get the Patagonia men's classic retro x-fleect jacket for $199.
MZ Wallace Bleecker Backpack, $325
MZ Wallace
The beloved bag brand recently started stocking men's versions, but you're going to want to share this chic backpack.

Get the MZ Wallace Bleecker backpack for $325.
Kiehl's Age Defender Dual-Action Exfoliating Cleanser, $28
Kiehl's
This would make a great stocking stuffer, and a great shared medicine cabinet addition.

Get the Kiehl's age defender dual-action exfoliating cleanser for $28.
Zara Basic Purl Knit Scarf, $29.90
Zara
We know, this scarf would look perfect with your new winter coat.

Get the Zara Basic purl knit scarf for $29.90.
Naked Cashmere Aiden Hoodie, $275
Naked Cashmere
Cash. Mere. Sweat. Shirt.

Get the Naked Cashmere Aiden hoodie for $275.
Club Moncao Baseball Cap, $29
Club Monaco
For those who'd like their significant other to dress like Kendall Roy from "Succession" — and who want to dress like him themselves, too.

Get the Club Monaco baseball cap for $29.
Aesop Complete Shaving Kit, $275
Aesop
Shaving, but make it luxurious. Why should men get all the fancy shaving products?

Get the Aesop complete shaving kit for $275.
Everlane Classic French Terry Sweatpant, $55
Everlane
The fight over these could get nasty if you're hanging out on the couch at the same time. Maybe get two pairs.

Get the Everlane classic French terry sweatpant for $55.
H&M Cupro-Blend Shirt, $59.99
H&M
How cute would this be tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans?

Get the H&M cupro-blend shirt for $59.99.
Bonobos The Corduroy Shirt Jacket, $168
Bonobos
How great would this be worn over that shirt above tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans?

Get the Bonobos corduroy shirt jacket for $168.
Disco Face Time Two-Step Routine, $36
Disco
Disco is a new skincare subscription brand for men that automatically delivers new product from every six to 12 weeks. You'll probably be ordering closer to six once you both start using the face wash and moisturizer.

Get the Disco Face Time two-step routine for $36.
Bombas Men's Merino Tie Dye Calf Sock 4-Pack, $68.40
Bombas
Two for him, two for you.

Get the Bombas men's merino tie dye calf sock four-pack for $68.40.
