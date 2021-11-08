Shopping

There are the family members you actually keep in regular contact with and then there is the holiday group. You know who I’m talking about. The cousins or aunts or aunt’s cousin’s boyfriend’s sister that you see once a year and have absolutely nothing in common with. While they make for perfectly nice yearly small talk, once the ham is eaten and the Champagne is flat, you cannot for the life of you remember anything personal about them. And yet, year after year, you are expected to get them a present they will enjoy for many more holiday seasons to come. That’s where we come in.

When shopping for extended family, the key is to keep it practical, but elevated. Think something most people could use, but may not buy themselves. Or a cuter version of something historically utilitarian. It is the holidays, after all.

While you may have the holiday spirit (and holiday budget) to splurge on everyone, you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to snag something perfectly thoughtful yet not too assuming. If the name of the game is keeping things merry and bright, you probably want to stay away from anything political, provocative or petty. From a to-go coffee mug with a pretty pattern or a neutral pair of wool mittens that go with everything, there are plenty of gifts for people you see once a year. We rounded up some fun options.

1
A mini Instant camera for your Gen Z cousins
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $67.
2
A smart frame with rotating photos for your great-uncle
Walmart
Get it from Walmart for $49.99.
3
A waffle scarf or wrap for your always-chilly aunt
Free People
Get it at Free People for $38.
4
A personalized leather key chain for your cousin you know nothing about, other than their name
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
5
A waterproof speaker for your party animal brother-in-law
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $31.44.
6
Warm wool socks for your boyfriend's dad
L.L. Bean
Get it at L.L. Bean for $19.95.
7
Wireless ear buds for your college-age cousin
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
8
A trendy cook book for your aunt who just redid her kitchen
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $19.50.
9
A canvas tote for your cousin that just had a baby
L.L. Bean
This comes in four shapes and five colors. Get it at L.L. Bean starting at $24.95.
10
A cool-tone Hydro Flask for anyone who drinks water
Amazon
These come in 12 different colors and four different sizes. Get it from Amazon for $26.89.
11
A scented reed diffuser for your second cousin that loves essential oils
Paddywax
This comes in seven scents, like fresh air and smoke. Get it at Paddywax for $20.
12
A set of bath bombs for your great-aunt
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $25.89.
13
A funky cotton throw blanket for your partner's grandmother
Amazon
This comes in 14 patterns. Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
14
A trio of hand creams for that older woman you have no idea how you're related to
Amazon
This comes in seven sets like cherry almond, wild fig, winter flower and amber cashmere, coconut milk, and lychee bilberry. Get it from Amazon for $27.
15
Genderless wool mittens for your cousin's new boyfriend
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $16.
16
A ceramic to-go mug for your uncle's husband's niece that you're not related to by blood
Amazon
This comes in nine colors. Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
17
A Fit Bit Inspire band for your cousin that loves Facebook
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $59.95.
18
A leather notebook for your sibling's partner who fancies themselves the next Bukowski
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
19
A portable phone charger for your step-grandma who just got a smartphone
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $25.95.
20
A glass loose-leaf teapot for your uncle who's quitting coffee
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
21
Turkish hand towels for a safe gift-swap game
Amazon
This comes in 14 colors. Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
