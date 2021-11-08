There are the family members you actually keep in regular contact with and then there is the holiday group. You know who I’m talking about. The cousins or aunts or aunt’s cousin’s boyfriend’s sister that you see once a year and have absolutely nothing in common with. While they make for perfectly nice yearly small talk, once the ham is eaten and the Champagne is flat, you cannot for the life of you remember anything personal about them. And yet, year after year, you are expected to get them a present they will enjoy for many more holiday seasons to come. That’s where we come in.

When shopping for extended family, the key is to keep it practical, but elevated. Think something most people could use, but may not buy themselves. Or a cuter version of something historically utilitarian. It is the holidays, after all.

While you may have the holiday spirit (and holiday budget) to splurge on everyone, you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to snag something perfectly thoughtful yet not too assuming. If the name of the game is keeping things merry and bright, you probably want to stay away from anything political, provocative or petty. From a to-go coffee mug with a pretty pattern or a neutral pair of wool mittens that go with everything, there are plenty of gifts for people you see once a year. We rounded up some fun options.