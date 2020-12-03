Gifts For Fans Of 'The Queen’s Gambit' That They Won’t Want To Pawn Off

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Checkmate — these gifts are sure to be a hit with fans of "The Queen's Gambit."

In a year of social distancing, it was television that actually brought us (somewhat) together — think of time when we were all watched “Tiger King,” caught up on the latest season of “The Crown” or even, found out what Baby Yoda’s real name is on “The Mandalorian.”

One of the most popular shows to premiere this year was about *checks notes* chess. Yes, chess. “The Queen’s Gambit” follows the life of (fictional) orphan Beth Harmon as she becomes a chess champion. It’s based on a novel of the same name published back in the ’80s.

Chances are you know a friend or family member who really got into the show — you know the one who now likes to throw in the word “checkmate” in casual conversations and carries a rook around in their pocket. Okay, maybe not. But you probably know someone who loved the show and wants to get into the game themselves.

For those fans, we picked out the perfect presents that include everything from a glass chess set that’s crystal clear to a set of bookends in the shape of chess pieces. Below, you’ll find all kinds of gifts for the person who can’t get enough of “The Queen’s Gambit.” They won’t want to pawn these off, we promise.