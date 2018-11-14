These Gifts For ‘Great British Bake Off’ Fans Are Sheer Perfection

We all know someone who’s obsessed with “The Great British Bake Off,” and who can blame them? The cozy British reality show is like TV therapy in the form of a comforting, calming, cookie-filled dive into a world where the the stakes are only as high as the towering showstoppers.
Unlike many American competition shows, contestants on “Bake Off” are there to make friends, and their support for one another makes for a Netflix binge session that’s both relaxing and inspiring for both seasoned bakers and beginners. Having never baked so much as a boxed cake mix before, my boyfriend made a cake from scratch after watching one “Bake Off” episode. Talk about a Star Baker!
If you are in search of gifts for “Great British Bake Off” fans in your life, we’ve got you covered. We’ve cooked up 15 great “Bake Off” gift ideas that are sheer perfection for the Sue to your Mel.
Ready, set, gift!
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.