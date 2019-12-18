HuffPost Finds

10 Of The Best Gifts For In-Laws Who Have Everything

Or, the people you waited until the last minute to buy Christmas gifts for.

A roundup of gifts for everyone you can’t seem to please.

We don’t want to startle you, but Christmas is only a few days away. That means you’re officially running out of time to shop, and your procrastination is catching up on you.

Maybe you’ve put off shopping for your boss you don’t know very well or your in-laws who already have everything they need. If you’re scrambling for last-minute gifts, that’s where we come in. We’re here with a roundup of gifts for everyone you can’t seem to please.

Take a look:

1
The coziest blanket
Nordstrom
It doesn’t matter if they already have a favorite blanket at home. No one can resist the luxurious softness of a Barefoot Dreams blanket. In fact, my husband and I have had to make TV watching time a no-throw zone, because whoever is snuggled up immediately falls asleep. Get it at Nordstrom.
2
A Bon Appetit subscription
Amazon
Bon Appetit nails it every time, delivering recipe winner after recipe winner. A yearlong subscription is less than $25 and will thrill their mailbox each month. Get it on Amazon.
3
A puzzle storage system
Amazon
If you have a loved one in long-term care, or maybe a set of retirees in your family, chances are that puzzles are a holiday hit. This gift also means that you’re set for the next few holidays: this "Dawn" puzzle from Anthropologie, this "foodie" puzzle from Lou & Grey, and this Jonathan Adler puzzle have your next three taken care of. Or wow them with a personalized puzzle instead.
4
The prettiest wreath
Williams-Sonoma
They’ll think of you all year long with a magnolia wreath this beautiful, which is available in three sizes. Get it at Williams-Sonoma.
5
A spicy set
Amazon
Your father-in-law knows a good sauce when he tastes one. Now, he can blend up his own with this build-your-own set that includes the opportunity to whip up seven different formulations. Get it on Amazon.
6
A beauty pick-me-up
CrateJoy
Encourage your mother-in-law to indulge in self care with this Korean beauty subscription box. Each month, a collection of new K-beauty products are delivered to her door! Get it at CrateJoy.
7
A luxurious condiment
Amazon
Whether your in-laws are spicy or sweet, this truffle butterand Mike's Hot Honey will add a fun twist to their meal or snack regimen. These bottles make the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant contribution. Get them on Amazon.
8
These melodic wind chimes
Amazon
Upgrade their outdoor space with this set of melodic wind chimes. For the musically inclined, these have been tuned to the “E” pentatonic scale for the most soothing sounds on breezy days. Get them on Amazon.
9
Speak to her inner introvert
Amazon
A box of goodies specifically for introverts? YES. This subscription service includes a monthly delivery of skin care, snacks and a fiction novel by a female author. Get it on Amazon.
10
Survival gear for the outdoorsman
Amazon
Whether he’s stocking up in preparation for the zombie apocalypse or was simply an Eagle Scout who likes to “be prepared,” you can rest assured that your father-in-law will be delighted to receive this survival kit. Get it on Amazon.
