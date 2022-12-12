29 Gifts For Kids That'll Win You Favorite Aunt Or Uncle Status

Popular items from this list include:
• A rechargeable laser tag set that includes four guns, four vests and one recharging station to help recreate a true laser tag experience.
• A “Make A Fox Friend” craft kit that includes accessories and outfits so kids can create their own fox stuffed animal and teaches basic sewing skills.
• An affordable remote-control drone that rotates, flips and has light-up propellers.
Shop early and be sure to double check shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time.
A flying orb with flashing lights that'll float in the air or boomerang back
A humorous Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game
A bag Of Reindeer Farts Cotton Candy
A splash-proof kids smartwatch
A hot chocolate bomb for delicious homemade hot cocoa
A Pixicade mobile game maker
A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game
A 21-piece Disney princess dress-up trunk
A tiny Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker
A construction-themed folding play set with kinetic sand
A marble run set
A screaming goat figurine and illustrated booklet
An affordable drone with light-up propellers
An inflatable unicorn ride-on with a washable plush cover
An ultra plush personalized name blanket
Pokemon 25th Anniversary Celebrations Elite Trainer Box
An interactive Squeakee The Balloon Dino
A box of 24 sparkly rings
A Disney Princess necklace activity set
A 3D-printed foam soap dispenser attachment
An inexpensive Pop2Play foldable indoor slide
A solar-powered DIY robot kit ideal
A kids' portable selfie camera
A set of 12 large dinosaur toys in a lunchbox-style carrying case
An interactive purse pet
A "Make a Fox Friend" craft kit
A foam Pogo-type jumper that's safer than the original Pogo Stick
A splurgy rechargeable laser tag set
A cheery rainbow abacus