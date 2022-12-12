shoppingAmazonKidsGift GuidesToys

29 Gifts For Kids That'll Win You Favorite Aunt Or Uncle Status

Games, crafting kits, gadgets and toys for nieces and nephews of all ages.
Chandni Reddy
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Flybar-Jumper-Toddlers-Durable-Supports/dp/B0916L8NWZ?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63910651e4b0977ef44553a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Flybar foam Pogo jumper" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63910651e4b0977ef44553a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Flybar-Jumper-Toddlers-Durable-Supports/dp/B0916L8NWZ?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63910651e4b0977ef44553a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Flybar foam Pogo jumper</a>,<a href="https://www.amazon.com/The-Screaming-Goat-Book-Figure/dp/0762459816?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63910651e4b0977ef44553a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" &#x22;The Screaming Goat&#x22; paperback book and figurine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63910651e4b0977ef44553a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/The-Screaming-Goat-Book-Figure/dp/0762459816?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63910651e4b0977ef44553a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> "The Screaming Goat" paperback book and figurine</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sillbird-Education-Building-Science-Experiment/dp/B07T1NZD27?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63910651e4b0977ef44553a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="STEM 12-in-1 solar robot toy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63910651e4b0977ef44553a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sillbird-Education-Building-Science-Experiment/dp/B07T1NZD27?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63910651e4b0977ef44553a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">STEM 12-in-1 solar robot toy</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Seckton-Upgrade-Birthday-Portable-Card-Pink/dp/B087ZW39D2?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63910651e4b0977ef44553a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="selfie camera for kids" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63910651e4b0977ef44553a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Seckton-Upgrade-Birthday-Portable-Card-Pink/dp/B087ZW39D2?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63910651e4b0977ef44553a5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">selfie camera for kids</a>.
Popular items from this list include:

• A rechargeable laser tag set that includes four guns, four vests and one recharging station to help recreate a true laser tag experience.

• A “Make A Fox Friend” craft kit that includes accessories and outfits so kids can create their own fox stuffed animal and teaches basic sewing skills.

• An affordable remote-control drone that rotates, flips and has light-up propellers.

Shop early and be sure to double check shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time.

1
www.amazon.com
A flying orb with flashing lights that'll float in the air or boomerang back
Promising review: "I love the flying ball. I bought it to give it to my niece and nephew (9- and 14 yrs old). They absolutely love playing with it and that makes their aunt happy :). It is hard to find a nice gift for kids now and this is one of the best!" — Emily Do

Promising review: "I have always prided myself on being the aunt that gives the best gift and this year I'm positive I'll win again! I bought these for my niece and nephew ages 12 and 6. I thought i would try them out one night when my daughter (age 22) was visiting. Her exact words were,"where were these when I was a kid!?!?" They fascinate my 22-year-old daughter so I can't wait to see my niece and nephews faces when they open it on Christmas and I can officially declare myself kids gift giving champion again! Highly recommend. Great price!" — Kelli Burlingame
$42 at Amazon
2
John Mihaly / BuzzFeed
A humorous Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game
Promising review: "I kind of got this as a joke for my 3-year-old nephew. It was actually one of the highlights of Christmas. He and my 5-year-old niece are still obsessed and playing with it weeks later." — Sara

Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it. (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." — Adele
$20 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A bag Of Reindeer Farts Cotton Candy
Promising review: "My nephews and I have an ongoing thing about farts. When I saw this on Amazon I knew I had to buy it for them. Being Christmas time I opted for Reindeer Farts. Super cute packaging and it brought so much laughter." — Regz15
$9 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A splash-proof kids smartwatch
Promising review: "This was a Christmas present for my nephew and he is one HAPPY kid. He’s 6 and autistic so I wasn’t sure about the ease of use for him. I showed him all the features and he handles it like a pro. He won’t take it off!" — Nosieray

Promising review: "Let's just say that I totally suck at gift giving. But from a friend's suggestion. I bought one of these as a Christmas gift for my 10-year-old niece. She absolutely loves it! Now I need to figure out how to do this every year." — G. Glass
$54 at Amazon
5
Big Bear Chocolates / Etsy
A hot chocolate bomb for delicious homemade hot cocoa
Big Bear Chocolates is a small biz based in Spokane, Washington, that specializes in chocolate caramel apples, fresh fudge, and more treats. Each cocoa bomb is handmade in a certified commercial kitchen and comes individually wrapped and tied with a bow with instructions. They're made with gourmet chocolate and stuffed with marshmallows and chocolate chips and are available in 12 different flavors.

Promising review: "We got these as a fun extra stocking stuffer for the littles in our family for Christmas, they loved them. Tasted delicious and it was great watching the kids "Ooo" and "Ahh" while they watched the chocolate melt and the marshmallows pop to the surface. Great quality and will definitely order again in the future." — Rebecca
$6.99 at Etsy
6
Amazon
A Pixicade mobile game maker
This game comes with washable markers, instruction and quick start guides, and three activity books that cover 50 game design concepts, 30 instructional activities, and over 100 example games. You also need to download the Pixicade app available for iOS and android. The app only requires a camera and an internet connection. (iOS 8.0 and up, android 6.0 and up).

Promising review: "This by far is the COOLEST thing I’ve ever seen. My 6-year-old nephew LOVES this. He gets to draw something and turn it into a video game!! If you are interested in steering your kids in STEM, this is the best way! Fun and interactive'" — PamalaD
$24 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game
Pass out all the cards to the players and keep all the stacks face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle, while saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone races against each other to slap their hand on the central pile of cards. Whoever is last must take the pile of cards and add them to their stack, and the person who runs out of cards first wins.

Promising review: "Bought this game for my 8-year-old niece for her birthday. We ALL were in hysterics while playing this!! Age ranging from 5–73!! Our hands were sore, but the fun was worth it!!" — Tx. Cowgirl

Promising review: "Can’t wait to be the cool aunt next Christmas when I give this fun game as a gift." — Carrie Lynn
$9.84 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A 21-piece Disney princess dress-up trunk
The keepsake storage trunk includes four tops, three skirts, three bracelets, three rings, necklace, sticker sheet, choker, three headbands and a tiara. The costumes fit sizes 4–6x. Recommended for age three and up.

Promising review: "This is a great dress up set. As such, I had little expectation that the material quality would be that of the one dress I purchased for my niece that cost as much, alone, for this entire trunk. Now that we have expectations addressed, let's talk about what you get. There's four outfits that are separate tops and skirts so they can dress up as the character or potentially mix and match. There are accessories by way of bracelets, headbands, and rings. My niece loved it. She started trying it out immediately and I kept my award for best uncle and all around best gifter." — oldwalt
$34.99 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A tiny Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker
Promising review: "This is a very cute speaker and works well. My niece had fun playing with it and ended up keeping it. Now I need to order another one for myself! :-) I have other bluetooth speakers, but I feel their sound is weak and not loud enough. This product definitely produces good sound!" — rp
$17.08 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A construction-themed folding play set with kinetic sand
Promising review:"I sent this to my nephew, he was really thrilled about it, I know from experience a carry container for the sand makes it much better than just giving the sand, it’s been a month now and he hasn’t broken it yet (which is a good testament to sturdiness)." — Kristen Logsdon
$21.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A marble run set
Promising review: "I ordered this for my nephew's 5th birthday and it was SO much more than I originally thought! I knew he would love it because it's big, colorful, and makes noise, but he played with it for hours! He loved the endless combinations of tubes and watching all the marbles go at once. I could not have picked a better gift!" — Desiree

Promising review: "This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!). The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." — Becca
$50.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A screaming goat figurine and illustrated booklet
It also comes with a 32-page illustrated booklet all about goats. Not gonna lie, you're probably going to regret this purchase after listening to a few hundred bleats.

Promising review: "Gave this as a gift to my niece, she loves it. Her parents however, are ready to kill me, as they constantly hear her setting off the goat and laughing. So, kids love it! And if you want to get back at the adult parents in some way, well, this certainly could do the trick! It's just all fun and games!" — Tailgate
$8.76 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
An affordable drone with light-up propellers
Promising review: "Got this as a birthday gift for my nephew. He called and told me, 'Auntie you just made my day.'" — Ashley Esprit

Promising review: "This mini drone is a really great starter drone for those just starting out or for kiddos. I bought it as a gift for my niece, but I had to take it out and play with it a few times as I've never handled a drone before. I know some people who spend hundreds of dollars on drones. This one - with the bright lights and unique colors - is comparable (on a lesser standard), and looks amazing in the dark! That's what drew me to the drone anyway - the neon blue and green colors! It takes awhile to charge, but the drone itself comes with two batteries, getting you around 10–15 minutes per charge. The controller that comes with it is simple to use. It was a pretty great feeling once I got the hang of the drone and heard those propellers start to whirl as the drone prepared for flight. I believe you can also make the drone flip and do other cool tricks, but I haven't gotten there yet. I definitely think it's a great way for kiddos to learn how to navigate a drone without breaking the bank. Definitely a great beginner drone!" — Tiffany
$54.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
An inflatable unicorn ride-on with a washable plush cover
Promising review: "This was a hit at my 1-year-old niece's birthday party this weekend! She loved it, the adults loved it and the other kids wanted it! It was easy to inflate and fun to watch her bounce around!" — Felisha

Promising review: "Purchased this for my niece as a Christmas gift. She loves it! Screams whenever anyone tries to put it away or take her off it haha!" — Elizabeth
$33.99 at Amazon
15
Sugar House Swaddles / Etsy
An ultra plush personalized name blanket
Sugar House Swaddles is a small biz based in Salt Lake, Utah that specializes in personalized baby blankets, muslin swaddles, and more. You can personalize the name and font. Just add your notes in the personalization box or comment section when placing your order. Available in 49 colors and in two sizes.

Promising review: "Great quality! Ordered for my brother and it matched their nursery perfectly!" — Nichole
$19.25 at Etsy
16
Amazon
Pokemon 25th Anniversary Celebrations Elite Trainer Box
The box includes: 10 Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 4-card booster packs, five additional Pokémon TCG booster packs, one special foil card featuring Greninja, 65 card sleeves featuring the Pokémon 25 logo and lightning tail design, 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards, a player’s guide to the Celebrations expansion, and a Pokémon TCG rulebook.

Promising review: "The Package came slightly bent, probably because of shipping, but didn’t affect the quality of the cards. Everything came in and is legit. AMAZING pulls." — Raymond
$92 at Amazon
17
Amazon
An interactive Squeakee The Balloon Dino
Promising review: "Last year, I got the super-popular Squeakee balloon dog. It was a HUGE hit with my nephews. I'm even more excited for this new Squeakee because every kid wishes they could have a pet dinosaur, and now they can!" — Kit Stone, Buzzfeed Shopping
$27 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A box of 24 sparkly rings
Promising review: "I always struggle with buying presents for my great nieces. I bought this for my 4-year-old niece. This was her favorite gift, above all of the expensive toys she received from her parents and grandparents. A few days after Christmas, she sat right next to me on the couch, laying her head against my arm. She said that she got a box of rings and they're at home. And you gave them to me. I got a kiss and she stayed right there for the rest of the night. It was my favorite part of the holidays!" — Edith V.
$12.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A Disney Princess necklace activity set
Available in 17 styles.

Promising review: "I bought this for my 3-year-old niece. She's already showing both a mind built for creativity and a passion for doing things HER way. Plus, she loves jewelry. This little toy set lets her express those budding traits and have fun in the process. She enjoys being able to mix and match different designs and even personalizes necklaces for those she gives as "gifts" (I put gifts in quotes, because her 'clientele' usually have to give them back after wearing them just a few minutes lol. She just likes to see how they look on you and see your expression, giving her joy in having you appreciate her work). I love that it brings out her creative side and hope that it never fades. I will be buying her other gifts like this in the future to make sure she doesn't lose that passion for creating. Great gift." — Michael M.
$9.99 at Amazon
20
Mouse Delights 3D/ Etsy
A 3D-printed foam soap dispenser attachment
Mouse Delights 3D is a small biz based in Las Vegas that specializes in Disney-inspired 3D-printed accessories. Available in three soap bottle designs and 13 colors.

Promising review: "I got these for my niece and nephew and they love them!" — Heather
$9.99 at Etsy
21
www.amazon.com
An inexpensive Pop2Play foldable indoor slide
Plus, it folds down flat for easy storage once playtime's over and it's available in two styles.

Promising review: "I bought this for my 3-year-old nephew and he has not stopped going down the slide since i took it out of the box for him! It is so easy to assemble and just as easy to flatten and store when you're done using it. It was even able to support me when i tried it out!!! I highly recommend!" — Michael Y
$27.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A solar-powered DIY robot kit ideal
The kit includes 190 pieces, a solar panel and detailed instructions.

Promising review: "My nephew is really into putting things together, so I bought this STEM project for him. The second I showed it to him his eyes lit up and he got to work. This is very educational. Pieces are built well and the project goes together well. He loved the final result. Would def buy again for another kid who is into this kind of thing!" — Richard Hammond
$32.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A kids' portable selfie camera
Promising review: "I bought this for my 5-year-old niece. She shrieked with excitement when receiving. A+ in my book! Thanks" — XxohsolovelyxX

Promising review: "My 8-year-old niece has documented her life for the past year on this camera. She really loves it." — Teresa

Promising review: "Best Auntie Award. I bought this for my 4-year-old nephew and he LOVES it! Says it’s his fav Christmas gift. He uses it all the time, especially for selfies! It has games, video, and a selfie mode! I didn’t even know it had all this when I got it. It’s definitely worth the price! Amazing little camera." — Christa
$36.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A set of 12 large dinosaur toys in a lunchbox-style carrying case
Promising review: "These dinosaur toys are a fantastic value! This gift should keep me in good standing as the favorite aunt. My nephews and nieces love these dinosaur toys! They are educational, interesting and It's astonishing to hear them identify each dinosaur and pronounce the names. The large number of dinosaurs allows the four kids to play together. Each child has plenty of toys to play with. The colorful box is quite attractive and will make it easy to store all the toys." — Dr. Susan Murphy
$19.99 at Amazon
25
Amazon
An interactive purse pet
Available in four styles.

Promising review: "Got this purse for my niece and she loved it. It is such a cute gift!!! The eyeballs move and everything. Just recommend getting batteries with this gift. You will need them :) But it is a perfect size to put anything in there!" — Kalie
$21.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A "Make a Fox Friend" craft kit
Also available in a bunny and a mouse character.

Promising review: "I got one of these for my little niece and her mother said she wished she could have one for herself to decorate her bedroom with. It's just darling." — Hammerhead
$19.99 at Amazon
27
Amazon
A foam Pogo-type jumper that's safer than the original Pogo Stick
Available in four colors.

Promising review: "I bought this for my kiddos, but then my niece saw it. I told her she could open and play with it. I'm so glad I did. Within 10 seconds my husband was like, please give it to her...LMAO! I had an actual pogo stick growing up and thought this would be a safer alternative. It is in fact a foam pogo stick. However, it is also a squeaky toy from H E Double L. I did know it squeaked, just didn't realize it was soooooo loud. Seriously, it's well made and the kiddos love it, and I knew this would would be played with for hours each day, so when my niece asked if she could have it, I said yes. My brother gave me dagger eyes and joked about ending me. I have since learned that the squeakers can be removed. I picked another one up for my kiddos last weekend. I immediately removed the squeakers. They are having so much fun jumping and laughing. Burns a lot of energy and keeps them active. BTW, I still haven't told my brother he can remove the squeakers. " — frankie
$19.99 at Amazon
28
Amazon
A splurgy rechargeable laser tag set
The set includes four rechargeable guns, four rechargeable vests, and one charging station. You can play approximately eight games per charge. The cool LCD screens on the vest keep count of how many lives you have and the vest vibrates when you get shot, aka tagged. Play with up to four teams and eliminate your enemies to win the game. Recommended for ages eight and up.

Promising review: "I am the aunt of five nephews (ages 3, 4, 8, 11, 21) and Mother of a 3-year-old boy. I was hesitant to purchase this item as the price is a bit steep. It came almost fully charged so my 11-year-old nephew and I were able to test out it immediately. Upon opening the package the guns and vests were securely encased in foam. My nephew thought the looked great. Instruction were quick and easy to read and understand. We powered up the vest, then the gun as instructed - everything synced nicely. When the gun spoke my nephew's mind was completely blown. I strapped a vest to my nephew when my 3-year-old son came in the room so of course I had to suit him up as well. Guns and vest were light weight and size went well on the 11-year-old as well as the 3-year-old. So easy to use my 3-year-old had no problem reloaded and shooting. The accuracy and distance for gun to target IS GREAT! My son and nephew and myself had such a great time with this set, I got online and purchase another 4 player set! I'm the Aunt that brings activities to the parties... Bounce house, splash pads, tunnels, trampoline, bumper body suits, so when its time to throw a party for the kids; no need to rent anything!! This laser tag set is a FREAKIN' FANTASTIC addition to my collection." — Rebeccah Walker
$199 at Amazon
29
Ev And Potique / Etsy
A cheery rainbow abacus
Ev And Potique is a small biz based in Nelliston, NY, owned by a momma of three, that specializes in handmade baby and toddler items. To customize the colors, add your preferences in the personalization box before adding to cart. Available in six color combos or in custom colors.

Promising review: "Wonderful craftsmanship! Love it so much. I bought this for my 6-month-old nieces for Christmas. They are twins. This is perfect." — Kelly Hall
$31 at Etsy
