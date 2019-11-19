HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

miodrag ignjatovic via Getty Images Gifts you’ll enjoy giving as much as they’ll enjoy receiving.

Holiday shopping can be one of the most stressful times for a parent. Kids change their wish lists and their minds constantly. Often, the items that stick around on their most-wanted lists are pretty expensive. Still other times you just don’t want those gifts in your home to begin with. (We’re looking at you, junior kids’ drum sets.)

Deciding what to gift a child doesn’t have to be as daunting as it seems. That’s why we’ve pulled together this list of several gift ideas for kids of all ages. We’ve got you covered on gifts that you’ll actually want to gift kids this holiday season. Take a look:

For little kiddos:

Toddlers and kids can seem easy to buy for at first glance, but with the endless options, it’s hard to choose which gifts they’ll like the best. Still, finding educational, safe, quality-made products that won’t break before the new year is possible.