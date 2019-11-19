HuffPost Finds

The Best Gifts For Kids, From Little Ones To Teens And Tweens

Gifts you’ll enjoy giving as much as they’ll enjoy receiving.

Holiday shopping can be one of the most stressful times for a parent. Kids change their wish lists and their minds constantly. Often, the items that stick around on their most-wanted lists are pretty expensive. Still other times you just don’t want those gifts in your home to begin with. (We’re looking at you, junior kids’ drum sets.)

Deciding what to gift a child doesn’t have to be as daunting as it seems. That’s why we’ve pulled together this list of several gift ideas for kids of all ages. We’ve got you covered on gifts that you’ll actually want to gift kids this holiday season. Take a look:

For little kiddos:

Toddlers and kids can seem easy to buy for at first glance, but with the endless options, it’s hard to choose which gifts they’ll like the best. Still, finding educational, safe, quality-made products that won’t break before the new year is possible.

This "Frozen 2" LEGO set
Amazon
Frozen 2 is here, whether parents are ready for another round of "Let It Go" or not. This LEGO "Frozen 2" set includes all of their favorite characters, from Olaf to Anna. Get it on Amazon.
This fun blanket that's ready for Saturday morning cartoons
Amazon
Snuggle up with your little one in this wearable animal blanket. Both of you will be sure to enjoy it. Get it on Amazon.
A kid-friendly smartwatch
Target
Not ready to give you kiddos an expensive digital watch? Gift them this V-tech digital watch stocked full with plenty of features and an added GPS feature for mom and dad. Get it on Target.
A "just their size" version of mom and dad's cleaning tools
Amazon
Wouldn’t you love some help cleaning? Toddlers love to do what their parents do -- including sweeping, mopping and dusting. Make their day with this cleaning set from Melissa & Doug. Get it on Amazon.
A subscription box for curious minds
Little Passports
Subscription boxes aren’t just for adults. Give the gift of adventure with these monthly subscription activity boxes made for children 3 to 12 years old. Learn more at Little Passports.
A drawing mat with no mess or cleanup
Amazon
Arts and crafts don’t have to be messy. Get your kiddos this water-activated drawing mat to encourage their artistic side without all the mess. Get it on Amazon.
This dino egg excavation and digging kit
Amazon
Being a kid is all about adventure. Allow your little one to take excavating to the next level with this Dig it Up! Dino Egg Kit that will keep their minds and their time occupied. Get it on Amazon.
A fun bookmark from their favorite book
Amazon
These character bookmarks make reading fun and allow your mind to rest knowing your kiddos are enjoying their reading time. Get it on Amazon.
Their own baby to take care of
Amazon
Toddlers love to use their imagination to follow in your footsteps. Your little one will love this adorable baby doll. Better yet, it is made without the dreaded small accessories that come along with many dolls. Get it on Amazon.
A book that'll always answer their question, "Why?"
Amazon
The No. 1 question asked by all children is “why?” So why not give them all the answers with this “National Geographic Kids Why Book." It answers all their questions so you don’t always have to. Get it on Amazon.
A waterproof wireless speaker
Amazon
Convince your teens to complete their household chores while jamming out to their favorite tunes with this waterproof Bluetooth wireless speaker that can clip on to almost anything. Get it on Amazon.
Wireless headphones they'll want to show off
Target
Teens and tweens love their screen time, but that doesn’t mean parents want to hear their activities. Get the kiddos these wireless headphones to save your own ears. Get them at Target.
An alarm clock your older child will enjoy waking up to
Amazon
Your tween will have no more excuses for sleeping in too late on school days with this alarm clock that displays the time right on the ceiling. Get it on Amazon.
