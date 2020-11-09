HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These gifts for art lovers are almost as good as a trip to a museum.

If you’ve been missing museums lately, you aren’t alone — there are tons of us who wish we could go out and see galleries.

That’s why it’s important to support the museums you know and love. These institutions typically depend on donations, entrance fees and memberships, as well as money made from gift shops (including online museum stores!).

Below, you’ll see everything from a geometric vase inspired by artist Piet Mondrian that you can find at the Museum of Modern Art’s online store to a set of column bookends at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s e-gift shop. These will give your friend who misses museums a little dose of culture to get them through until their next visit.