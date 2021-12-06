11 Must-Have Gifts That People With Natural Hair Will Love

For those of us who have natural, textured or transitioning hair, we know how sacred hair products that actually work are.

Shampoos, conditioners, scarves, flexi rods, oils and bonnets are part of our daily routines, and we jump for joy when we receive new goodies to try out as gifts. For example, my mom, who’s a new natural, recently did a big chop and is currently having the time of her life trying different products every week.

Advertisement

Even if your hair isn’t textured, I guarantee the person in your life who does love a super high ’fro or a juicy twistout will relish in having new additions to experiment with in their hair care regimen. To help you shop for them, we called on experienced hair stylists to recommend their must-have products, accessories and tools for natural and transitioning hair.

These cool finds also double as great gifts for your curly-haired loved ones. And who knows? You may just gift them their new favorite product that will save them a ton of time every day.

Below you’ll find a range of natural hair gifts, from detangling shampoos to stylish bonnets and turbans to travel-friendly kits for protective styling care.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.