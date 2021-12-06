11 Must-Have Gifts That People With Natural Hair Will Love

We asked natural hair stylists to share the best gifts for textured hair, including silk pillowcases, unique hair picks and shampoos that make detangling so much easier.

From left to right: Net-A-Porter, Ulta, Nessa Hill, Bloomingdale's
For those of us who have natural, textured or transitioning hair, we know how sacred hair products that actually work are.

Shampoos, conditioners, scarves, flexi rods, oils and bonnets are part of our daily routines, and we jump for joy when we receive new goodies to try out as gifts. For example, my mom, who’s a new natural, recently did a big chop and is currently having the time of her life trying different products every week.

Even if your hair isn’t textured, I guarantee the person in your life who does love a super high ’fro or a juicy twistout will relish in having new additions to experiment with in their hair care regimen. To help you shop for them, we called on experienced hair stylists to recommend their must-have products, accessories and tools for natural and transitioning hair.

These cool finds also double as great gifts for your curly-haired loved ones. And who knows? You may just gift them their new favorite product that will save them a ton of time every day.

Below you’ll find a range of natural hair gifts, from detangling shampoos to stylish bonnets and turbans to travel-friendly kits for protective styling care.

Bain de Terre balancing shampoo
Amazon
If you know someone who's currently on the hunt for their holy grail shampoo, get them this cleansing shampoo recommended by natural hairstylist Weena Jerome, owner of Renaissance Curls in New York. It contains argan oil, which has reparative properties, and monoi oil for rehydration.

"It’s a great cleansing shampoo that removes any buildup in your hair without drying it out, and it can be used every seven to 10 days to keep your hair cleansed and hydrated," she said.

Get it on Amazon for $15.94.
Design Essentials almond and avocado shampoo
Amazon
This shampoo — that I've personally used, that my mom loves for her 'fro and that came recommended by New York-based stylist Aeon Elliot — is from the Design Essentials line for natural and textured hair. It has ultra-moisturizing almond and avocado oils, is sulfate-free and cleanses the scalp without removing natural oils.

"I love the Design Essentials Natural line, from the shampoos to the leave-in conditioners," Elliot said. "They're super great and improved formulas."

Get it on Amazon for $12.99.
A Slip Pure silk pillowcase
Bloomingdale's
Silk pillowcases are good for your hair, but they're also less drying for your skin, making them an easy choice for gifting. Candace Witherspoon, a curl specialist and owner of Candace Witherspoon Salon in New York, recommends Slip's pure silk pillowcase to keep moisture in your hair while you sleep and prevent tangling. This pillowcase is made with a special silk that the brand claims absorbs less face cream than cotton pillowcase, keeping your skin moisturized and your hair less frizzy.

Get it at Bloomingdale's starting at $66.
Mizani Miracle Leave-In Cream
Amazon
A heat protectant, moisturizer and styler all in one cream? Aside from being a great gift for your natural or transitioning natural pal, Mizani's Miracle Leave-In Cream claims to provide 25 benefits, including adding smoothness, preventing split ends and being safe for color-treated hair. New York-based stylist and founder of A Curl Can Dream Hair SalonDaryce Tolliver said the cream is her go-to product for anyone with natural or transitioning hair.

"It's a multi-benefit leave-in that also protects the hair up to 450 degrees. It's also really good for babies. I personally have used it on my 2-year-old since she was about 6 months," she said.

Get it on Amazon for $22.
A Pattern spray bottle
Sephora
Witherspoon also recommended continuous spray bottles, saying they're "perfect for styling and refreshing your curls." This one from Tracee Ellis Ross' brand Pattern is aerosol-free and provides a continuous fine mist.

Get it at Sephora for $13.
A Wet Brush Epic professional quick dry brush
Ulta
Detangling is arguably the most time-consuming and sometimes painful part of wash day. But the kind of brush you use can make all the difference. New Orleans-based stylist Janasia Smith said she uses Wet Brush's Epic professional quick dry brush regularly on all of her clients because of how well it detangles, thanks to its heat-resistant bristles and ventilated design.

"They are amazing for detangling, even before a shampoo service, because the bristles are so flexible they don’t yank at the hair. The brush works with you instead of against you. I haven’t used a wide-tooth comb in years," she said.

Get it at Ulta for $18.99.
The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
Sephora
The hair dryer that has had a cult following since it launched in 2016 comes recommended by Witherspoon, too, as she said it "dries natural hair quickly with while using the temperature setting of your choice." It's designed to protect hair from extreme heat damage and has five styling attachments for different hair types.

Get it at Sephora for $399.
Nessa Hill satin bonnets
Nessa Hill
Having a bonnet to sleep in at night is essentially a rite of passage, even if your hair isn't in its natural state. It's meant to protect hair, minimize frizziness and keep strands moisturized while you sleep. Witherspoon said she loves Nessa Hill's satin bonnets to keep curls lasting a long time. The brand has various colors and designs in both the classic-size and long bonnet for braids, locs, twists and long hair.

Get the long satin bonnet for $19.99 and the classic satin bonnet for $16.
Editor's pick: an AfroPick starter set
Net-A-Porter
Whether you're buying for someone who loves wearing their hair as an afro or is a pro at pulling off a successful twistout, this set of hair picks from AfroPick makes a stylish and functional gift that they'll love. The designs o draw inspiration from the civil rights era and symbolize the unity and strength within Black culture. For larger afros, opt for the "Identity" set, which has long metal teeth.

Get it at Net-A-Porter for $49.
Editor's pick: a You Go Natural T-shirt bun
Urban Outfitters
Gifting a cute hair accessory is always a good way to approach holiday shopping. This satin-lined turban from You Go Natural is great for days when your loved ones want to spruce up a simple outfit — or they can just sleep in it. It comes in mocha, berry, bloom, jade and magnolia.

Get it at Urban Outfitters for $35.
Editor's pick: a Girl + Hair ultimate protective style travel kit
Amazon
I wear a lot of protective styles through the year, including knotless braids, twists and crochet braids. When my hair underneath the styles needs some TLC or if I'm on-the-go, I reach for this travel set from Girl + Hair. It includes TSA-compliant versions of their cleanser, leave-in conditioner and hair milk.

Get it on Amazon for $19.99.
