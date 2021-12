11 Must-Have Gifts That People With Natural Hair Will Love

A Wet Brush Epic professional quick dry brush

Detangling is arguably the most time-consuming and sometimes painful part of wash day. But the kind of brush you use can make all the difference. New Orleans-based stylist Janasia Smith said she uses Wet Brush's Epic professional quick dry brush regularly on all of her clients because of how well it detangles, thanks to its heat-resistant bristles and ventilated design."They are amazing for detangling, even before a shampoo service, because the bristles are so flexible they don’t yank at the hair. The brush works with you instead of against you. I haven’t used a wide-tooth comb in years," she said.