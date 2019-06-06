Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

Gifts For New Dads Just In Time For Father's Day

Gift ideas for dads-to-be or someone celebrating their first official Father's Day.

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’ve got a new or soon-to-be dad in your life, you might be wondering just what to get him.

For the dads that are still waiting for their little bundle to arrive, an adorable onesie/T-shirt combo might be the perfect fit. Or a clever card from Etsy that speaks to the exact occasion, which is not always easy to find at a typical card store.

If practical is the route you’re looking for, maybe a new pair of kicks to wear in before the long walks with the stroller start? And of course, loungewear is always a solid option.

For the new dads who are celebrating their very first Father’s Day, there are a few options. Go the typical “dad gift” way, with some craft beer, personalized whiskey glasses or nice new pair of slippers. Lean in hard to that first-ever Father’s Day celebration and give him something a little cheesy that literally says “dad” right on it. Or, if he’s got a healthy sense of humor, check out any one of these funny gift ideas for first-time parents.

Whether it’s his first or not, make it a memorable one. From thoughtful and personalized to more practical and purposeful, help usher the new dad in your life into the full-on father universe with some of the suggestions below.

A small gesture to show you care
Etsy
Happy Fathers Day Card From The Bump at Etsy SHOP THEM HERE
Etsy
Funny Father's Day Card from Etsy SHOP THEM HERE
Amazon
Hand Stamped Keychain from Amazon SHOP THEM HERE
Etsy
Personalized Card for Dad to Be from Etsy SHOP THEM HERE
New (slip-on) kicks, because who has time for laces anymore?
Zappos
TOMS Trvl Lite Slip-On from ZapposSHOP THEM HERE
Zappos
Birkenstock Arizona - Birko-Flor™ from Zappos SHOP THEM HERE
Zappos
Sperry Bahama II Baja from Zappos SHOP THEM HERE
Lots of loungewear so Dad is comfortable and cozy for those new baby snuggles.
Zappos
HideAways by L.B. Evan Morgan at ZapposSHOP THEM HERE
Nordstrom
Lounge Jogger Pants at NordstromSHOP THEM HERE
Gap
Breathe Classic T-Shirt from GapFitSHOP THEM HERE
Gadgets and gizmos that just scream "Dad!"
Amazon
Ramble 14 oz Mug by Yeti SHOP THEM HERE
Walmart
Google Home Mini from Walmart SHOP THEM HEREPair the Google Home Mini with the GE Smart Light starter kit. SHOP THEM HERE
Uncommon Goods
A set of 2 Baseball Park Map Glasses from Uncommon Goods SHOP THEM HERE
Drizly
Left Hand Mountain Mixer from Drizly (or any version of his favorite drink)SHOP THEM HERE
Drizly
Walmart
An Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS from Walmart SHOP THEM HERE
Walmart
Harry's Starter Set with Shave Gel at Walmart SHOP IT HERE
And, of course, gadgets and gizmos that literally scream "Dad!"
Walmart
Awkward Styles Dad Mug from Walmart SHOP THEM HERE
Amazon
Pizza pie & slice infant bodysuit & men's T-shirt matching set from Amazon SHOP THEM HERE
Etsy
Apple Copy Paste T-shirt Onesie Set from Etsy SHOP THEM HERE

