Gifts For New Dads Just In Time For Father's Day

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’ve got a new or soon-to-be dad in your life, you might be wondering just what to get him.

For the dads that are still waiting for their little bundle to arrive, an adorable onesie/T-shirt combo might be the perfect fit. Or a clever card from Etsy that speaks to the exact occasion, which is not always easy to find at a typical card store.

Etsy / Amazon

If practical is the route you’re looking for, maybe a new pair of kicks to wear in before the long walks with the stroller start? And of course, loungewear is always a solid option.

Whether it’s his first or not, make it a memorable one. From thoughtful and personalized to more practical and purposeful, help usher the new dad in your life into the full-on father universe with some of the suggestions below.