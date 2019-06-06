Gifts For New Dads Just In Time For Father's Day

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’ve got a new or soon-to-be dad in your life, you might be wondering just what to get him.
For the dads that are still waiting for their little bundle to arrive, an adorable onesie/T-shirt combo might be the perfect fit. Or a clever card from Etsy that speaks to the exact occasion, which is not always easy to find at a typical card store.
If practical is the route you’re looking for, maybe a new pair of kicks to wear in before the long walks with the stroller start? And of course, loungewear is always a solid option.
For the new dads who are celebrating their very first Father’s Day, there are a few options. Go the typical “dad gift” way, with some craft beer, personalized whiskey glasses or nice new pair of slippers. Lean in hard to that first-ever Father’s Day celebration and give him something a little cheesy that literally says “dad” right on it. Or, if he’s got a healthy sense of humor, check out any one of these funny gift ideas for first-time parents.
Whether it’s his first or not, make it a memorable one. From thoughtful and personalized to more practical and purposeful, help usher the new dad in your life into the full-on father universe with some of the suggestions below.
Looking for the best deal before you buy? Take a look at HuffPost Coupons where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust, including Walmart coupons, from HuffPost Coupons.