20 Gifts For New Parents That Aren't Baby Related

Rawpixel via Getty Images

New parents are given practically everything they could ever need to clothe, change, travel with, feed and take care of their little bundle of joy. Though every gift for their little one is appreciated, sometimes the surplus of baby essentials can be overwhelming. After all, how many polka dot onesies is too many?

First-time parents with a sense of humor might enjoy a novelty mustache pacifier or a painfully honest tote bag, but as a friend to the new parents, sometimes you want to treat them to something that’s not just for their little one. A thoughtful, non-baby gift for the new parents who already have everything they need for baby can be even more beneficial to their health and happiness than another toy or baby blanket. Plus, baby won’t care. We promise.