There’s no good time of year to be heartbroken, but the holidays may be the certified worst time.

Processing a breakup, separation, divorce or “conscious uncoupling” can feel extra lonely when everyone around you is kissing under the mistletoe and buying their significant other sappy and thoughtful gifts. If a loved one is going through a breakup or is gearing up for their first single holiday season, sending them a little present reminds them just how loved they are.

Production manager Cory Lomberg recently supported a single friend through their first solo Hanukkah. Lomberg told HuffPost that helping a heartbroken pal through the holidays means giving them little treats — both edible and not. “Like nice coffee or tea, but also like a nice candle or something they can use in the bath,” Lomberg said.

Writer Lucas Olson advised erring on the side of subtle and soft. You may be tempted by an edgy “Single And Killing It” mug or provocative “Divorced And Looking” T-shirt, but your friend may not be ready to laugh it off. (Even if they’re putting on a strong face.) They also may want to not think about the breakup for a minute and would enjoy some self-care products or a staycation. “The best gift here is anything that doesn’t seem to be specifically targeted to recently single people,” Olson said.

If your loved one is feeling homesick in the wake of their breakup or if they’re wondering what they’re doing with their life, getting them a snack delivered from their favorite local restaurant or a calming journal may make them feel cared for. Additionally, sending a creative spin on gifts that stereotypically may come from a romantic partner, like matching friendship jewelry or a funky bouquet of dried flowers, can remind them that all love is love, and they are never alone.

From more practical items to special surprises, these presents are intended to make your loved one feel cared for and to help them embrace their next chapter as a party of one.

