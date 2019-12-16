13 Great Gift Ideas For Outdoorsy People

HuffPost Finds

From your friends who are plant lovers﻿ to your dad who loves hiking and fishing, there's something for every one of the outdoorsy people on your list.
We all have family and friends who prefer fresh air to air conditioning, and whose homes resemble a mini jungle full of greenery. From your friends who are plant lovers to your dad who loves hiking and fishing, finding gifts for outdoorsy folks can be a bit intimidating if you yourself aren’t super outdoorsy.

Because it can be hard to find the perfect gifts for these nature lovers, we’ve made it easy on you with this list of gifts for outdoorsy people. Keep reading and find the perfect thing for the outdoorsy person on your holiday list.

1
A plant subscription
The Sill
There really is a subscription box for everyone, and that includes subscription boxes for plant lovers. Surprise the plant parent in your life who can’t get enough greenery with choices ranging from a pet-friendly plant subscription to a low-light potted plant subscription.
2
A gadget for when they're on (or off) the road
Amazon
A portable battery pack with a flashlight is a must-have for anyone who finds themself away from an outlet — and this one is solar-powered.
3
A filtering water bottle
Amazon
A LifeStraw is a must-have for anyone who likes to be in the great outdoors as much as possible. It turns any body of water into a hydration opportunity by filtering more than 99% of the contaminants in the water to make it drinkable. This water bottle version is a good option in case they venture away from the watering hole. Get it on Amazon.
4
A way to rent camping gear
lightandpics via Getty Images
An Arrive gift card is ideal for the outdoorsy person who views nature more as a hobby than a lifestyle. Arrive is a camping and outdoor gear rental service that allows hikers and campers to snag the gear they need in the moment, but don’t need to own year-round. Grab a gift card here.
5
A collapsible water bottle
Amazon
Whether you’re working in a garden, hiking a trail or canoeing down a river, you need to stay hydrated. This water bottle is collapsible, so it’s perfect for small day packs. And don’t forget one for man’s best friend as well. Get them both on Amazon.
6
A practical stocking stuffer
Amazon
This first aid kit doubles as a dry bag. It’s perfect for anyone who likes outdoor activities that involve water like tubing, kayaking or even hiking. You never know when a downpour will soak your supplies. Get it on Amazon.
7
A hammock
Amazon
A super lightweight and compact hammock that they can string up in their yard or on their balcony any day of the week. When they’re on a hike, it’s portable enough to bring along and string up between two trees. Get it from Amazon.
8
Stocking stuffers for the hiker
Amazon
The warm weather brings endless opportunities for outdoor fun, but it also brings endless mosquitoes. Get these waterproof anti-mosquito bracelets for anyone who will spend more than one second outside during the warmer weather. You also can’t go wrong stuffing their stocking with the best all-natural bug spray, according to Consumer Reports.
9
A way to bring the outdoors in
Uncommon Goods
A Tranquil Water Garden kit, so they can bring the outdoors in. They’ll love it for the color and soothing outdoor nature vibes it brings into the home. Get it on Uncommon Goods.
10
A cute tea towel
Uncommon Goods
You can’t go wrong with a print that will remind them to water their plants and let them show off their love of greenery to everyone who enters their home. Get it at Uncommon Goods.
11
A salt lamp
Target
A Himalayan salt lamp will help cleanse the air and lift their mood all year round. Get it at Target.
12
A storage basket as a planter
Amazon
A jute storage basket, for the plant parent who can’t get enough planters. These jute tote baskets make the perfect planters because they go with any home decor. Grab this one from Amazon and stop by your local nursery and pick up a plant that does well in many light conditions for the perfect gift for your plant-loving friends.
13
Glow stick for their next getaway
Amazon
And don’t forget a pack of glow sticks, so that your loved ones who are always camping can have a lighting option that doesn’t take up their much-needed battery packs. Get them on Amazon.
