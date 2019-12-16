13 Great Gift Ideas For Outdoorsy People

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Jerod Beeson via Getty Images From your friends who are plant lovers﻿ to your dad who loves hiking and fishing, there's something for every one of the outdoorsy people on your list.

We all have family and friends who prefer fresh air to air conditioning, and whose homes resemble a mini jungle full of greenery. From your friends who are plant lovers to your dad who loves hiking and fishing, finding gifts for outdoorsy folks can be a bit intimidating if you yourself aren’t super outdoorsy.

Because it can be hard to find the perfect gifts for these nature lovers, we’ve made it easy on you with this list of gifts for outdoorsy people. Keep reading and find the perfect thing for the outdoorsy person on your holiday list.