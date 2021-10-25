Shopping

18 Best Gifts For People Who Are Always Hot

Help them chill out even during the winter months.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

From moisture-wicking leggings to cooling eye masks, these gifts will be welcomed by even the hottest-natured people.
Counter clockwise from top left: Slumber Cloud, Old Navy, Uncommon Goods, Amazon / HuffPost
Everyone knows at least one person who’s constantly running hot. They insist on keeping the AC on even when it’s not that warm outside, probably have a close relationship with their oscillating fan, and can be seen proudly wearing shorts in the middle of December.

Once your deep concern for their life choices subsides, it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to get them for the holidays this year. It’s more important than ever to start planning your gifts now, as supply chain issues across many major retailers result in slower shipping times. Luckily for you though, many items on our list are available to purchase through Amazon, which offers quicker (and free) shipping if you have Amazon Prime.

Regardless of what you pick out, your hot-natured pals will appreciate you thinking about their dilemma when it comes to selecting the perfect gift for them. After all, even though the colder months are here, perpetually warm people are typically warm all year. Whether you choose to focus on practical presents that help them sleep better, handy gadgets they can use while they’re working, or just fun novelty gifts that they’ll get a real kick out of, these products are cool enough to make them smile.

1
A bladeless neck fan
Amazon
A must-have for any overly warm-bodied human is this hands-free neck fan. It offers four different speeds and comes in pink, white and black. Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
2
A moisture-wicking pajama set
Amazon
Moisture-wicking sleep clothes are a hot sleeper's best friend. This material pulls moisture away from the skin and dries it quickly so sweat doesn't saturate the fabric. This set comes in an array of stylish colors and prints, and can be bought in sizes from small to XXL.

Get the set from Amazon starting at $28.99.
3
An Elegear cooling blanket
Amazon
So they're not quite ready to commit to a whole comforter, or maybe you're looking for a more cost-effective sleeping accessory. Either way, this blanket uses Japanese Arc-chill technology, which absorbs body heat to keep sleepers cool.

Get it from Amazon for $45.99.
4
A personal misting fan
Amazon
Misting fans aren't just for walking through sweltering amusement parks; those who are always hot are always hot wherever they are. This on-the-go handheld misting fan comes in green, purple, blue, gray and raspberry.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
5
A Takeya cold brew coffee maker
Amazon
In addition to wearing tank tops and shorts in cold weather, your hot-natured friends probably also enjoy gulping down tall cups of cold brew year-round. There are over 37,000 5-star Amazon reviews for this easy-to-use cold brew maker that makes four servings at a time.

Get it from Amazon for $22.20.
6
An Evapolar EvaLight Plus
Amazon
If you live with the ultra-warm person you're buying a gift for, it's likely that you've woken up feeling like you're in an ice box. Present them with the gift of cool air with this portable air cooler that also functions as a humidifier and purifier. It's tiny enough to fit on a nightstand or desk. Reviewers mention that it circulates air the best in smaller rooms.

Get it from Amazon for $149.
7
Some high-waisted built-in sculpt leggings
Old Navy
You can only buy these stretchy, breathable leggings with almost 350 5-star reviews online. They are equipped with high-compression fabric and Go-Dry cool wicking technology to keep your sauna-like friends comfortable.

Get them from Old Navy for $49.99.
8
A USB portable mini desk fan
Amazon
If they work from home or are returning to the office soon and the corporate AC just won't be cold enough for them, this mini desk fan will put them at ease. All they have to do is plug the included USB cord into their computer or a wall plug cube.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
9
A pair of Bose sport earbuds
Amazon
Whether your friend loves to workout or they just can't stand clunky, wired headphones taking up unnecessary space (and producing heat) on their skin, wireless earbuds are the way to go. This pair from Bose is weather and sweat resistant, and features touch controls for volume and playback.

Get them from Amazon for $179.
10
A lightweight comforter
Slumber Cloud
Did I mention how difficult it is to sleep when your body temperature normally runs at a thousand degrees? A lightweight comforter like this one from Slumber Cloud will be a life saver. It's made with down alternative fiberfill to reduce heat buildup, and NASA-approved (yes, that NASA) technology that absorbs, stores and releases heat as your body temperature changes.

Get it from Slumber Cloud for $199.
11
A cooling eye mask
Amazon
For loved ones who can't seem to ever cool down, sleeping can be a pain. This gel eye mask essentially creates a cold pack for their eyes. It even comes with an adjustable strap for optimal fit. Simply seal the mask in a storage bag and pop it in the freezer or fridge before using.

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
12
A set of Hanes long-sleeve Cool Dri T-shirts
Amazon
Even though your always-warm friends and family might love non-restrictive clothing, when it's frigid outside, a long-sleeve shirt is a good choice. This set comes with two tees made with Hanes Cool Dri technology, which quickly wicks away sweat and moisture.

Get it from Amazon starting at $10.40.
13
Some New Balance men's socks with ice cooling technology
Amazon
The drying technology New Balance uses in these socks should keep their feet cool, dry and comfortable all day. Mesh ventilation and reinforced heel and toe fabrics promote airflow and longevity.

Get them from Amazon starting at $10.
14
An Iron Flask sports water bottle
Amazon
The color of this water bottle is literally called "fire," so it was made for people whose normal body temperature matches. This Iron Flask water bottle keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and comes double-wall insulated, so there won't be any messy condensation.

Get it from Amazon for $25.95.
15
Jack Black post-shave cooling gel
Amazon
There's a reason this fragrance-free aftershave has over 1,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers with sensitive skin mention this cooling gel being a great option for razor burn relief. Key ingredients include aloe leaf, chamomile and sage.

Get it from Amazon for $20.
16
A set of wine-chilling coasters with glasses
Uncommon Goods
Some wines are best served chilled, but if someone is always just a little bit warm, all wines are better chilled. This set comes with two granite coasters, two stemless wine glasses and two chilling stones. Just put the entire set in the freezer before using with pre-chilled wine.

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $45.
17
Sloping ski glasses
Uncommon Goods
If they live in the desert, a super hot climate or just love skiing, they'll appreciate these slope-themed glasses.

Get them from Uncommon Goods for $58.
18
Some some state ice cube molds
Uncommon Goods
If they're from New York, California or Texas, these ice cube molds will keep their drinks cool and let them show off their state pride. When frozen, each ice cube shows an imprint of the state.

Get them from Uncommon Goods for $18.
