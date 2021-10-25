Counter clockwise from top left: Slumber Cloud, Old Navy, Uncommon Goods, Amazon / HuffPost From moisture-wicking leggings to cooling eye masks, these gifts will be welcomed by even the hottest-natured people.

Everyone knows at least one person who’s constantly running hot. They insist on keeping the AC on even when it’s not that warm outside, probably have a close relationship with their oscillating fan, and can be seen proudly wearing shorts in the middle of December.

Once your deep concern for their life choices subsides, it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to get them for the holidays this year. It’s more important than ever to start planning your gifts now, as supply chain issues across many major retailers result in slower shipping times. Luckily for you though, many items on our list are available to purchase through Amazon, which offers quicker (and free) shipping if you have Amazon Prime.

Regardless of what you pick out, your hot-natured pals will appreciate you thinking about their dilemma when it comes to selecting the perfect gift for them. After all, even though the colder months are here, perpetually warm people are typically warm all year. Whether you choose to focus on practical presents that help them sleep better, handy gadgets they can use while they’re working, or just fun novelty gifts that they’ll get a real kick out of, these products are cool enough to make them smile.