For the sentimental giftee:

Made By Mary

For your sister, mom, or friend who has a sentimental side, these personalized prints from Etsy will put a smile on their face while highlighting the special people in their life. For the mamas, gift something from the Made By Mary “Mama” collection that she’ll be able to treasure through all the crazy highs and lows of parenthood. (This is a great gift for your own mom to say that you love her and you appreciate her keeping you around through the teen years.) Get them at Made By Mary