15 Gifts For People Who Are Hard To Buy For

Gifts for coworkers, hard-to-shop-for in-laws and everyone in between.

We found gifts for everyone on your list who's hard to shop for, from your dad who says he doesn't want anything to you colleagues you don't know very well.&nbsp;
We’ve all got family and friends who are impossible to shop for, like your dad who says he doesn’t want anything or your in-laws who never seem to like anything.

Even though they may insist that gifts are not necessary and give out zero helpful hints to point you in the right direction, it’s still fun to show up with something you know they’ll find fun and useful on their birthday or for the holidays.

From the mom who says she doesn’t need anything, to gifts for your younger siblings who are a bit of an anomaly, here’s a starting point for those people who refuse to tell you what they really want. (We’re looking at you, Mom.)

Take a look:

1
For the family bartender:
Amazon
For the family bartender, Scrappy’s Bitters in either this mini sample set or a full size bottle are a fun gift to share with the alcohol connoisseur. Plus they may just have to whip you up a delicious drink after receiving this gift. Get them on Amazon.
2
For the person with a sense of humor:
Etsy
Pop culture and celebrity saint candles are the perfect idea for those who like a good bit of tongue-in-cheek humor, and have a slightly irreverent side. Saint Dolly Parton, Saint Golden Girls, and Saint Jeff Goldblum are just a few of the treasures you’ll find hiding in this Etsy shop. Get them on Etsy.
3
For the pet parents:
Amazon
Kitty Catbernet or Bowser Beer will bring a smile to the face of your brother and sister-in-law who don’t go anywhere unless their furry friend is with them, and can’t hold a conversation without whipping out photos of their pet.
4
For the bearded guy:
The Art Of Shaving
For your cousin who takes their shaving routine very seriously, this Beard Prep Grooming Kit is a good bet. And for the one with a beard that won’t quit, check out this new heated razor from The Art Of Shaving.
5
For the foodie:
Rifle Paper Co.
For your foodie Aunt, grab one of these decorative floral oven mitts and then head over to our list of curated cookbooks and choose your favorite to make the gift into a set.
6
For colleagues:
Uncommon Goods
For your boss or coworker, a nice notebook for their ideas or their schedule might be just what they need. Check out this one from Uncommon Goods or this one from Target, and top it off with one of these cheeky desk signs. Get them at Uncommon Goods.
7
For the sentimental giftee:
Made By Mary
For your sister, mom, or friend who has a sentimental side, these personalized prints from Etsy will put a smile on their face while highlighting the special people in their life. For the mamas, gift something from the Made By Mary “Mama” collection that she’ll be able to treasure through all the crazy highs and lows of parenthood. (This is a great gift for your own mom to say that you love her and you appreciate her keeping you around through the teen years.) Get them at Made By Mary.
8
For the wine lover:
Amazon
For the wino, these cute gold “ice cubes” chill their wine to perfection and look classy while doing so. We don’t always have time to chill our white or rosé (or even red! We aren’t judging over here.) So these come to the rescue in a pinch. Bonus: They can also be used in their favorite whiskey or vodka drink, too. Get them on Amazon.
9
For the host:
World Market
A personalized cheese board is perfect for the entertainer who loves to throw together a charcuterie for a casual game night. These gold agate cheese slicers are another option for a host gift that doesn’t involve alcohol that they’ll love to bring out to impress guests. Get them at World Market.
10
For the knowledge junkie:
MasterClass
For the lifelong learner, a few months’ membership to MasterClass is a great way to encourage them in their crusade to know absolutely everything and to learn from the pros.
11
For the feminist art fan:
Society6
For your girlfriend, wife, or sister who needs a special reminder of the power of women, try one (or all 3!) of these framed prints by Herikita from Society 6. They speak to the innate power of women and the strength we have together. Get them at Society6.
12
For the beauty lover:
Nasty Gal
I’m willing to bet most people on your list could use a little pampering. This jade roller and a face mask (try Bliss or La Roche-Posay) make a great gift set. Get this jade roller from Nasty Gal.
13
For the jet-setter:
The Daily Edited
If your cousin is like mine and they’re never in the same city for more than a week, they might need a personalized passport holder and luggage tag. And do they have a set of packing cubes? Or maybe they just need a personalized phone case so that they never again grab a seat mate’s phone thinking it’s theirs.
14
For the outdoorsy person:
Amazon
For your brother who loves to be outdoors and spent most of the summer on the water, grab a waterproof bag and cell phone case set in which they can store their valuables for their next kayaking or tubing trip. They could probably also use a LifeStraw, so that no matter where they are, they’ll have drinkable water (without having to actually lug water around.)
15
For the troubled sleeper:
Target
For your partner who you knowcould use better sleep, try this weighted blanket. Reviewers like that the cover is removable which makes for easy washing, and weighted blankets are said to ease anxiety and provide better rest. Get it at Target.
