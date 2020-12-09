HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Our guide to eggcellent gifts to give the brunch lover in your life.

One of the things that’s made this year even harder is not being able to see friends that are both near and far. As you probably know all too well, Zoom calls and FaceTime aren’t the same as talking IRL.

Now that the year is almost over (here’s hoping 2021 lets us hug each other), you might be searching for gifts to get all the friends you haven’t seen since, well, forever. If you’re in need of some shopping inspiration, we’ve already found presents for people who love to cook, older parents that they’ll actually use and the child who’s obsessed with Baby Yoda.

But for the friend who you’ve shared many mimosas with, you could be looking for something special that’ll remind them of all the weekends when you went to bottomless brunch together. You can always count on this brunch buddy to crack jokes over a plate of poached eggs or pour their hearts out over pancakes.