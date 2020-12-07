12 Brilliant Gifts For People Who Love To Cook

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

RgStudio via Getty Images Any one of these cute and clever kitchen accessories will be a welcome addition to any kitchen.

You probably know someone who has been spending lots of their time in the kitchen — adding different flavors to tried-and-true recipes or trying out new ingredients that they found at a farmers’ market.

Now that the holidays are here, you might be looking to get the cook in your life a gift that that’ll be useful in the kitchen. You can check out our guide to gifts to get someone who got into baking this year if they’re much more of a cake maker.

While pots and pans are obvious choices, you could be searching for a present that’s more unexpected (and that they probably don’t own already). That’s why we went ahead and scoured the internet for kitchen gadgets and accessories that’ll be helpful for a home cook.

From an automatic pan stirrer and compost bin to stay sustainable in 2021, these gifts will be perfect for the person who’s always planning their next meal.