Are you finding it hard to shop for your friend or family member who’s never at their apartment for more than a week? Though many jet-setters might prefer experience gift ideas over physical gifts, it’s a fact that people who love to travel could use gear that makes their next trip a bit more enjoyable before takeoff.
If you’re shopping for travel gifts for people who love to travel, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a selection of top travel must-haves that make perfect gifts and travel stocking stuffers. You might just find yourself wanting to book a trip with them after this, too.
Take a look:
1
Silk accessories, like pillowcases and eye masks
Anthropologie
2
Face masks
Sephora
3
A cocktail kit to ease their flight anxiety
Amazon
4
A mini Away suitcase for toiletries
Away Luggage
5
A wallet for all their important documents
Amazon
6
A multipurpose scarf
Uncommon Goods
7
For the traveler with a lot of accessories
Amazon
8
Packing cubes
Amazon
9
A travel steamer
Amazon
10
A scarf that doubles as a blanket
Zara
11
Language learning subscriptions
Kritchanut via Getty Images
12
Compression socks for long flights
Target