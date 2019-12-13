HuffPost Finds

Experience gifts are great, but travelers need practical gifts, too.

Are you finding it hard to shop for your friend or family member who’s never at their apartment for more than a week? Though many jet-setters might prefer experience gift ideas over physical gifts, it’s a fact that people who love to travel could use gear that makes their next trip a bit more enjoyable before takeoff.

If you’re shopping for travel gifts for people who love to travel, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a selection of top travel must-haves that make perfect gifts and travel stocking stuffers. You might just find yourself wanting to book a trip with them after this, too.

1
Silk accessories, like pillowcases and eye masks
Anthropologie
Silk accessories are essential because the pillows on planes and in hotels aren't as clean as you'd hope. Snag your giftee a Brooklinen Mulberry silk pillowcase and a Slip silk eye mask from Anthropologie.
2
Face masks
Sephora
Face masks are essential for frequent flyers because planes are notorious for drying out skin. Nothing makes you feel refreshed after a day of travel like fresh, moisturized skin. Get them from Sephora.
3
A cocktail kit to ease their flight anxiety
Amazon
A carry-on cocktail kit is as good as it sounds. All they’ll have to add is the alcohol. Choose from many popular drinks and gift this to the person who can’t get rid of that flight anxiety. Get it from Amazon.
4
A mini Away suitcase for toiletries
Away Luggage
A mini toiletries suitcase from Away is just the thing for your travel-loving friend to hold their toiletries, wallet and passport, or any other small essentials for safe keeping. Get it in a plethora of colors at Away.
5
A wallet for all their important documents
Amazon
A travel wallet that will hold their passport, cards and boarding passes all in one convenient (and stylish) place. Choose from 36 different colors at Amazon.
6
A multipurpose scarf
Uncommon Goods
A travel pillow that doubles as an infinity scarf is perfect for the person who can never rest on flights. They won’t have a bulky pillow encroaching into their already limited space and ruining their style. Get it from Uncommon Goods.
7
For the traveler with a lot of accessories
Amazon
A travel jewelry box, for everyone who likes to accessorize their outfits while away, but complains about spending an hour unraveling tangled necklaces or trying to find errant rings in the bottom of a suitcase. Get it from Amazon.
8
Packing cubes
Amazon
A set of packing cubes will have your giftee saying goodbye to that constant state of disorganization they experience when they’re away from home. Grab a set from Amazon, or grab a pair from Away to go with their new Away mini suitcase.
9
A travel steamer
Amazon
A portable steamer, so that they can pack their clothes without having to stress over being able to find an iron at their final destination. Get it on Amazon.
10
A scarf that doubles as a blanket
Zara
A unisex blanket scarf that will give them wearable style and warmth without adding anything to their luggage space.Get it at Zara.
11
Language learning subscriptions
Kritchanut via Getty Images
Trying gifting them a membership to a language app, like Rosetta Stone, Duolingo or Babbel. They can be prepared to fit in wherever they arrive, and have a few key phrases ready to whip out before they leave the airport.
12
Compression socks for long flights
Target
A pair of compression socks are a great idea for anyone who finds themselves needing more circulation, but especially those who are seated in a car or on a plane for long periods of time. Get them at Target.
