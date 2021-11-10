Shopping

Drama-Filled Gifts That 'Real Housewives' Fans Will Love

The best clap-backs, savage burns and most iconic moments in "Real Housewives" history are all here in this epic list of gifts.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

From left to right: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=realhousewivesgifts-TessaFlores-110821-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbubble.com%2Fi%2Fcanvas-print%2FKANDI-BURRUSS-The-Lies-RHOA-Real-Housewives-of-Atlanta-by-TheBoyHeroine%2F66827390.5Y5V7" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kandi canvas print" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6189fec8e4b06de3eb79d271" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=realhousewivesgifts-TessaFlores-110821-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbubble.com%2Fi%2Fcanvas-print%2FKANDI-BURRUSS-The-Lies-RHOA-Real-Housewives-of-Atlanta-by-TheBoyHeroine%2F66827390.5Y5V7" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Kandi canvas print</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=realhousewivesgifts-TessaFlores-110821-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F800418500%2Fwere-people-doing-coke-in-your-bathroom%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dreal%2Bhousewives%2Btowel%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-2-39%26frs%3D1%26col%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lisa trinket tray," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6189fec8e4b06de3eb79d271" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=realhousewivesgifts-TessaFlores-110821-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F800418500%2Fwere-people-doing-coke-in-your-bathroom%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dreal%2Bhousewives%2Btowel%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-2-39%26frs%3D1%26col%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Lisa trinket tray,</a><a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=realhousewivesgifts-TessaFlores-110821-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F927927537%2Fmonique-tchalla-portrait-plate-real%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dt%2526%2523039%253Bchalla%2Bsamuels%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-7" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Monique decorative plate" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6189fec8e4b06de3eb79d271" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=realhousewivesgifts-TessaFlores-110821-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F927927537%2Fmonique-tchalla-portrait-plate-real%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dt%2526%2523039%253Bchalla%2Bsamuels%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-7" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Monique decorative plate</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=realhousewivesgifts-TessaFlores-110821-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F761764876%2Fpatron-saint-of-whooping-it-up-prayer%3Fref%3Dshop_home_recs_21%26frs%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vicki prayer candle. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6189fec8e4b06de3eb79d271" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=realhousewivesgifts-TessaFlores-110821-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F761764876%2Fpatron-saint-of-whooping-it-up-prayer%3Fref%3Dshop_home_recs_21%26frs%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Vicki prayer candle. </a>
RedBubble, Etsy
From left to right: Kandi canvas print, Lisa trinket tray,Monique decorative plate, Vicki prayer candle.

The “Real Housewives” franchise on Bravo made its way into living rooms across the country and created quotable catchphrases, jaw-dropping moments and some of the most hilarious, if slightly irreverent, moments of television.

For those who have jumped on the “Housewives” train and never want to get off, this treasure trove of memorabilia and merchandise from Atlanta to New York is so good, you’ll be wanting to “own it, own it!”

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The "Best of Housewives" coloring book
AlwaysFits
Give a little color to iconic "Housewives" scenes such as Countess Luann's drunken tumble into the bushes in Mexico and Heather Gay's snow-covered disclaimer that she was never a "good time girl." You got that, Lisa?

Get it from AlwaysFits for $15.95.
A Kandi Burruss canvas print
RedBubble
Justice for Kandi and her "Kandi-coated dungeon" with this custom-made, hand stretched canvas print.

Get it from TheBoyHeroine at Red Bubble for $90.34.
An "It was snowing in Pasadena?" ornament
Etsy
Nothing says "Tom's house got broken into and he confronted the robber and then he had to have eye surgery and my son had to go check on him and rolled his car five times," like this shatter-proof, snow-filled Christmas tree ornament.

Get it from Rewatching4You at Etsy for $25.
A Dorinda Medley stemless wine glass
Etsy
Pour yourself a large glass of Ramona Pinot and be whisked away to Blue Stone Manor.

Get it from EtherAndOpal at Etsy for $18.99.
A Monique and T'challa Samuels portait plate
Etsy
T'challa-the-parrot Samuels is somewhere in birdie heaven, flying above the drama and sh*tting on all his haters.

Get it from ShopSoMessy at Etsy for $70.
A Lisa Rinna accusation trinket tray
Etsy
A person just can't get up from a dinner party to get touched up anymore, can they?

Get it from Rewatching4You at Etsy for $35.
Some "Real Housewives" wrapping paper
Etsy
Wrap your all your Housewives-related gifts with paper sporting the physic who claimed "he will never fulfill you" and Ramona's rant about Bethenny not supporting other women.

Get it from TheBoyHeroine at Etsy for $4.60+.
A Vicky Gunvalson prayer candle
Etsy
Light this candle in moments when your love tank is empty, you need to sell some insurance and when you just want to "whoop it up!"

Get it from TheEternalFlame at Etsy for $25.
The Regency hotel keychain
Etsy
Someone should tell Tom that "money can't buy you class" because it is so déclassé to go make out with another woman at the Regency when you're engaged to the Luann de Lesseps.

Get it from twistedEGOS at Etsy for $9.75.
Assorted "Real Housewives" cards
Etsy
Find a card for as many different occasions as there are supplements in Lisa Rinna's ziplock baggy.

Get the Dorinda card from HavenPCo on Etsy for $5.53+.
Get the Gia card from VenusArtsShop on Etsy for $6.45+.
Get the Lisa Rinna card from WickedKitschCo on Etsy for 4.95.
Get the Erika Jayne card from ChoochHandMade on Etsy for $7.
"Real Housewives" various alcohol ventures
Buy Wines Online, Total Wine & More, Mini Bar
Get ready for Turtle Time with Ramona's Pinot Grigio, taste the opulence of Villa Rosa with Lisa Vanderpump's rosé and mention it all with Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl margarita. Pricing and shipping availability may vary with location.

Get Skinnygirl Margarita from Total Wine & More for $9.99.
Get Vanderpump Rosé from Buy Wines Online for $16.95.
Get Ramona Singer Pinot Grigio from Minibar for $11.
Teresa Giudice table flipping pin
Etsy
This interactive enamel hinge pin flips just like Teresa Giudice flips tables. Please stay away from individuals who have been engaged 19 times when wearing.

Get it from Yadayadayadaco at Etsy for $15.
A Meredith Marks sweatshirt
Etsy
Take a note out of Meredith Marks' book and disengage from it all with this pre-shrunk classic-fit sweatshirt. Wear for those moments when you just "can't listen to all the projecting, deflecting and lying anymore."

Get it from RealityJuice at Etsy for $32.99.
A Lisa Rinna zip closure pouch
Etsy
Store your multi-vitamins, QVC invoices and Rinna Beauty lip kits in one convenient and handmade fabric pouch.

Get it from shopMHS at Etsy for $11.50+.
Some Nene Leakes coasters
Etsy
Some of the most iconic quotes from the sweetest-tasting peach in Atlanta are featured on this set of five corked-bottom coasters. You can also have them made into magnets, but "honey, not if you have a white refrigerator, ohhhhh."

Get them from GarbageMom at Etsy for $33.99+.
A "Real Housewives" candle bundle
Etsy
If you ever plan on inviting Mary Crosby to your home, light this citrus-scented, hand-poured soy candle first. And apologies to Karen Huger: These candles are only one wick.

Get three Housewives candles from ImproperCandles at Etsy for $84.
A Tamra Judge phone case
RedBubble
Protect your phone with a shock absorbent and flexible phone case while also defending your opinion that Brooks is a no-good guy.

Get it from RedBubble for $24.33.
A Karen Huger jigsaw puzzle
Etsy
She's "vaccinnated," partial to the Fireball and probably calling for Ray right as we speak. Honor the Grand Dame of Surrey County in all her shady glory with this 120-piece puzzle.

Get it from OhSoPettyGifts at Etsy for $15.75.
A Porsha coffee mug
Etsy
Sip some tea out of this porcelain mug for long enough and you might find yourself thinking that a year is 265 days long and adopting "Bye, Ashy!" as your main slogan.

Get it from ShopSoMessy at Etsy for $20.
Teresa Guidice's cookbooks
Amazon
Learn how to make authentic Italian food from the Giudice kitchen featuring all the best "ingredientses." Don't expect to find a recipe for sprinkle cookies, though.

Get the "Fabulicious" cookbook from Amazon for $43.90.
Get the "Fabulicious Fast & Fit" cookbook from Amazon for $15.87.
The "Real Housewives" all-stars Guess Who game
Etsy
The identity-guessing game from our childhoods is reimagined to feature all the heavy hitters in the Housewives franchise. Ask questions like: "Does your person have a husband that lives in the phone?" or "Does your person wear a diaper on airplanes?"

Get it from LowerLevelGames at Etsy for $60.
"I brought the bunny" beach towel
Society 6
A soft and absorbent oversized beach towel featuring the infamous moment when Kim just had to return Lisa Rinna's bad-juju blue bunny. Kim's superstitious, OK?

Get it from Katsillustration at Society 6 for $29.24.
Ramona Singer wall clock
Society 6
The Singer Stinger is at it again, this time in the form of a premium, shatter-resistant wall clock that reminds you to "Take a Xanax! Calm down!"

Get it from POP Cultchure at Society 6 for $27.99.
Fabulously Unique Christmas Ornaments That You Will All Of A Sudden Need
shoppingGift GuidesbravoThe Real Housewives