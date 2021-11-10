The “Real Housewives” franchise on Bravo made its way into living rooms across the country and created quotable catchphrases, jaw-dropping moments and some of the most hilarious, if slightly irreverent, moments of television.
For those who have jumped on the “Housewives” train and never want to get off, this treasure trove of memorabilia and merchandise from Atlanta to New York is so good, you’ll be wanting to “own it, own it!”
The "Best of Housewives" coloring book
A Kandi Burruss canvas print
An "It was snowing in Pasadena?" ornament
A Dorinda Medley stemless wine glass
A Monique and T'challa Samuels portait plate
A Lisa Rinna accusation trinket tray
Some "Real Housewives" wrapping paper
A Vicky Gunvalson prayer candle
The Regency hotel keychain
Assorted "Real Housewives" cards
"Real Housewives" various alcohol ventures
Teresa Giudice table flipping pin
A Meredith Marks sweatshirt
A Lisa Rinna zip closure pouch
Some Nene Leakes coasters
A "Real Housewives" candle bundle
A Tamra Judge phone case
A Karen Huger jigsaw puzzle
A Porsha coffee mug
Teresa Guidice's cookbooks
The "Real Housewives" all-stars Guess Who game
"I brought the bunny" beach towel
Ramona Singer wall clock
