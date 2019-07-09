HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Preparing for a summer road trip? Looking for ways to make your commute more bearable? Driving for a ride share service?

Upgrade your ride this summer with these 10 practical accessories to help ensure a safer, more convenient and more comfortable experience for you and your passengers. These products have what you need to keep your car fresh, charge your electronics, help you in case of emergencies and even assist your parallel parking.

Keep your car smelling fresh and feeling clean without an overpowering scent from an air freshener. This plug-in air purifier has a built-in ionizer to filter out foul odors and irritating allergens.

This car plug-in air purifier is 77% off, available for only $19.99.

Car Plug-In Air Purifier - $19.99



Keep your navigation and important updates right where you need them with this flexible, 360-degree mount sits directly in your cupholder.

The U-Grip Cup Holder Car Mount has been marked down from $59.99 to just $12.99.

U-Grip Cup Holder Car Mount for Phones and Tablets - $12.99



There’s no need to buy a new car just for the parking sense technology. The FenSens Smart License Plate frame will alert you when you get close to objects in front of or behind your vehicle. Take the stress out of parallel parking with this device, which takes just five minutes to install.

The FenSens Smart License Plate Frame is available at 47% off for $79.

FenSens Smart License Plate Frame - $79



Drive smarter and safer with the added security of the HD Sony Exmor Sensor Dash Cam. This high-quality camera will record video in any weather and at any time of day or night. It also includes driver-assist features like stop sign recognition, collision alert and a driver fatigue warning.

The GoSafe S37 Dash Cam is on sale at 41% off for $99.99.

GoSafe S37 1080P HD Sony Exmor Sensor Dash Cam - $99.99



Charge your devices while cleansing the air in your car with the AIR Iconic purifier-charger combo. Quickly remove smoke, toxic fumes, dust, pollen, pet dander and any mystery smells to keep the air you and your passengers breathing fresh and clean.

The AIR Iconic has been marked down from $50 to $36.99.

AIR Ionic Car Air Purifier & Charger - $36.99



Keep your eyes on the road with the HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display. See what curves and turns lie ahead along with your navigation, speedometer and other key information, projected right from your dashboard.

The HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display is available now for $49.95.

HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display - $49.95



Your friends will never have to fight over the charging cord again with this four-port USB car charger. Plug in phones, smart watches, tablets, etc. all at once with the Aduro PowerStation charger.

For a limited time, the Aduro PowerStation charger is on sale for just $11.99 at 76% off.

Aduro PowerStation 4-Port USB Car Charger - $11.99



Don’t fiddle with your phone while driving! The ExoMount Magnet car mount will securely prop up your phone so you can see your navigation without making constant adjustments or getting distracted by miscellaneous notifications. With easy air vent mounting and a magnetic stick that connects to your phone, you can keep your phone securely in your line of vision at all times.

ExoMount Magnet Air Universal Smartphone Car Mount is available at 23% off for $22.95.

ExoMount Magnet Air Universal Smartphone Car Mount - $22.95



Mount your phone on an air vent and swivel it to the ideal angle with the Universal Magnetic Car Vent Mount. This easy-to-use device will help you keep your hands on the wheel and focus on the road.

The Universal Magnetic Car Vent Mount is on sale for just $11.99.

Universal Magnetic Car Vent Mount - $11.99



Don’t get stranded with a dead car battery. With the portable 14,000mAh Car Jump Starter Kit, you can start your car’s engine up to 20 times on a single charge or use it to charge three mobile devices at once. Designed for safety and convenience, this jump starter kit will be there when you need it.

At 26% off, this 14,000mAh jump starter kit is available for $55.99.

14,000mAh Car Jump Starter Kit - $55.99



