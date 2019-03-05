HuffPost Finds

13 Gifts For Your Supportive BFFs Who Should Be Celebrated Every Damn Day

Because every month is Women's History Month if you try hard enough

Women already know we’re magic, we’re just waiting on the rest of the world to get with the program. That’s why it’s so important to celebrate all of the magical women in our lives this Women’s History Month and beyond.

Remind your friends how fabulous they are with patriarchy-smashing gifts like catchy cuff bracelets or body-positive wall art. Whether you’re buying from women-owned businesses or brands that are giving back to women, there are so many thoughtful gifts for all of the women who deserve more than one month or day a year. AKA all women.

Below, we’ve rounded up 13 gifts for your supportive feminist BFFs, just in time for International Women’s Day:

1
Sisters Unite Enamel Pin
Etsy
Get it for $12 on Etsy.
2
Bitches Get Stuff Done Oven Mitt
Always Fits
Get it for $14 from Always Fits.
3
Woman Up T-Shirt
Etsy
Shop it for $20 on Etsy.
4
Glad You're in My Girl Gang Card
Always Fits
Shop it for $5 on Always Fits.
5
Boobies Wall Art Print
Etsy
Get it on Etsy for $13.
6
Wild Feminist Beanie
Wildfang
Find it for $32 on Wildfang.
7
Nevertheless She Persisted 1,000 Piece Puzzle
Always Fits
Find it for $20 on Always Fits.
8
Gold Boob Necklace
Etsy
Find it for $26 on Etsy.
9
Serious Business Woman Tee
Ban.do
Find it for $38 sizes XS-XXL on Ban.do.
10
Feminist Cuff Bracelets
Etsy
Shop them for $12 on Etsy.
11
Famous Women Handmade Wooden Dolls
Etsy
Find them for $40 on Etsy.
12
Badass Babes Candles
Wildfang
Get it for $14 on Wildfang.
13
"The Art of Feminism: Images That Shaped The Fight For Equality"
Ban.do
Shop it for $45 on Ban.do
