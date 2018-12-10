11 Useful Gifts For The Person Who Can't Cook To Save Their Life

NejauPhoto via Getty Images

Learning to cook can be intimidating for a lot of people. Maybe they are a college student who’s never had to cook before, or maybe they’ve been trying to learn, but just can’t seem to get the hang of it. Whatever the reason might be, there are plenty of books, gadgets and tools that’ll teach them how to become a better cook.

If you know someone whose culinary skills are lacking (or non-existent), consider getting them a cooking-related gift this holiday season. Get them an Instant Pot that can do most of the cooking for them, or signing them up for a meal kit subscription like Blue Apron that will send everything they need to cook a week’s worth of meals right to their door.

To help, here are 11 gifts for the person who can’t cook to save their life: