Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
HuffPost Finds

11 Useful Gifts For The Person Who Can't Cook To Save Their Life

Give the gift of a helping hand in the kitchen.
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/10/2018 04:54pm ET
NejauPhoto via Getty Images

Learning to cook can be intimidating for a lot of people. Maybe they are a college student who’s never had to cook before, or maybe they’ve been trying to learn, but just can’t seem to get the hang of it. Whatever the reason might be, there are plenty of books, gadgets and tools that’ll teach them how to become a better cook.

If you know someone whose culinary skills are lacking (or non-existent), consider getting them a cooking-related gift this holiday season. Get them an Instant Pot that can do most of the cooking for them, or signing them up for a meal kit subscription like Blue Apron that will send everything they need to cook a week’s worth of meals right to their door.

To help, here are 11 gifts for the person who can’t cook to save their life:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
This skillet with dividers to cook different food.
Walmart
Cook a full meal in just one pan with the The Master Pan Non-Stick Divided Meal Skillet , which is oven and dishwasher safe.
2
A safer way to slice fruits and veggies.
Target
Slice at three different thicknesses with the OXO Handheld Mandoline, which is also dishwasher safe.
3
An instant pot that can do the cooking for them.
Amazon
With the ability to slow cook, sear, sauté, steam, stew, roast, bake, cook rice and keep your food warm, the Instant Potdoes the work of eight different kitchen gadgets.
4
Sign them up for a meal kit subscription.
Blue Apron
What better way to guarantee they start cooking than having recipes and ingredients sent to their door with Blue Apron?
5
Start their cookware collection.
Walmart
Brought to you by the popular online cooking videos, this Tasty 30 Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set has everything, including a Google Home Mini, to start your culinary journey.
6
A carving board with cutting-edge features.
Food52
Drain any juices after carving from the groove on this double-sided cutting board that also has a phone slot.
7
Easy eggs you can make in the microwave.
Amazon
Make poached eggs, scrambled eggs, or even mini omelets with the Sistema Microwave Cookware Easy Eggs.
8
A smart device to help them learn step by step.
Amazon
Watch recipe videos, set timers, and add items to your shopping list with the Echo Show (2nd Generation).
9
Inspire them with a celebrity cookbook.
Target
Chrissy Tiegan not only came out with her second cookbook, "Cravings: Hungry for More", she now has an entire cookware collection at Target.
10
A silly but probably true apron.
Etsy
You can’t help but laugh at this “Who Says I Can't Cook” apron that any new cook will appreciate.
11
Keep them safe with cut-resistant gloves.
Amazon
Protect your hands with these NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves that are food safe and machine washable.
MORE:
shoppableFoodTaste studentkitchenFood and Drink