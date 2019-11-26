What do you get for the friend who has almost everything? You can’t give them that perfect gift you’ve always wanted to give them because, let us tell you: They already have it and love it.

Finding a gift for that type of friend is almost a fool’s errand, but you still have to try. Because usually, they’re also extremely good gift-givers themselves.

That’s why we partnered with Amazon Echo to curate the smart and innovative gifts below. We want you to find the right product that will make them realize they were missing something in their life.

This year, you’ll be able to give the friend with all the stuff a gift that they’ll actually love and use, and may even make them realize that, deep down, you’re truly the best gift giver of them all.

___

From Amazon Echo:

So many gifts, so little time. This year, let Amazon Echo help you find the best gifts for everyone on your list. Every item in these gift guides is rated 4 stars or above, which means there’s something for everybody to love. (Even better? Select items are Alexa enabled.) With Amazon, you can learn how to make your holidays even better this year, just by asking Alexa .