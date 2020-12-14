HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds We’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for the person who loves entertaining.

The holiday season looks a little different this year: What used to be a month of socializing at parties and events has probably been scaled down to more intimate (and possibly virtual) gatherings with your quarantine crew or immediate household.

If someone on your gift list misses hosting parties and entertaining, consider gifting them something to spice up their solo soirees. Besides, who says you need a party as an excuse to step up your entertaining game?

Buy them a bar cart for small spaces to display wines, liquors and spirits like their favorite neighborhood bar might do. Gift them vintage-inspired glassware to serve fancy cocktails for a more elevated sipping experience. Or maybe you want to send them a charcuterie board for serving cheeses, meats and breads like an upscale wine bar in their own living room.