Gifts For The Host With The Most Who Misses Entertaining

We found cheese boards, cocktail glasses and serveware for people who can't wait to hang out with friends indoors again.

We&rsquo;ve rounded up some of the best gifts for the person who loves entertaining.
The holiday season looks a little different this year: What used to be a month of socializing at parties and events has probably been scaled down to more intimate (and possibly virtual) gatherings with your quarantine crew or immediate household.

If someone on your gift list misses hosting parties and entertaining, consider gifting them something to spice up their solo soirees. Besides, who says you need a party as an excuse to step up your entertaining game?

Buy them a bar cart for small spaces to display wines, liquors and spirits like their favorite neighborhood bar might do. Gift them vintage-inspired glassware to serve fancy cocktails for a more elevated sipping experience. Or maybe you want to send them a charcuterie board for serving cheeses, meats and breads like an upscale wine bar in their own living room.

To help, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for the person who loves entertaining, so you can spend less time searching and more time planning your next Zoom party.

Take a look:

1
A swivel cheese board
Uncommon Goods.
Find this Compact Swivel Cheese Board with Knives for $42 at Uncommon Goods.
2
A set of deep bowls for serving up
Food52
Find this Five Two Stoneware Bowl (Set of 4) for $69 at Food52. They're dishwasher and microwave safe for easy clean up and reheating.
3
These classic couple glasses for champagne and cocktails
Anthropologie
Find this Kellie Mini Coupe Glasses for $48 at Anthropologie.
4
A tabletop drinking game
World Market
Find this Tipsy Tower Shots Drinking Game for $15 at World Market.
5
A way to slice salami, prosciutto and more meats
Anthropologie
Find this Frieling Charcuterie Slicer for $68 at Anthropologie.
6
A fancy cheese grater
Food52
Find this Oak Table Cheese Grater for $60 at Food52. It has different grooves for coarse, fine or powdered cheese.
7
These pastel ceramic salt and pepper grinders
Anthropologie
Find these Salt & Pepper Grinders for $80 at Anthropologie.
8
A cheese board with space for labeling
World Market
Find this Slate Cheese Board for $15 at World Market.
9
A mixology kit
World Market
Find this Mixologist Home Bar Tool 9 Piece Set for $30 at World Market.
10
A floating wine rack for bottles and glasses
Anthropologie
Find this Percy Wine Rack for $169 at Anthropologie.
11
Compostable disposable plates
Brandless
Find these 7" Bagasse Sugarcane Fiber Plates for $5 at Brandless.
12
An iridescent ice bucket
Anthropologie
Find this Zaza Lustered Ice Bucket for $38 at Anthropologie.
13
A way to serve up even slices of cheese
Anthropologie
Find The Cheese Wizard Slicer for $40 at Anthropologie.
14
These gilded cheese knives
Anthropologie
Find this Streamlined Cheese Knives for $24 at Anthropologie.
15
A set of ethereal wine glasses
Anthropologie
Find this Iridescent Wine Glasses for $40 at Anthropologie.
16
A wine tasting tray
Uncommon Goods.
Find this Personalized Wine Serving Tray for $85 at Uncommon Goods.
17
Marble bowls for snacking
West Elm
Find this Marble & Brass Dip Bowls for $16 at West Elm.
18
A way to serve up guacomole and blend spices
TKAnthropologie
Find this Terrazzo Molcajete Bowl and Tejolote for $58 at Anthropologie.
19
A pitcher for pouring mixed drinks
Anthropologie
Find this Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Jayme Pitcher for $58 at Anthropologie.
20
An outdoor table that doubles as a cooler
Amazon
Find this Keter Pacific Side Table with 7.5 Gallon Beer and Wine Cooler for $78 on Amazon
