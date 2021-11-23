Shopping

Perfect Gifts For Travel Lovers Who've Been Stuck At Home

Traveler-approved gifts like coffee from around the world, authentic Chinese green tea and South African pottery.

<a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=61385&afftrack=travelfriendgg-TessaFlores-112221-&urllink=www.the-citizenry.com%2Fproducts%2Fcielo-large-baskets-natural" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Woven bags" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="619af751e4b0451e54fbb4ae" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=61385&afftrack=travelfriendgg-TessaFlores-112221-&urllink=www.the-citizenry.com%2Fproducts%2Fcielo-large-baskets-natural" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Woven bags</a> from the Guapi region of Columbia, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=travelfriendgg-TessaFlores-112221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fwilliams-sonoma-tour-de-france-gift-crate%2F%3Fsku%3D3362782" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="triple cream bries from France" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="619af751e4b0451e54fbb4ae" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=travelfriendgg-TessaFlores-112221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fwilliams-sonoma-tour-de-france-gift-crate%2F%3Fsku%3D3362782" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">triple cream bries from France</a> and meticulously <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=travelfriendgg-TessaFlores-112221-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F745357307%2Ftraditional-wall-painting-of-beautiful%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_a-art_and_collectibles-painting-watercolor%26utm_custom1%3D_k_Cj0KCQiA-eeMBhCpARIsAAZfxZBmLH7Onl7gtBh5NVxVTl7u1FSMvQJxTJ0NXBIXdjSzAQhtxG1cgJoaAkIeEALw_wcB_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12573072850_118992182345_507602358701_pla-377491071034_c__745357307_138424838%26utm_custom2%3D12573072850%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA-eeMBhCpARIsAAZfxZBmLH7Onl7gtBh5NVxVTl7u1FSMvQJxTJ0NXBIXdjSzAQhtxG1cgJoaAkIeEALw_wcB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="painted wall hangings" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="619af751e4b0451e54fbb4ae" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=travelfriendgg-TessaFlores-112221-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F745357307%2Ftraditional-wall-painting-of-beautiful%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_a-art_and_collectibles-painting-watercolor%26utm_custom1%3D_k_Cj0KCQiA-eeMBhCpARIsAAZfxZBmLH7Onl7gtBh5NVxVTl7u1FSMvQJxTJ0NXBIXdjSzAQhtxG1cgJoaAkIeEALw_wcB_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12573072850_118992182345_507602358701_pla-377491071034_c__745357307_138424838%26utm_custom2%3D12573072850%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA-eeMBhCpARIsAAZfxZBmLH7Onl7gtBh5NVxVTl7u1FSMvQJxTJ0NXBIXdjSzAQhtxG1cgJoaAkIeEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">painted wall hangings</a> depicting sacred cows from India are all included in this travel-themed list of gifts.
Give the gift of travel (well, sort of) this holiday season by bringing the culture and scenery of far distant lands into the arms of a friend who isn’t traveling right now, due to a little something called a global pandemic.

After a nearly two-year hiatus caused by COVID-related travel bans across the world, a lot of would-be travelers have a serious case of wanderlust. And it’s entirely understandable, because for many, the act of travel is a sacred one. Venturing to places unknown generates empathy and understanding, and in effect, helps to preserve the cultural biodiversity of the world.

“Travel changes you,” said the late Anthony Bourdain. “As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life — and travel — leaves marks on you.”

As our movement “through this life and this world” has been temporarily stunted, look to the next best thing: gifts that bring the world to your loved ones. Provide the illusion of being whisked away to the lavender fields of France or taste the colorful local fare from Tokyo with this list of gifts that don’t require a passport or plane ticket to enjoy.

1
A subscription box of delicious snacks from different countries
Universal Yums
Taste a new country each month with this subscription box that contains authentic and unique sweet and savory snacks. Try bubble tea popcorn from Taiwan, dark chocolate-covered marzipan from Germany and spicy mango gummies from Spain. Choose and customize your box size and once you've gotten your fill, you can cancel at any time you want.

Get it from Universal Yums for $15+.
2
A best-selling travel guide written by a fellow world traveler
Amazon
Anthony Bourdain saw, felt and ate his way through much of world, and his recounting tells of his experiences to fantastical places like Shanghai, Paris and the long houses of Borneo. Bourdain's memorable humor infuses the practical travel advice and recommendations that make up this must-have book for anyone looking to travel.

Get it from Amazon $19.96.
3
A travel bag from Morocco for when you can finally travel
Etsy
This overhead bin-sized weekender bag, made from sturdy crafted leather and traditional woven kilim fabric from Morocco, is great for toting clothes, shoes and other travel items in one catchall place. There's an inner pocket, a removable shoulder strap and belted closure for secure transport.

Get it from the CozyBohoDesignStore at Etsy for $131.91+.
4
A storage basket handwoven by women in Colombia
The Citizenry
Woven from natural fibers native to the Guapi region of Colombia, these structural baskets are a beautiful and intentional way to hold spare blankets, pillows or toys and declutter any room. Reflective of the Guapi forest culture, the baskets preserve an artisan craft and uphold fair wages with each purchase.

Get it from The Citizenry for $245+.
5
A monthly snack box to taste fun snacks from Japan
TokyoTreat
Japan is known for their delightfully unique, boldly flavored and colorful snacks, all tied in up in adorable and thoughtfully designed packaging. Experience them yourself with this subscription box that features a new theme every month and includes goodies like white peach Fanta, DIY candy kits and anime-themed corn snacks in buttered toast flavor.

Get it from TokyoTreat for $31.50+.
6
A pair of authentic leather Mexican huaraches
Etsy
Mentally walk through the streets of Oaxaca, Mexico City and culturally-rich East LA where these beautiful and traditional sandalias are worn and sold. Handmade in Mexico from genuine leather and with a padded sole for comfort, these huaraches are easy and stylish slip-on shoes for spring and summer.

Get it from Xankla at Etsy for $44.
7
A handwoven Kilim rug from Afghanistan
Wayfair
Much like Afghan carpet makers have done for centuries, beautifully colored wefts of real kilum wool from Afghanistan are hand-woven to create this one-of-a-kind statement rug. At three and a half feet by nearly 5 feet, it's perfect for living rooms, dining rooms or even bedrooms.

Get it from Wayfair for $294.99.
8
Luxury alpaca blankets handmade in Peru
Etsy
Using the hypoallergenic and cashmere-like wool from alpacas, the people of Peru have been weaving blankets, serapes and other textiles for close to 5,000 years. These incredibly soft 75-inch throws are warmer and stronger than those made of sheep's wool and are naturally resistant to dirt, liquids and moths. Choose from the large selection of hand-dyed colors or customize your own with the seller.

Get it from Modalatina at Etsy for $78.
9
An authentic Chinese tea set and tea sampler
Etsy, The Tea Spot
The ideal gift for any curious tea drinker, this authentic black ceramic tea set from China is fashioned to capture the "Distant Mountains" in all their tranquil glory. Replicate traditional Chinese tea ceremonies and fill the natural clay tea jar with premium Chinese green tea from The Tea Spot, specially curated to provide a wide range of flavors from buttery to floral.

Get the Chinese tea set from TheOrientalCreations at Etsy for $126.
Get the Chinese green tea sampler from The Tea Spot for $39.95.
10
A curated basket of global beers
Gourmet Gift Baskets
It's literally five o' clock somewhere, and this basket of six specially selected beers from places like Germany and Italy will have you partaking no matter what your time zone. This gift set also includes an assortment of savory snacks to enjoy with your beer, including cheeses, cured meats and mixed nuts.

Get it from Gourmet Gift Baskets for $99.99.
11
A hand-painted Kamal Talai wall hanging from India
Etsy
This devotional Pichwai wall hanging is representative of Indian culture and signifies love, peace and affection. Finely detailed and hand painted on cloth with a thin brush, this piece of art is like having a piece India right in your home.

Get it from Darshanam at Etsy for $183.99.
12
A beautiful shallow serving bowl designed by a famed Danish ceramicist
Food52
Famed Copenhagen-based ceramist Niels Refsgaard helped to design this collection of authentic Danish stoneware that's both dishwasher- and microwave-safe and perfect for serving, eating and mixing and matching.

Get it from Food52 for $36.
13
A Tour de France of fine French cuisine
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma partnered with European culinary experts to bring this foodie dream crate to life. It features authentic French culinary offerings from around the country; taste delicate fruit-wood smoked salmon, buttery triple cream brie cheese and smoky trout roe, just to name a few.

Get it from Williams Sonoma for $89.95.
14
A box of specially selected coffees to wake up like the rest of the world
Bean Box
Choose whole beans or freshly made grounds of 16 different coffees from around the world. Wake up with chocolatey Latin American roasts, fruity African coffees and earthy flavors of Sumatra.

Get it from Bean Box for $89.99.
15
A kit to bring traditional Spanish paella to your own table
Williams Sonoma
The unofficial comfort food of Spain, paella, is a saffron-flavored crispy rice dish made with seafood, rich tomato stock and vibrant vegetables and it's absolutely delicioso. This paella kit from Williams Sonoma includes most of the necessary and authentic ingredients to make it yourself, including the essential stainless steel pan that's perfecting for creating a crispy paella bottom.

Get it from Williams Sonoma for $39.95.
16
A hand-painted butter dish from South Africa
Etsy
These handmade ceramic dishes from South Africa are painted in vivid colors and even include the potter's signature on the back of each one. Ideal for butter, spices or scoops of ice cream, these 4-ounce bowls can be mixed and matched and add the perfect pop of color to your kitchen.

Get it from Cerrutihome at Etsy $22.15.
