The Citizenry, Etsy, Williams Sonoma, Food52 Woven bags from the Guapi region of Columbia, triple cream bries from France and meticulously painted wall hangings depicting sacred cows from India are all included in this travel-themed list of gifts.

Give the gift of travel (well, sort of) this holiday season by bringing the culture and scenery of far distant lands into the arms of a friend who isn’t traveling right now, due to a little something called a global pandemic.

After a nearly two-year hiatus caused by COVID-related travel bans across the world, a lot of would-be travelers have a serious case of wanderlust. And it’s entirely understandable, because for many, the act of travel is a sacred one. Venturing to places unknown generates empathy and understanding, and in effect, helps to preserve the cultural biodiversity of the world.

“Travel changes you,” said the late Anthony Bourdain. “As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life — and travel — leaves marks on you.”

As our movement “through this life and this world” has been temporarily stunted, look to the next best thing: gifts that bring the world to your loved ones. Provide the illusion of being whisked away to the lavender fields of France or taste the colorful local fare from Tokyo with this list of gifts that don’t require a passport or plane ticket to enjoy.