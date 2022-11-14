The Best Gifts For People When You Don't Know What To Get

A perfect mix of practical and decorative, these presents for the home, kitchen and more are just right.
Allison Faccenda
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/WACACO-Nanopresso-Portable-Minipresso-Operated/dp/B0797T2FYL?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=636c254ce4b021a40390894e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="portable espresso maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636c254ce4b021a40390894e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/WACACO-Nanopresso-Portable-Minipresso-Operated/dp/B0797T2FYL?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=636c254ce4b021a40390894e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">portable espresso maker</a> and thermos, a set of marbled porcelain <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Porcelain-Serving-Plattes-Dinner-Marble/dp/B08VD45LWM?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=636c254ce4b021a40390894e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="serving bowls" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636c254ce4b021a40390894e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Porcelain-Serving-Plattes-Dinner-Marble/dp/B08VD45LWM?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=636c254ce4b021a40390894e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">serving bowls</a>, a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/ban-do-Vintage-Inspired-Decorative-Porcelain/dp/B082DM7B84?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=636c254ce4b021a40390894e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" ceramic vase " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636c254ce4b021a40390894e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ban-do-Vintage-Inspired-Decorative-Porcelain/dp/B082DM7B84?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=636c254ce4b021a40390894e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> ceramic vase </a>that looks like an orange juice carton, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Twelve-South-Transmitter-Headphones-Airplanes/dp/B07Z13G1P5?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=636c254ce4b021a40390894e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wireless transmitter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636c254ce4b021a40390894e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Twelve-South-Transmitter-Headphones-Airplanes/dp/B07Z13G1P5?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=636c254ce4b021a40390894e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">wireless transmitter</a> for Bluetooth headphones and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Digital-Display-Charger-Function-Bedroom/dp/B07NSP641W?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=636c254ce4b021a40390894e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="LED alarm clock and charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636c254ce4b021a40390894e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Digital-Display-Charger-Function-Bedroom/dp/B07NSP641W?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=636c254ce4b021a40390894e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">LED alarm clock and charger</a>.
Amazon
A portable espresso maker and thermos, a set of marbled porcelain serving bowls, a ceramic vase that looks like an orange juice carton, a wireless transmitter for Bluetooth headphones and an LED alarm clock and charger.

Popular items from this list include:

Truff, a gourmet truffle infused hot sauce packed to the brim with flavors of ripened red chili peppers, coriander and organic agave nectar. Reviewers say they love to use this to jazz up everything from pizza to pasta.

• An indoor herb garden that uses LED lights and a hydroponic grow system to grow basil, thyme, mint and more right in your home, all year round.

• A handheld battery-operated milk frother that allows you to create fluffy and creamy cappuccinos and lattes right in your home.

1
www.amazon.com
A JW Pei faux crocodile shoulder bag
JW Pei is an Asian-owned and family-owned small business with minimalist accessory designs that are made with sustainable vegan materials. Available in 14 colors.

Promising review: "LOVE this bag. It’s the perfect size for my phone and wallet to do errands or just as a smaller bag if I don’t feel like carrying a big thing around. I was really surprised at how good the quality was. My mom bought one too and I’m definitely going to purchase in another color." — Sara Bullock
$58.99 at Amazon
2
Ali Faccenda / BuzzFeed
A shampoo scalp massager and exfoliator
This nifty shower device is made from wheat straw and food-grade silicone and can even help your shampoo go farther.

Promising review: "I love this exfoliating shampoo brush so much. It really gives me the confidence that I am getting my shampoo down to my roots, and the tingly scalp massage is obviously a bonus. I also use this to gently brush my conditioner through my hair as well to ensure it's evenly coated my hair. I also carry a lot of tension in my head, so this really helps with relieving those muscles from feeling so tense. Highly recommend! " –– Allison Faccenda, Buzzfeed
$7.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A high-definition phone camera lens kit
It comes with a 12x zoom telephoto lens, a fisheye lens, a wide lens, and a macro lens, all of which can be clipped onto most smartphones! The kit also includes a phone holder and tripod, a cleaning cloth, four lens covers, and two clips.

Promising review: "I bought these for my dad for Christmas as sort of a joke gift since he already has so many lenses for his camera. They actually turned out to be really really cool and high-quality for the phone! The lenses look and feel just like camera lenses, only smaller. They are very easy to use and create awesome pictures!!" — Anna F.
$24.94 at Amazon
4
Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed
A white truffle-infused hot sauce
Available in three flavors.

Promising review: "I've been doing much more cooking lately. There's one ingredient that makes even my most average home cooking taste amazing, and it's this Truff truffle-infused hot sauce. The white truffle infused hot sauce quite literally tastes like heaven, but IMO, the classic black truffle hot sauce is the most versatile and a staple in my kitchen. And while at first $20+ seemed like an absurd price to pay for hot sauce, this stuff is worth the price tag. I mean...truffles. And I've tried plenty of truffle-infused hot sauces, olive oils, and what-nots in the past, but they often taste overpowering or low-quality. But this hot sauce is the perfect balance of decadent truffle, heat, spice, and a tiny bit of sweetness. I slather it on pretty much everything savory from eggs and tacos to sandwiches and fried rice. Even if my cooking tastes mediocre at best, a drizzle of this makes it taste almost restaurant quality and so full of flavor."–– Hannah Loewentheil, Buzzfeed
$26.99 at Amazon
5
Kylie Cosmetics
Six pairs of hangover under-eye patches
Promising review: "Absolutely love these eye masks and will definitely be ordering them again. So much better than any other eye masks — they really do get rid of bags and make your under eye look so refreshed and healthy. 100% recommend." — Mischa
$24 at Kylie Cosmetics
6
Amazon
A ceramic vase that looks like an orange juice carton
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this vase! I like random, colorful decor and I’m so glad this popped up. It’s very sturdy and the colors are vibrant so you can tell it’s high quality. This vase only holds a small bouquet of flowers, so it’s definitely more of a fun item than a practical one. I love how unique it is and it’d make a great gift, too!" — Drew A
$26.95 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A reading glasses display stand
Available in 13 styles.

Promising review: "This is the most adorable koala gift! He looks so sweet holding your glasses. Good quality and comes in his own box, which is perfect for wrapping. If you love someone who loves koalas, don’t hesitate! Totally giftable!!!!" — Amazon customer
$12.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A portable espresso maker
Promising review: "I wanted something small to travel with and to take along on camping trips. After shopping around for a while I found the Nanopresso and I have to say this thing fits the bill. I have had this for almost a month now and love it! The ease of use, size, and flavor you get out of this small gizmo is absolutely amazing. Yes, it is not an actual full-fledged espresso machine that you can have in your kitchen or from a coffee shop, but to have something this small produce what it does is fantastic. If you are an outdoors/traveling type of person and love having some espresso in the morning and don't want to go somewhere to pay for it, this will not disappoint!" — Anubis
$69.90 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A digital alarm clock with charging ports
Promising review: "Love love love this clock. It's sleek and definitely a statement piece. The alarm is subtle but it will definitely wake you up without scaring the bejesus out of you. Love the extra ports on the side to charge other things with it." — Meika B.
$19.59+ at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A shiatsu massaging pillow that kneads and warms
Promising review: "Best Father's Day gift! I bought this for my husband for Father's Day and was pleasantly surprised. The massager is compact and not bulky, but covers a great amount of area. My husband loves using this when just hanging out in the living room with our 2-year-old son, or when watching TV on the couch, or even when working in the home office. We have yet to bring it in the car with us but so far we love this product. The option to turn off the heat is great too because sometimes we don't need it hot. All in all it's a great massager for the price and best part is I also get to use it, too. " — agnes s.
$59.95 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A pair of diamond-shaped whiskey glasses
Promising review: "I bought these for my dad for Father's Day as he likes specialty glasses for his drinks. He LOVES these. So pretty and comfortable in your hand. Sturdy feel and packaged beautifully." — Jennifer McCain
$34.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A huge ravioli spoon rest
Promising review: "I have a new love for raviolis. This is the best little invention for a spatula holder. It's the perfect size for any utensil while cooking. Who would have thought this could make cooking so fun?" —Tmoney1522
$19.79 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
An indoor hydroponic herb garden
Reviewers say it's foolproof, so even if they're lacking a green thumb, they'll delight in seeing their herbs sprout up! It includes basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint seeds, along with a bottle of all natural plant nutrients.

Promising review: "This was worth every penny and then some. Easy to set up, spectacular results! Every one of the seed pods germinated and growth was quite astonishing. The first flower popped out about 45 days from setup. My garden is now covered in healthy vegetation and copious blooms. Can't ask for more! But I may have to buy more, LOL!" — D.L. Sniderman
$99.95+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A box of seven foodie bath bombs
Each pack comes with seven bath bombs: a lavender-scented cupcake, a mint-scented square, a coconut-scented heart ball, a ylang-ylang (floral and fruity)-scented ball, a rose-scented donut, a blueberry-scented donut, and an orange-scented ball.

Promising review: "These are really nice and smell amazing! They are also extremely adorable. I love how my bathroom smells like the bath bomb hours after a bath. They do not leave a film and give your skin a soft feel and a pleasant scent. They also come with this little heart shaped thing to open/break the seal on the wrapping cover each individual bath bomb. Very nice! I’d order again!" — K.G.
$14.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A portable personal blender
This is shatter-resistant and dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "This blender is amazing! I am a yoga teacher and always on the run, which sometimes makes it hard to eat well. I bought this after reviewing quite a few different options and I am SO glad I did. It fits well into my gym bag, is surprisingly quiet when in use, and holds a charge really well. The blades are very efficient and I’ve had no trouble blending up ice or frozen fruit. Seriously cannot recommend it enough." — Amazon customer
$36.99 at Amazon
16
Ali Faccenda / BuzzFeed
A record display shelf
Record Racksis a small business located in Austin, Texas. These shelves are available in 14 colors.

Promising review: "This is my second shelf from Record Racks since I moved and had one up on my wall in my childhood bedroom. It's one of my fave ways to display my records and doubles as a fun wall piece. It's such a conversation starter and I def want to get a bunch of these for my friends for the holidays this year. It easily applies to the wall with Command strips (these are provided for you) and your installation is complete!" –– Allison Faccenda, Buzzfeed
$17.99 at Etsy
17
www.amazon.com
A bubbling face mask that detoxes and clarifies skin
Promising review: "Literally made my boyfriend's blackheads disappear! I wasn't so lucky but his were really bad. Made our faces feel so clean. I love face masks and have gotten masks from all the top brands as well as drugstores, Lush, Sephora, or Ulta. This is one of my new favorites! Also it's so much fun to watch it bubble up; it feels like a spa treatment." —Katie Mitchell
$6.92 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A set of two marbled porcelain serving bowls
Available in four colors.

Promising review: "I wish I bought these years ago. Having a dinner salad has always been a choice of cramming it into a bowl or having it fall off a plate. With these, that issue is solved and as a bonus, things like pasta are much easier to serve and eat. They are very well made and heavy." — CNorris
$29.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A set of six vinyl coasters
Promising review: "I have multiple sets of these for myself and my boyfriend, and I have given them as gifts to several people. Everyone loves them, and they work really well! We are such sticklers for coasters, but we want something that is quirky, too, especially since my boyfriend is a conductor and musician. These are perfect, come in a fun box, and people love them when they come over!" — Kayla E
$6.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
An electric wine opener
This opener can open up to 30 bottles in a single charge. It also feature a foil cutter for easy seal removal and is rechargeable.

Promising review: "As a senior citizen, I find opening a bottle of wine can be a challenge using a manual corkscrew. This opener is great. You place it on the bottle with one hand while holding the bottle with the other and press a button. The corkscrew goes into the cork and will stop when it's fully inserted. Press the button again and it will remove the cork from the bottle and then continue until the cork comes off of the corkscrew. So much easier than doing it manually. I've used it at parties and the charge will last between 20–30 bottles." — CharmY2K
$24.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A split bowl to prevent soggy cereal
Promising review: "My life can be divided into two parts: before and after the Obol. Before the Obol, my life was a cornucopia of misery and suffering. The inevitable sogginess of my breakfast cereal caused me to live in a miasma of despair. The eldritch ability of the milk to foul Cap'n Crunch or Raisin Bran seemed an impossible foe. With every snap crackle and pop, like drums in the deep, I knew the saturation was coming for my precious malted grains. How can one enjoy the morning repast free from the heinous congealing of granule and dairy? Tiny bowls were insufficient to slake my cereal fiending... Obol, you have lifted the veil from my eyes. You've opened a new world for me. Thank you, Obol creator. You know not the positive effect on my life." — ChrisW
$19.95 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A candle that looks exactly like a bowl of cereal
Available in several other styles.

Promising review: "Smells amazing and looks even more real than I ever imagined. Haven't burned it yet and don't know if I will cause it looks so cool." — Amazon customer
$24.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A handheld electric milk frother
Promising review: "Love this little thing! I have everything you can think of at home for making coffee and espresso... Well, I love the Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew with foam. I set out to make my own. Well, I can now make cold foam thanks to this little tool. Love it!" — Krose
$8.17 at Amazon
24
Compartes
An array of gourmet chocolate bars
Compartés Chocolate is all handmade in Los Angeles. They're made by scratch every day by a small team of chocolatiers and artists using local ingredients from farmers markets.

Promising review: "I have had several of their chocolate bars and they're packaged so beautifully and taste amazing. My faves I've tried are the Cinnamon Toast White Chocolate Bar and the German Chocolate Cake Bar. These make such an amazing gift from the packaging to the taste. Who can resist chocolate?" –– Allison Faccenda, Buzzfeed
$9.95+ at Compartes
25
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A cold brew maker
Promising review: "This Takeya cold brew coffee jug is wonderful! I know a lot of people use mason jars, however, I wanted something easier to grab from the fridge and more lightweight (and cheaper!). I have used Takeya products before and have been impressed with their durability as well as the easiness of cleaning them. The coffee filter has an extremely fine mesh and it has not let through even the finest of coffee grounds. It is really easy to clean! I am really pleased with this purchase!" — LiliBelle
$19.27+ at Amazon
26
@biooilusa
A bottle of highly effective oil that addresses a wide range of skin concerns
Promising review: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I use the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years-old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." — Yasmin Rodriguez
$8.92+ at Amazon
27
Amazon
A waterproof Bluetooth speaker, perfect for the shower
Promising review: "I bought this portable speaker because I needed one that I could use in my shower and outside when it rains without worrying about it getting wet. I also like that you can plug a SD card into it and listen to MP3s that I have on my smartphone or computer. The sound is the best part of this speaker; it produces a nice rich sound and is not tinny like other portable speakers. It comes with a charging cable, and it can be hung or be carried with the adjustable lanyard that's attached to it. Pairing via Bluetooth is very easy to do. All in all, I am very pleased." — John S.
$35.99 at Amazon
28
Momofuku
A jar of Momofuku's famously delicious chili crunch
Promising review: "I have tried just about every iteration of chili crunch products that I could get my hands on and without a doubt, this is the best! Great flavor and nice amount of heat. Will be buying many many more." — Shamaa V.
$16.99 at Amazon
29
Amazon
A pair of dangling earrings
Promising review: "I bought these as a gift and she loved them. They are very nicely made. The person I bought these for didn't think they were heavy." — Jess P
$8.98 at Amazon
30
Amazon
A sandwich cutter and sealer
Promising review: "These have been a GAME-CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them. I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" — Katherine Smaczniak
$15.96 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A smart fragrance diffuser that syncs with your smart phone
This set comes with one diffuser and two scents, although there are nine different scents to choose from.

Promising review: "I love my Pura diffuser. I’ve had for almost a month and still have 60% or more left in each scent. I keep both scents at 3–5 intensity but you can pump it up to 10 if needed. It’s a small investment at first but totally worth it! All of it's powered by your phone." — Schultz
$70 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A Disney Princess postcard box set
Promising review: "These postcards are super cute and surprisingly thick/durable. I don't anticipate them getting bent or destroyed in the mail, so they definitely function well as postcards. They come with a mix of concept art and stills from the movies, which make for nice surprises to send to Disney animation fans." — cm
$19.25 at Amazon
33
Wildflower + Co. / Etsy
A holographic zodiac keychain
Wildflower + Co.is a small business based in Brooklyn with a wide variety of cute accessories.

Promising review: "Exactly as pictured but still somehow exceeded my expectations. The quality was better than I expected; it was beautiful. It shipped quickly in the cutest packaging." — Morgan Loy
$10 at Etsy
34
@kiramoonbeauty
A set of cooling de-puffing globes for the skin
Kiramoon is a woman-owned brand whose founder Lindsey sought out to make skincare and its packaging reflect the joy it brought her at the end of a long work day. With every Kiramoon purchase, they donate a portion of the proceeds to Bring Change To Mind, an organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Promising review: "OK, not only are these incredibly fun to look at (they're basically a magical, unicorn-majestical, work of art), they feel so amazingggggg after a long day. After much bloating and a puffy forehead and tense jawline, these are such a relief to use. Skincare and selfcare should truly always be this fun. These are an upgrade from facial rollers and WAY cooler." –– Allison Faccenda, Buzzfeed
$42 at Asos
35
www.amazon.com
A set of six squishy, sticky sensory balls that won't leave residue behind
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." — Amazon customer
$10.69 at Amazon
36
Amazon
Eleven double-sided food coloring pens
Promising review: "I bought these some days ago and I'm very happy with this purchase. I love that there are so many colors in the pack, especially two blacks. These markers worked really well. The double-sided tips are perfect because you have the option of using a fine point or one with the right amount of thickness without having to use two different markers. Super easy to use, just like a regular pen. My daughter really enjoyed playing with them as well. Colors are vibrant as you can see by the picture. Will definitely purchase them again!" — thirdtuck
$13.45 at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
A Lego flower bouquet t
Promising review: "Obsessed!! So cute and fun to assemble." —Taylor

Promising review: "This is as good as it gets when art meets engineering. Very happy about the purchase, and the price is a steal for what you get. Will last for many years to come, year around." — Jonas
$49.99 at Amazon
38
Amazon
A wireless transmitter to pair Bluetooth headphones with input jacks
Promising review: “I fly a lot and bought this due to my dislike of corded headphones, as either the cable line breaks during flight and/or it gets tangled up. I just recently flew and used this for the in-flight entertainment, and did not have one issue. I also use these in the gym while connected to my iPhone for music. And I plan to use them on my PC at work for meetings.” — Marky
$54.99 at Amazon
