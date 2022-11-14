Popular items from this list include:
• Truff, a gourmet truffle infused hot sauce packed to the brim with flavors of ripened red chili peppers, coriander and organic agave nectar. Reviewers say they love to use this to jazz up everything from pizza to pasta.
• An indoor herb garden that uses LED lights and a hydroponic grow system to grow basil, thyme, mint and more right in your home, all year round.
• A handheld battery-operated milk frother that allows you to create fluffy and creamy cappuccinos and lattes right in your home.
A JW Pei faux crocodile shoulder bag
A shampoo scalp massager and exfoliator
A high-definition phone camera lens kit
A white truffle-infused hot sauce
Six pairs of hangover under-eye patches
A ceramic vase that looks like an orange juice carton
A reading glasses display stand
A portable espresso maker
A digital alarm clock with charging ports
A shiatsu massaging pillow that kneads and warms
A pair of diamond-shaped whiskey glasses
A huge ravioli spoon rest
An indoor hydroponic herb garden
A box of seven foodie bath bombs
A portable personal blender
A record display shelf
A bubbling face mask that detoxes and clarifies skin
A set of two marbled porcelain serving bowls
A set of six vinyl coasters
An electric wine opener
A split bowl to prevent soggy cereal
A candle that looks exactly like a bowl of cereal
A handheld electric milk frother
An array of gourmet chocolate bars
A cold brew maker
A bottle of highly effective oil that addresses a wide range of skin concerns
A waterproof Bluetooth speaker, perfect for the shower
A jar of Momofuku's famously delicious chili crunch
A pair of dangling earrings
A sandwich cutter and sealer
A smart fragrance diffuser that syncs with your smart phone
A Disney Princess postcard box set
A holographic zodiac keychain
A set of cooling de-puffing globes for the skin
A set of six squishy, sticky sensory balls that won't leave residue behind
Eleven double-sided food coloring pens
A Lego flower bouquet t
A wireless transmitter to pair Bluetooth headphones with input jacks