A shiatsu massaging pillow that kneads and warms

"Best Father's Day gift! I bought this for my husband for Father's Day and was pleasantly surprised. The massager is compact and not bulky, but covers a great amount of area. My husband loves using this when just hanging out in the living room with our 2-year-old son, or when watching TV on the couch, or even when working in the home office. We have yet to bring it in the car with us but so far we love this product. The option to turn off the heat is great too because sometimes we don't need it hot. All in all it's a great massager for the price and best part is I also get to use it, too. " — agnes s.