Gifts For Your Minimalist Friend Who's All About Aesthetics

You know that friend whose actual life looks like a #styleinspo Instagram page? That person who never seems to sweat and somehow can wear white all day without getting it dirty? This is for them.

Your always-on-trend bestie may dress like someone from an #aesthetic dream — but they’re a nightmare to shop for. They want luxury but not opulence, artisanal but not crafty and flawless without looking mass-produced.

The key is to think small when looking for the perfect gift for an elegant minimalist, according to Shawn Cremer, cultural critic and author of the trend analysis newsletter “High Noon.” Cue perfumes samples, cardholders and anything else that can fit in a baguette bag.

In addition to trinkets and small accessories, Cremer suggests thinking about one-time-use home goods like incense or candles and gifts that can be shared among friends, like sets of loose leaf tea.

“I recently asked several of my chicest friends what was on their wishlists for the holidays,” Cremer told HuffPost. “A commonality I noticed was that many of these tasteful minimalists were yearning for gifts that elevated the sensory ambiance of their spaces or made entertaining more fun.”

From sleek electric kettles to leather Apple Watch bands, there’s no shortage of chic gifts to give your minimalist loved ones. If you need to be pointed in the right direction, we hand-selected some #aesthetic choices.

