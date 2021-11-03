Shopping

Gifts For Your Minimalist Friend Who's All About Aesthetics

Pampas grass, essential oil diffusers, leather cardholders — maximum options for your minimalist friend.

From left to right: aromatherapy diffuser from Paddywax, ceramic vase from H&M and a dried eucalyptus bouquet from Anthropologie.

You know that friend whose actual life looks like a #styleinspo Instagram page? That person who never seems to sweat and somehow can wear white all day without getting it dirty? This is for them.

Your always-on-trend bestie may dress like someone from an #aesthetic dream — but they’re a nightmare to shop for. They want luxury but not opulence, artisanal but not crafty and flawless without looking mass-produced.

The key is to think small when looking for the perfect gift for an elegant minimalist, according to Shawn Cremer, cultural critic and author of the trend analysis newsletter “High Noon.” Cue perfumes samples, cardholders and anything else that can fit in a baguette bag.

In addition to trinkets and small accessories, Cremer suggests thinking about one-time-use home goods like incense or candles and gifts that can be shared among friends, like sets of loose leaf tea.

“I recently asked several of my chicest friends what was on their wishlists for the holidays,” Cremer told HuffPost. “A commonality I noticed was that many of these tasteful minimalists were yearning for gifts that elevated the sensory ambiance of their spaces or made entertaining more fun.”

From sleek electric kettles to leather Apple Watch bands, there’s no shortage of chic gifts to give your minimalist loved ones. If you need to be pointed in the right direction, we hand-selected some #aesthetic choices.

1
A scent diffuser with glass bottle
Paddywax
This comes in 11 scents, like Blood Orange + Citrus and Fig + Cardamom. Get it from Paddywax for $34.
2
An O-shaped ceramic vase
H&M
Get it from H&M for $17.99.
3
A loose leaf chai sampler
David's Tea
Get it from David's Tea for $25.
4
Palo Santo sticks
Luna Sundara
Get them from Luna Sundara for $12.99.
5
A perfume sample set
D.S. & DURGA
Get it from D.S. & DURGA for $40.
6
A leather Apple Watch band
Etsy
Get it from Etsy starting at $26.60.
7
Stylish bath salts
Maude
Get it from Maude for $18.
8
A monogrammed leather card holder
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $24.
9
A gooseneck electric kettle
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
10
A shaped-handle mug
Urban Outfitters
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $18.
11
A dreamy match set
Paddywax
Get it from Paddywax for $12.
12
A dried eucalyptus bouquet
Anthropologie
Get it from Anthropologie for $32.
13
A ceramic essential oil diffuser
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
14
Charcoal incense
P.F. Candle Co
This comes in 10 scents, like Sandalwood Rose and Teakwood Tobacco. Get it from P.F. Candle Co. for $9.
15
A real cow hide coin purse
Etsy
Get it from Amazon for $10.
16
A dried bouquet
Anthropologie
Get it from Anthropologie for $28.
17
A reusable ceramic thermos
Sips by
Get it from Sips by for $25.
18
A seasonal soy candle
P.F. Candle Co.
Comes in 16 scents, like Sweet Grapefruit and Vanilla & Ghost Pepper.
Get it from P.F. Candle Co. for $20.
19
A monogrammed tortoise phone case
NewJoyStudio/Etsy
Get it from NewJoyStudio on Etsy starting at $24.99.
20
A U-shaped vase
Urban Outfitters
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $29.
21
A painted terracotta vase
Target
Get it from Target for $35.
22
An incense set with glass holder
Urban Outfitters
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $24.
23
A dried pampus grass bouquet
Etsy
Get it from Etsy starting at $19.
