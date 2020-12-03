Stunning Gifts From Black-Owned Brands Anyone Would Love To Receive

Continue supporting Black-owned businesses while checking off a few to-do's from your holiday shopping list.

You might be hoping to say goodbye to this difficult year with some holiday festivities and the hope of a more optimistic 2021, but we can’t forget that there are still problems that need solving and difficult work to be done for a more equitable society.

The Black Lives Matter movement was front and center during most of the summer and fall. During that time period you might have found ways to support the Black community in your neighborhood, whether it was educating yourself and others by reading books about anti-racism and activism, donating to causes that support BIPOC or by supporting Black-owned businesses.

Of course, supporting Black-owned brands and businesses isn’t just a one-time thing. It’s something you should make an effort to do all the time.

This holiday season, continue supporting Black-owned businesses while checking off a few to-do’s from your holiday shopping list. After all, where you choose to spend your money can make a powerful statement, and perhaps you’ll inspire the recipient of your gift to do the same.

For starters, there are plenty of Black-owned jewelry brands on Etsy if you’re looking to get something sparkly for that special someone. Books by Black authors are a good gift idea that any avid reader would want on their bookshelf.

You can check out our ultimate guide to Black-owned businesses here, but we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts from Black-owned brands for this holiday season down below.

Take a look:

Morning Joy Co.
Etsy
This Texas-based Etsy shop designs custom laser-cut wood signs and home decor. Shop this recipe cutting board for $59 at Morning Joy Co on Etsy.
Linoto
Linoto
Linoto is a Black-owned linen brand that creates bedding, towels and home products in a variety of colors at a workshop in New York. Shop this 100% linen sheet set for $269 at Linoto
OmiWoods
Etsy
This Black-owned Canadian Etsy shop specializes in stunning pendant necklaces with a variety of designs and illustrations. Shop the Double Up coin necklace stack in gold vermeil for $187 at OmiWoods on Etsy.
Beauty Bakerie
Beauty Bakerie
Beauty Bakerie is a beauty collection that specializes in sweets-inspired makeup sets. Choose from cleverly named products like the best-selling Face Flour Baking Powder and the InstaBake Aqua Glass Foundation. We’re obsessed with these beauty blenders that come packaged like a carton of eggs.

You can shop Beauty Bakerie at Ulta
Scotch Porter
Scotch Porter
Calvin Quallis, the founder of Scotch Porter, started small by opening a barber shop in his neighborhood like his mother had when he was a kid. Now, his men’s grooming care line can be found at national retailers like Target. The brand carries a big selection of beard, body, hair and other personal care items designed for all kinds of hair types and textures to give you that fresh-out-of-the-barber feeling. Choose from items including a best-selling hydrating beard conditioner, beard balm and body wipes.
rkitekt
Etsy
rkitekt is a Georgia-based Etsy shop that designs wooden bead jewelry and hand-painted leather accessories. Shop this Leather Envelope Wallet for $60 at rkiteky on Etsy.
Golde
Sephora
Golde is a superfood self-care brand based in New York. Shop this Golde Tumeric Tonic for Skin Glow + Debloat, it's a favorite of Sephora Beauty Director Myiesha Sewell.
The Heart Department Co.
Etsy
This Kentucky-based Etsy shop specializes in hand-crafted wooden displays and memo boards. Shop this burnt orange wooden wall hanging clipboard for $27 at The Heart Department Co. on Etsy.
Maison Noir Wines
Maison Noir Wines
Maison Noir Wines was founded by NYC sommelier André Mack, who is inspired by the wine lifestyle and street culture of the punk and hip-hop scenes. Shop this "Love Drunk" Rosé at Maison Noir Wines.
Aquarian Thoughts
Etsy
Aquarian Thoughts is a New Jersey-based Etsy shop that carries delicate handcrafted artisan jewelry with a variety of gemstones and metals. Find these stacking rings starting at $36 at Aquarian Thoughts on Etsy.
Briogeo
Briogeo
Brigeo was founded on the principle that you should treat your hair the same way you treat your skin — by nurturing it with ingredients that detoxify, hydrate and protect. We recommend the “Don’t Despair, Repair!” hair mask as a good introductory product to the line.

You can also find Briogeo products at Sephora.
Fenty Beauty
Sephora
Rihanna’s beauty brand is home to best-selling skin care and makeup.Shop this Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer that's a favorite of Sephora Beauty Director Myiesha Sewell.
Studio Nom
Studio Nom
This Netherlands-based Etsy shop specializes in contemporary fiber art and wall hangings. Shop these geo series wall hangings for $198 at Studio Nom on Etsy.
Uoma Beauty
Ulta
Uoma Beauty is a makeup brand focuses on inclusivity (they offer 51 shades of foundation). Shop lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes and more at Ulta.
Rooted In Blk
Rooted In Blk
Rooted In Blk strives to make high quality planters that speak to Black history, hearts and collective contributions to contemporary popular culture. Shop this All Black Lives Matter planter for $19 at Rooted In Blk
