Stunning Gifts From Black-Owned Brands Anyone Would Love To Receive

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images Are you still supporting Black-owned businesses this holiday season? Here are some gift ideas from Black-owned brands.

You might be hoping to say goodbye to this difficult year with some holiday festivities and the hope of a more optimistic 2021, but we can’t forget that there are still problems that need solving and difficult work to be done for a more equitable society.

The Black Lives Matter movement was front and center during most of the summer and fall. During that time period you might have found ways to support the Black community in your neighborhood, whether it was educating yourself and others by reading books about anti-racism and activism, donating to causes that support BIPOC or by supporting Black-owned businesses.

Of course, supporting Black-owned brands and businesses isn’t just a one-time thing. It’s something you should make an effort to do all the time.

This holiday season, continue supporting Black-owned businesses while checking off a few to-do’s from your holiday shopping list. After all, where you choose to spend your money can make a powerful statement, and perhaps you’ll inspire the recipient of your gift to do the same.

For starters, there are plenty of Black-owned jewelry brands on Etsy if you’re looking to get something sparkly for that special someone. Books by Black authors are a good gift idea that any avid reader would want on their bookshelf.

You can check out our ultimate guide to Black-owned businesses here, but we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts from Black-owned brands for this holiday season down below.