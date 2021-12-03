27 Gifts From Black-Owned Brands To Put Under The Tree This Year

These businesses have everything from mini handbags to luxe tech accessories, beauty products and more.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Products shown: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=blackownedgifts-KristenAdaway-120121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Festelle-colored-glass-mixed-stemware-set%3Fcolor%3D095%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DSet%2520Of%25206%26quantity%3D1" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Estelle Colored Glass mixed stemware set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a84c3fe4b044a1cc1e8bcb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=blackownedgifts-KristenAdaway-120121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Festelle-colored-glass-mixed-stemware-set%3Fcolor%3D095%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DSet%2520Of%25206%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Estelle Colored Glass mixed stemware set</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=3184&u1=blackownedgifts-KristenAdaway-120121-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fspgbk-watches-unisex-bordeaux-black-silicone-band-watch-44mm%3FID%3D13015424%26CategoryID%3D308956" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Springbreak&#x27;s Bordeaux watch" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a84c3fe4b044a1cc1e8bcb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=3184&u1=blackownedgifts-KristenAdaway-120121-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fspgbk-watches-unisex-bordeaux-black-silicone-band-watch-44mm%3FID%3D13015424%26CategoryID%3D308956" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Springbreak's Bordeaux watch</a>
Anthropologie/Macy's
Products shown: Estelle Colored Glass mixed stemware set and Springbreak's Bordeaux watch

During the season of giving, why not make your shopping more intentional?

The over $1 trillion in buying power that Black consumers hold, the growing push for social consciousness from younger generations, and the impactful work of organizations like The Fifteen Percent Pledge have caused more major retailers to carry Black-owned brands. There’s never been a better time to buy Black.

For any product you’re thinking about buying, there’s most likely a Black-owned brand that has it — from long-standing brands like Nroda, whose pieces have been sported by various celebrities, and wellness-centered Golde to newer brands like Puzzles of Color and Cruxgg, which launched its kitchen appliance line at Target this year.

We included these thoughtfully crafted brands and more in our gift guide of Black-owned brands below. Be sure to pay attention to shipping times and cutoffs to see if you’ll receive your products before Christmas.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
The Ten Wilde Amalfi hoops
Ten Wilde
These 18-karat-gold-dipped twisted hoops from Ten Wilde have been seen on celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh. Reviews mention how lightweight they are and say they're perfect for everyday wear.

Get them at Ten Wilde for $30.
2
The Cruxgg 2-in-1 smokeless indoor grill & griddle
Target
For the person who's a pro in the kitchen (or who just likes to eat), this indoor grill and griddle combo from Cruxgg has a ton of cool features. Since it's getting colder in a lot of areas, grilling outside is a no-go. This appliance offers an indoor, smokeless alternative so they can still make all of their BBQ favorites. To make you feel even better about choosing this as a gift, 5% of all proceeds are donated to a collective of food insecurity programs.

Get it at Target for $99.99.
3
The Actually Curious card game bundle
Madewell
For the card game enthusiast in your life, this conversation-starting bundle from Actually Curious comes with two of their editions: Happy Hour and Curiosity. The Happy Hour deck focuses on dreams, ambitions and memories, while the Curiosity set centers around values, views and backgrounds.

Get it at Madewell for $38.25 or Actually Curious for $50.
4
The Nroda "Cheetah Cheetah" sunglasses
Nroda
A statement accessory upgrades any outfit. These cheetah-print, cat-eye Nroda sunnies make a great gift for the person in your life who loves bold prints.

Get them at Nroda for $62.
5
A set of travel journals from Be Rooted
Be Rooted
There's no such thing as having too many notebooks. Your stationery-obsessed friend can relate, which is why they definitely want this set of travel journals form Be Rooted. It comes with six journals, each with a different cover illustration theme and 60 lined pages.

Get it for $36 at Be Rooted.
6
The Sephora Favorites Black-owned beauty set
Sephora
Anyone who loves all things beauty will certainly appreciate this bundle, which is composed of nothing but Black-owned brands. It includes seven products, including Fenty Skin's mini Total Cleans'r remove-it-all cleanser, Shani Darden Skin Care's Retinol Reform and Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! deep-conditioning hair mask.

Get it at Sephora for $35.
7
The Candy x Paints nail polish
Madewell
For the person who has a fresh manicure every time you see them, this vibrant green nail polish from Atlanta native Shardae Layfield's Candy x Paints is the way to go. It's certified vegan, nontoxic and cruelty-free.

Get it at Madewell for $18 or Candy x Paints for $18.
8
The Puzzles of Color "Strength" puzzle
Madewell
Your favorite puzzle lover will be entertained for hours with this 500-piece puzzle from Puzzles of Color, a company founded by siblings William Jones and Ericka Chambers to add more representation to puzzle imagery. The artist behind the "Strength" puzzle is Kaitlin June.

Get it at Madewell for $34.99 or Puzzles of Color for $26.99.
9
The Estelle Colored Glass mixed stemware set
Anthropologie
Whether you're buying for your aunt who has a vast glassware collection or your friend who always greets you with a bottle of wine, this colorful set of stemmed wine glasses from Estelle Colored Glass will be welcomed. Each glass in this six-piece set is hand-blown by glass artisans in Poland.

Get it at Anthropologie for $175 or Estelle Colored Glass for $175.
10
The Hot N Saucy "Heat Your Veggies" pack
Hot N Saucy
Sure, you may love hot sauce or even know someone who keeps a bottle in their bag, but these flavors from Hot N Saucy are different. This set comes with unique flavors like beet and Fresno pepper, collards and ghost pepper, and sweet potato and habanero pepper.

Get it at Hot N Saucy for $30.
11
A set of holiday greeting cards from Aya Paper Co.
Nordstrom
You can always send a thoughtful card instead of a gift, like one in this four-piece set from Aya Paper Co. They're all made from recycled paper and include recycled kraft envelopes as well.

Get it at Nordstrom for $15 or Aya Paper Co. for $15.
12
The Frères Branchiaux "Love Jones" candle
Frères Branchiaux
If you know someone whose favorite movie of all time is "Love Jones," this vegan, 100% soy wax candle is for them. Its notes — apple, vanilla, amber and sandalwood, just to name a few — are meant to make you feel and think of love.

Get it at Frères Branchiaux starting at $25.
13
The Abcrete & Co. Matisse drop earrings
Madewell
D.C.-based home goods and jewelry brand Abcrete & Co. has handmade polymer clay earrings for you to gift this year. They come in cobalt blue, green and dark purple.

Get them at Madewell for $42 or Abcrete & Co. for $42.
14
The Springbreak Watches Bordeaux watch
Macy's
The Bordeaux watch — named after a replica Eiffel Tower landmark in the Bordeaux Shopping Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where Springbreak Watches' founders grew up — features a three-hand quartz and a silicone band with a buckle closure. It even comes in a gift box to take some of the hassle out of wrapping it yourself.

Get it at Macy's for $79.99.
15
The Chic Geeks faux crocodile MacBook case
Chic Geeks
This luxe faux croc MacBook case is perfect for the tech lover who never sacrifices style. It's 100% vegan, cruelty-free and comes in a variety of other colors like emerald, lavender, rose and Champagne.

Get it at Chic Geeks for $95.
16
The Tiny Tassel Rainbow Row crossbody bag
The Tiny Tassel
Add a splash of color to your holiday gifting with the Tiny Tassel's Rainbow Row crossbody bag. It comes in pink, blue and yellow, and measures 10.5-by-9 inches. Each one includes a removable crossbody strap and a drawstring closure.

Get it for $40 at The Tiny Tassel.
17
The Satya + Sage "Blessed" candle
Target
Any candle collector will tell you that you can never have too many candles. This vegan coconut and soy wax candle from Satya + Sage deserves a spot on your candle-loving friend's counter. Notes of the calming "Blessed" candle include eucalyptus, mint, rosemary and succulent.

Get it at Target for $29 or Satya + Sage for $29.
18
The Nappy Head Club "The Blacker The Berry" throw blanket
The Nappy Head Club
This celebratory woven cotton throw blanket from the Nappy Head Club measures 60-by-50 inches. It features fringe edges and an illustration from artist Octavia Mingerink.

Get it at The Nappy Head Club for $92.
19
The Savage X long satin robe
Savage X Fenty
Whether you're shopping for a Rihanna fan or just someone who appreciates a quality robe, this long satin robe from Savage X Fenty makes a great loungewear option for that cozy period between Christmas and New Year's Day. It features a a satin monogram pattern jacquard and comes in sizes ranging from XS to XXXL.

Get it at Savage X Fenty for $112.95 ($89.95 if you're a VIP).
20
The Blk & Bold Rise & Grnd medium roast blend
Target
There's at least one person in your life who swears they can't fully function until they have their morning coffee. This bag of medium roast grounds from Blk & Bold, which has smooth notes of toffee and lemon, was made for them.

Get it at Target for $15.89 or Blk & Bold for $14.
21
A Golde Make Your Matcha kit
Golde
If an iced or hot matcha latte brings someone close to you joy, this DIY matcha kit from Golde needs to be in your cart immediately. It comes with 40 grams of pure matcha and a bamboo matcha whisk.

Get it at Golde for $48.
22
The Edas Yshaia mini bag
Shopbop
Edas' signature Yshaia bag also comes in this sapphire mini version. It's made of cowhide leather and stands out with an oversized buckle on the strap.

Get it at Shopbop for $275 or Edas for $275.
23
The Buttah skin-transforming kit
Nordstrom
This set from Buttah Skin is made for all skin types and includes a cleaner, vitamin C serum and facial shea butter moisturizer. Each product is made using naturally healing ingredients such as lavender flower extract and organic unrefined African shea butter.

Get it at Nordstrom for $59.99.
24
The Humans Before Handles Hadid necklace
Humans Before Handles
Founded by Ashley Sims, Humans Before Handles offers fun statement jewelry. The Hadid is a stacked four-row chain-and-crystal necklace with a lobster clasp.

Get it at Humans Before Handles for $45.
25
The Moodeaux limited-edition holiday bundle
Moodeaux
Brianna Arps wanted to see more Black-owned fragrance brands, so she created Moodeaux, a clean fragrance line that launched in October 2021. The limited holiday bundle is available to purchase now. It includes the "Worthy" scent that has notes of white tea, orange blossom, dry musk and amber, plus a reusable stash bag and a Black In Fragrance enamel pin.

Get it at Moodeaux for $85.
26
The Pound Cake Cosmetics lipstick
Pound Cake Cosmetics
Pound Cake Cosmetics launched in September 2021 with the release of its highly anticipated Cake Batter creme-matte red liquid lipsticks, which are designed specifically to address how even "universal" lipsticks often show up differently depending on the wearer's skin and lip tones. The company claims the formula is "extremely opaque" to show up on deeper lip tones. It comes in six shades: maraschino cherry, strawberry, red velvet, red bean, bloodberry and raspberry.
Get at at Pound Cake Cosmetics for $24.
27
The Arch NYC Plush Edit slippers
ARCH NYC
This furry slipper from Arch NYC has a heavy sole made for both indoor and outdoor wear. It features a square toe design and Arch NYC says it fits true to size. It also comes in a cow print. Sizes range from 6 to 11.

Get them at Arch NYC for $110.
Kids Toys That Actually Embrace Diversity
shoppingChristmasHolidaysGift GuidesBlack-owned business