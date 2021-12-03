During the season of giving, why not make your shopping more intentional?
The over $1 trillion in buying power that Black consumers hold, the growing push for social consciousness from younger generations, and the impactful work of organizations like The Fifteen Percent Pledge have caused more major retailers to carry Black-owned brands. There’s never been a better time to buy Black.
For any product you’re thinking about buying, there’s most likely a Black-owned brand that has it — from long-standing brands like Nroda, whose pieces have been sported by various celebrities, and wellness-centered Golde to newer brands like Puzzles of Color and Cruxgg, which launched its kitchen appliance line at Target this year.
We included these thoughtfully crafted brands and more in our gift guide of Black-owned brands below. Be sure to pay attention to shipping times and cutoffs to see if you’ll receive your products before Christmas.
