19 Thoughtful Gifts From Black-Owned Businesses To Give This Year

How you spend your hard-earned dollars is one of the easiest ways to make an impact — to put your money where your mouth is, so to speak. This is doubly true during the holidays when we all may be be spending more than usual, and want to make sure we’re spending thoughtfully and conscientiously.

That’s why we’ve rounded up people’s favorite Black-owned businesses. You can explore excellent gift options that also put money into businesses you’ll truly want to support.

The recommendations ahead — sourced from HuffPost Facebook readers and from HuffPost editors — cover everything from mouthwatering candles to fan-favorite bookstores to Kwanzaa starter kits to stationery, athleisure and skin care products. Take a look and discover some truly awesome Black-owned brands.