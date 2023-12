19 Thoughtful Gifts From Black-Owned Businesses To Give This Year

People Of Color Beauty's nail polish

People Of Color's nail polishes are my favorite in my polish collection. Designed "for people of color and those who live in color," they have long-wearing nude, bright and shimmer polishes and much more. They'd be a perfect gift for anyone who loves doing their nails. Their products are also cruelty-free and vegan; the business was started by a mom who never saw her own skin tone reflected in most nail polish marketing growing up.