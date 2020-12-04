The Best Gifts From Latinx-Owned Brands To Give This Holiday Season

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
You might be hoping 2020 and all of its problems will disappear come the new year, and you wouldn’t be alone. While some things are starting to look up (we see you, coronavirus vaccine), we still have a lot of work to do for a more equitable society.
Supporting marginalized communities and voices of color shouldn’t be a one-time thing. It’s important to continue educating ourselves and others through reading books about anti-racism and activism, donating to organizations that support BIPOC, women and queer folks, and by supporting Latinx-owned businesses.
This holiday season, continue supporting Latinx-owned businesses and brands while checking off a few gifts from your holiday shopping list. After all, where you choose to spend your money can make a powerful statement, and perhaps you’ll inspire the person who gets your gift to do the same.
For inspo, there are plenty of Latinx-owned jewelry brands on Etsy if you’re looking to give the gift of glamour. We’ve also found prints and paintings by Latinx artists and books by Latinx authors that are perfect for the creatives in your life.
You can check out our ultimate guide to Latinx-owned businesses here, but we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts from Latinx-owned brands for this holiday season down below.
