The Best Gifts From Latinx-Owned Brands To Give This Holiday Season

Are you still supporting diverse businesses this holiday season? Here are some gift ideas from Latinx-owned brands.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Continue supporting Latinx-owned businesses while checking off a few to-do's from your holiday shopping list.
You might be hoping 2020 and all of its problems will disappear come the new year, and you wouldn’t be alone. While some things are starting to look up (we see you, coronavirus vaccine), we still have a lot of work to do for a more equitable society.

Supporting marginalized communities and voices of color shouldn’t be a one-time thing. It’s important to continue educating ourselves and others through reading books about anti-racism and activism, donating to organizations that support BIPOC, women and queer folks, and by supporting Latinx-owned businesses.

This holiday season, continue supporting Latinx-owned businesses and brands while checking off a few gifts from your holiday shopping list. After all, where you choose to spend your money can make a powerful statement, and perhaps you’ll inspire the person who gets your gift to do the same.

For inspo, there are plenty of Latinx-owned jewelry brands on Etsy if you’re looking to give the gift of glamour. We’ve also found prints and paintings by Latinx artists and books by Latinx authors that are perfect for the creatives in your life.

You can check out our ultimate guide to Latinx-owned businesses here, but we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts from Latinx-owned brands for this holiday season down below.

Take a look:

1
Cuyana
Cuyana
Cuyana is a fashion retailer that creates timeless collections for the modern woman through carefully selected fabrics, precise silhouettes and attention to detail. It was co-founded by Karla Gallardo with the idea of creating a global design house encouraging customers to purchase fewer — but better-quality — pieces. Shop Cuyana.
2
Tata Harper
Tata Harper
Tata Harper is a bestselling skin care brand known for its natural ingredients and radiant results. It was founded by Colombia-born Tata Harper, whose mission was to create effective products using 100% natural ingredients that she grows in her Vermont farm. Shop Tata Harper Skincare products at Tata Harper or Sephora.
3
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Farm Rio is Brazilian fashion retailer that carries bright prints and bold silhouettes. It also plants a tree in the Amazon for every purchase made. The brand was founded by Katia Barros, who wanted to launch a clothing collection that embodies the feminine spirit and vibrant colors of Rio. Shop this Lucy Floral Puffer for $395 at Farm Rio and Shopbop.
4
Micha Gonzalez
Micha Gonzalez
Micha Gonzalez is a Latinx-owned Etsy shop based in Mexico City that specializes in earrings, necklaces and rings. It uses traditional goldsmith techniques and a variety of stones. Shop these silver hand studs for $95 at Micha Gonzalez on Etsy.
5
Botanika Beauty
Target
Botanika Beauty is a hair care brand specializing in products for curly and natural hair, inspired by the botánica stores found in Latinx communities. It was co-founded by Ada Rojas, an Afro-Latina and Domincan working in public relations and marketing who transformed her passion for beauty blogging into a business. Shop Botanika Beauty at Target, Walmart and Amazon.
6
Maude
Maude
Maude is a sexual wellness company built on quality, simplicity and inclusivity. It was founded by Éva Goicochea, whose experience working in health care inspired her to make a change in the sexual wellness industry. Shop Maude products at Maude.
7
Stitch Lab
Stitch Lab
Stitch Lab is a talent incubator and marketplace that supports emerging designers from Latin America. It was founded by Karina Rosendo, a native of Venezuela, to pave the path for these brands to connect with local wholesale buyers, press and influencers. You'll find this Ambar Pants Set for $160 at Stich Lab.
8
Depeapa
Depeapa
Depeapa is a Latinx-owned Etsy shop in Granada, Spain, that specializes in prints and mobiles using female figures and geometric shapes. Shop this Guateque Jarana Collection for $21 at Depeapa on Etsy.
9
Sol de Janeiro
Sol de Janeiro
Sol de Janeiro is a bestselling skin and body care brand known for its powerful ingredients and signature scent (it's top-rated Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is one of our shopping editor's favorites). It was founded by Brazilian-born Camila Pierotti, whose mission is to celebrate and boost confidence for every unique body. Shop Sol de Janeiro products at Sol de Janiero or Sephora.
10
Sol Proano
Sol Proano
Sol Proano is a Ridgewood, New York-based Latinx-owned Etsy shop that specializes in jewelry made from recycled metals and leather in hammered styles. Shop these Quiri Post Earrings for $80 at Sol Proano on Etsy.
11
Niege Borges
Society6
Niege Borges is a Brazilian illustrator based in Brooklyn. You'll find colorful illustrations featuring women that are a celebration of culture, identity and everyday life. Find this Rollers Skaters Art Print starting at $33 and Borges' artwork at Society6.
12
Reina Rebelde
Reina Rebelde
Reina Rebelde is a makeup brand with bold colors and sexy packaging. You'll find bright lipsticks and precision eyeliner. The brand was founded by Regina Merson, a Mexican woman with a passion for makeup that she traces back to her favorite telenovelas growing up. Shop Reina Rebelde at Target.
13
Johanna Ortiz
Johanna Ortiz
Johanna Ortiz is a fashion retailer that features apparel and swimwear with wearable color palettes and fun details like ruffles. The brand was created by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz, who was inspired by the transformative effects of beautiful fabrics. Shop this Johanna Ortiz stretch-cotton poplin shirt for $297 at Net-A-Porter.
14
Cosa Hecha
Cosa Hecha
Cosa Hecha is a Latinx-owned Etsy shop based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, that specializes in handmade clay jewelry inspired by Mexican pottery with a variety of tassel earrings and clay studs. Shop these Textured Pelucitas Earrings in color for $12 at Cosa Hecha on Etsy.
15
Rizos Curls
Rizos Curls
Rizos Curls is a hair care line formulated for all curl types. It was founded by Julissa Prado after years of wearing different curl styles and not finding any products that worked. Shop Rizos Curls at Target and Amazon.
