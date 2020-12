20 Gifts From Small Online Shops That You Probably Won't Find Anywhere Else

A mini suitcase for those who miss traveling

Away

There were a lot of trips that weren't taken this year. And you probably know someone who had to cancel their plans. While getting on an airplane might not be in their immediate future, you can get them a gift that helps their wanderlust a little , like this mini gift set from Away. Away's suitcases are on the pricier side, but this gift set comes with a mini one that they can take anywhere. The set includes products from some of the brand's favorite brands like Golde and We Are Fluide . But there's also others to choose from, too. Find it for $75 at Away