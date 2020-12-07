20 Gifts From Small Online Shops That You Probably Won't Find Anywhere Else

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

This holiday season, you could consider shopping small for your gifts.

And while you might have turned to those big-box retailers a lot during the last few months, you can’t forget about all the small businesses and direct-to-consumer brands out there that are trying to continue on in these tough times.

Now that the holiday season is upon us, it’s the perfect time to shop small and support the brands that are near and dear to you — whether that’s a neighborhood bookstore where you buy all your novels or an independent online shop you found on Instagram.

Of course, you can always shop from Black-owned businesses and Latinx-owned stores, too.

Here at HuffPost Finds, each of our editors have their own favorite small businesses and direct-to-consumer brands like Food52 for kitchen gadgets, Glossier for makeup that doesn’t look like makeup and Ban.do for cute accessories.