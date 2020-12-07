20 Gifts From Small Online Shops That You Probably Won't Find Anywhere Else

And while you might have turned to those big-box retailers a lot during the last few months, you can’t forget about all the small businesses and direct-to-consumer brands out there that are trying to continue on in these tough times.
Now that the holiday season is upon us, it’s the perfect time to shop small and support the brands that are near and dear to you — whether that’s a neighborhood bookstore where you buy all your novels or an independent online shop you found on Instagram.
Here at HuffPost Finds, each of our editors have their own favorite small businesses and direct-to-consumer brands like Food52 for kitchen gadgets, Glossier for makeup that doesn’t look like makeup and Ban.do for cute accessories.
Parachute's sheets and shams may have a loyal following, but you can't forget about all the company's loungewear. This cotton robe is a cult-favorite, with more than 500 reviews. It's made of Turkish cotton — which can work whether it's cold in the winter or a little warmer in the spring. Plus, this robe will work for anyone on your list. Find it for $99 at Parachute.
Brightland makes olive oils and vinegars without any fillers or artificial preservatives, sourcing olives from a family-run farm in California. If there's someone in your life who likes to try tons of different things in the kitchen, you might just get them a set of four of the brand's bestsellers, including a champagne vinegar and an oil made with heirloom olives. Find it for $70 at Brightland.
Etsy, a marketplace for sellers to sell their handmade wares, offers tons of great gifts that are much more unique than ones you'd find anywhere else. To shop small, you can support Latinx-owned Etsy shops on the site. One of the artisans we noticed is depeapa, who makes everything from textiles to illustrations. This mobile caught our eyes with wood pieces painted by hand. It's a gift that anyone would appreciate. Find it for $55 on Etsy.
9
A matching athleisure set from a cult-favorite activewear brand
Mejuri makes fine jewelry that's meant for everyday wear, with pieces made from fairly sourced materials. A few of the brand's most popular pieces are in the shape of a croissant, including this ring and these hoops, which are more special-looking than regular hoops and can go with just about any outfit. The hoops are made with vermeil, which is a thick layer of gold over sterling silver. Find them for $75 at Mejuri.
13
A candle and sock set that really reflect a BIG mood
It's been a lonely couple of months, especially for single folks. Fortunately, Dame makes sexual wellness products that are social distancing-approved (everyone needs a bit of satisfaction!). For those you know intimately (or just for yourself), this lipstick vibrator is designed to be ergonomic, with five different patterns and intensities. Find it for $95 at Dame.
A limited-edition set of lip balms that's the balm-dot-com
Glossier
Fan favorite makeup company Glossier has become famous on all corners of the internet with products like Boy Brow and Cloud Paint (our own editors swear by them!). For the holidays, Glossier recently released a limited-edition roulette-themed gift set, which features three of its Balm Dotcoms. The brand picks out the three, so what's inside is a surprise. The set comes in a gold-embossed, deck-of-cards-inspired pack for those who aren't afraid to take chances. Find it for $30 at Glossier.
Caraway specializes in non-toxic ceramic cookware that come in pretty pastels. The brand's popular cookware set would be a splurgy gift for the special someone getting into cooking. Or you could go for this linens set that has everything but the kitchen sink. The set includes essentials for the kitchen, including tea towels, oven mitts, pot holders and an apron. The handwoven designs are inspired by vintage flour sacks. Find it for $135 at Caraway.
19
A cutting board with a special space for your phone
The Sill, a direct-to-consumer brand that delivers houseplants, is the perfect place to get presents for plant parents — whether it's a wreath or faux fern. But if you're looking to get them something they don't have, you can't go wrong with a plant pop that has holiday spirit. Find it for $5 at The Sill. Or you could check out the original ones, which have messages like "I dig you."
23
A trinket dish that wears its heart on its sleeve (kind of)
Catbird
Brooklyn-based Catbird is probably best known for its jewelry, which is minimalist and well-made. But the brand has an entire section of its site dedicated to home goods, including cute little things like this trinket dish. It's made of unglazed porcelain and holds all sorts of, well, trinkets. Find it for $16 at Catbird.
24
A mini suitcase for those who miss traveling
Away
There were a lot of trips that weren't taken this year. And you probably know someone who had to cancel their plans. While getting on an airplane might not be in their immediate future, you can get them a gift that helps their wanderlust a little, like this mini gift set from Away. Away's suitcases are on the pricier side, but this gift set comes with a mini one that they can take anywhere. The set includes products from some of the brand's favorite brands like Golde and We Are Fluide. But there's also others to choose from, too. Find it for $75 at Away.