14 Gifts To Help You Get Ready For The Holidays And New Year

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices are subject to change.



It can be a busy time of year, with holiday parties, travel planning and family gatherings, along with all the work of closing out the year. And if you still have gifts to check off your list as you wind down 2019 and look to the New Year, we’ve got you covered.



Stuck on ideas? We’ve compiled a list of favorites from our HuffPost Stuff online store and made it easy to grab last-minute presents for family and friends — and reward yourself with a few items to ring in 2020.



You can find more gift ideas from our three collections:

Happy new year, and happy shopping!

HuffPost x StackCommerce

This antibacterial mat towel helps your yoga practice thanks to its soft and absorbent layer. Whether you are a hot yoga superfan or someone who’s simply looking for an easy way to keep your mat free of sweat and bacterial buildup, this grippy towel adds comfort as you flow from one pose to the next. Normally $44.95, it’s on sale now for $19.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

The Airdog aroma diffuser and Bluetooth speaker calms the senses by delivering aromathy along with music and LED mood light. It personalizes any space — from your bedroom to the office — and creates a retreat from daily stress. It’s heat-free and comes with an auto shut-off safety feature. Normally $99, it’s on sale for $69.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

This subscription to the MindFi app will help you practice mindfulness. From breathing sessions to short meditations, it can help ease anxiety and give your busy brain some needed rest. The app offers a series of exercises, along with suggestions for when to give them a try during the day. Even better, it also provides ways to track your progress. It’s on sale for $39.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

We often relax and unwind by sipping our favorite cold drinks, but we don’t always want to drop in ice cubes that will inevitably water down the beverage quickly. This is where the HyperChiller V2 handheld cooler can help. It can lower the temperature of your coffee, tea or wine by up to 130 degrees in minutes, making it a handy device to keep at home or on the go. The design features stainless steel chambers for keeping the drink and ice separate and preventing melting ice from diluting the beverage. Get it for $29.99.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

This Meditation Sidekick Journal provides a nice alternative to apps by introducing you to the calming world of meditation. The journal explains the benefits of meditation and provides the tools, guidance and encouragement needed for tracking progress and recording improvements. There’s no need to stare at a screen or worry about low-running batteries while you’re trying to focus on mental wellness. Normally $32.77, it’s on sale now for $23.99.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Taking care of our skin makes us feel and look good. For many of us, a gentle exfoliation can help to sweep away the grime and dead skin cells that accumulate over time. The TAO Clean Orbital Facial Brush offers two modes of cleansing and interchangeable heads that come with soft bristles. The brush also comes with a charging station that uses UV-C rays to kill bacteria and a dryer to help clean the brush after each use. Normally $129, it’s only $69.99 now.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Do you need help organizing the lives of everyone in your family? You might want to try this app called Fammle, which comes with a host of project management features, including the ability to track plans, schedule events and assign work. You can also share to-do lists, make calls to family members, send funny videos and keep everyone on task to get stuff done. It’s on sale now for $29.99.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Here’s how to avoid feeling your heart sink when you realize you’ve misplaced a wallet or keys: the Nut mini tracker. Tie the tiny device to your precious items and download a smartphone app to keep tabs on their locations. You will even receive alerts when you leave them behind. Normally $19.99, it’s on sale for $14.99.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Cleaning the snow or ice off the windshield of your car is essential for people living in cold climates. Let this ice and snow brush do the hard work for you. It comes with a brush on one side and scraper on the other and features an extendable handle to help you access hard-to-reach spots. Normally $29.99, it’s on sale for only $14.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

A good alternative to thawing frozen food in a microwave, the Emson D-Frost Wonder Quick Defrosting Tray is made with a special aluminum that speeds up the defrosting process at room temperature. The tray promises to thaw meat, fish, chicken or other frozen food items under an hour. It also comes with a non-stick surface for easy cleaning. Normally $25, it’s on sale now for $12.99.

fizkes via Getty Images

The ability to craft a compelling message is important for many types of jobs. This digital copywriting master class bundle is designed to help you improve your writing for a variety of assignments, from creating a mistake-free report to honing a social media post that gets noticed. Good writing skills can always come in handy for any side-hustle. Get it now for $39.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Taking beautiful photos is a fun hobby and a useful skill for many professions, from displaying attractive product images for your online shop to creating gorgeous social media posts. The Insta360 ONE 4K Action Camera comes with an app that generates pro-level edits. It can work with iOS or Android devices. Check out what else the camera can do in this video. Normally $299, it’s on sale now for $239.99.

ijeab via Getty Images

A good camera alone isn’t enough to produce amazing photos. Learning how to use it well is just as important. This online photography masterclass can show you everything from choosing equipment and composing shots to editing and post-production pointers. The ability to produce arresting images will help you better capture life’s important moments. Get it on sale for $20.

Tom Werner via Getty Images

Public speaking can be a nerve-wracking experience for many of us. Yet the ability to effectively communicate in front of a crowd can have both professional and social benefits.