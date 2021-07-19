17 Gifts For The Person You *Just* Started Dating

The beginning of a new relationship is so exciting. You’re probably spending a lot of time together, hanging out and getting to know each other. But this period of time can also be super nerve-racking if you have to give them a gift.
But you don’t have to put a ton of pressure on yourself to pick out the perfect gift. Here are 17 that say, “Hey, I like you” while still feeling extremely casual.
1
A personalized work from home mug
Raising Rooster / Etsy
2
A set of four copper stemless wineglasses
Amazon
3
A wine gift set
Amazon
4
The Complete Cooking for Two
Amazon
5
Or a vintage recipe box
Amazon
6
An indoor AeroGarden system
Amazon
7
A three-month subscription to the Atlas Coffee Club
Atlas Coffee Club
8
A pair of handmade Schitt's Creek earrings
Sona Studio
9
A portable Bose waterproof Bluetooth speaker
Amazon
10
A customizable desserts box
Edible Arrangements
11
A Polaroid camera
Amazon
12
A set of two personalized home map rocks glasses
Uncommon Goods
13
A colorfully funky phone case
Frosty Covers / Etsy
14
An adult coloring book
Amazon
15
A semi-gloss "JAWS" movie poster
Hot Topic
16
A 500-piece Friends cast puzzle
Hot Topic
17
A wooden, mustachioed eyewear holder
Amazon