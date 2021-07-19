HuffPost Finds

17 Gifts For The Person You *Just* Started Dating

Here to help you strike the balance of sentimental *and* casual.
By Taylor Steele, BuzzFeed Shopping

The beginning of a new relationship is so exciting. You’re probably spending a lot of time together, hanging out and getting to know each other. But this period of time can also be super nerve-racking if you have to give them a gift.

But you don’t have to put a ton of pressure on yourself to pick out the perfect gift. Here are 17 that say, “Hey, I like you” while still feeling extremely casual.

1
A personalized work from home mug
Raising Rooster / Etsy
If you've been bonding over the sheer number of Zoom meetings you've attended in the past year, this is great. They'll think of you every time someone realizes they were muted the whole time they were talking.

Promising review: "I bought 12 15-oz ceramic mugs for my workmates, and they came out really nice! Thank you, Raising Rooster!" — Jessica Adamson

Get it from Raising Rooster on Etsy for $15.99 (available in six designs and eight colors).
2
A set of four copper stemless wineglasses
Amazon
They deserve a boozy upgrade. Especially for making sure they always get the good stuff for your dates!

Promising review: "These glasses are great. Not too light and not too heavy. The glass has a nice thickness to it. Great look, I love the copper look when there's red wine in the glass. With the copper, it darkens whatever liquid you have in your glass for a deeper, richer look." — Brian

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
3
A wine gift set
Amazon
Complete with an electric corkscrew opener, an aerator, wine stoppers and more, your new beau will realize their dream of being a top-notch sommelier in no time!

This set includes: an electric corkscrew opener, an electric vacuum wine preserver, a wine aerator, two wine stoppers, a foil cutter, a charging base and a power adapter.

Promising review: "I bought this for my wife for, and she absolutely loves it. The cork remover is very easy to use; just press and hold the button, and the cork is easily removed. The preserver works just as easily and works better than any other one we have ever used. A bonus is that both tools light up when plugged in. I would highly recommend this set." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
4
The Complete Cooking for Two
Amazon
This cookbook will serve as both a helpful guide in the kitchen *and* as a hint that you're interested in having more dinners together. From hearty meals like lasagna to yummy cookies, they'll be serving up great food and quality time.

Promising review: "I got this cookbook for two key reasons: 1) so my husband and I could cook together and 2) to learn better, time-saving techniques. They've actually re-engineered their recipes to use smaller cookware and streamlined techniques to minimize appliances and overall number of dirty dishes. If you're just one or two people, and you want to eat healthy, save money, cook really good food from scratch with minimal fuss, and/or make cooking a spending-quality-time-together activity, then I highly recommend this cookbook. It's been a real lifesaver for me." — Augustina

Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
5
Or a vintage recipe box
Amazon
If you've spent a good number of dates eating their delicious food, this will be the sweetest surprise. Each box comes with 100 index cards and 12 dividers, so they can organizer their original recipes (including a section for recipes they know you love).

Promising review: "This recipe box is perfect! It is so cute on the kitchen counter and is just the right size to be noticeable without being too big and taking up too much space. The cards that come with it are also very beautiful. I even ordered an extra set of the cards just to have more space for future recipes." — Dain H.

Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
6
An indoor AeroGarden system
Amazon
Now they can easily grow their own herbs for all the amazing meals they've been telling you they want to cook! The control panel will tell them when it's time to water or feed their plants, so they don't have to worry about not having a green thumb. The AeroGarden comes with six six herb pods (Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint) and a bottle of all-natural plant nutrients.

Promising review: "I travel a lot for work, and the AeroGarden — despite its price — has actually saved me a lot of money. I love fresh herbs and lettuce, but I tend to throw so much away. With this, I pick what I need, which I love. The leaves are lush and huge compared to store-bought bagged/boxed mixes which are great for sandwiches and burgers. I have three of these: two with herbs and one with various lettuces." — Vanessa MS

Get it from Amazon for $119.11+ (available in three colors).
7
A three-month subscription to the Atlas Coffee Club
Atlas Coffee Club
This gift will not only guarantee that your coffee-lover starts each day with a buzz, but that they also get to explore the tastes and cultures of new countries every month!

Promising review: "I bought my brother-in-law a subscription to Atlas, and he loves it! He's always seeking out new beans on his own, so this was the perfect way to give him a variety of beans from different cultures around the world without him having to do anything! And on top of the convenience of the delivery, the coffee is of amazing quality! So tasty!" — Becky L

Get a three-month subscription from Atlas Coffee Club for $60+.
8
A pair of handmade Schitt's Creek earrings
Sona Studio
If your boo hasn't stopped quoting this iconic line since watching the show, they'll get a kick out of these cute studs.

Get it from Sona Studio for $10.

Plus, heck out the rest of Sona Studio's TV and movie-inspired earrings!
9
A portable Bose waterproof Bluetooth speaker
Amazon
They'll be able to start their day with an in-shower concert or TED talk. And since it's so compact, they'll be able to carry it to any place seriously lacking in good vibes and pump up the tunes.

Promising review: "The best portable speaker I've ever owned. Battery lasts several days with playing 6 hours a day. The Water resistance is amazing. I shower with it regularly. I accidentally dropped it in my hot tub and discovered it 2 weeks later. Still works PERFECTLY! Good base for the size. Packable/portable. I take it on trips all the time and it lasts all week on a single charge. Rubber casing makes it very easy to hold and keep damage-free. Doesn't slide easily on tables. The belt loop attachment is very handy. I tie it to my tent ceiling and other things all the time. Home run BOSE!" — Lori Stewart

Get it from Amazon for $99 (available in three colors).
10
A customizable desserts box
Edible Arrangements
This will surely sweeten their day! Pick from an assortment of cookies, pastries and chocolate-covered goodies to create the ultimate gift for your sweetheart.

Get it from Edible Arrangements for $49.99.
11
A Polaroid camera
Amazon
They'll have beautiful (and instant) pictures of the new memories you'll make together.

Promising review: "I will admit that I had my doubts about the idea of a 'new Polaroid,' but this camera is awesome. The pictures are the same 'shockingly good for instant' quality I remember. For real! I found an old Polaroid photo from the 1980's and put it next to a new one I took this weekend, and the only visible difference was that the person in both photos was about 30 years older." — Nicole

Get it from Amazon for $99.89 (available in 11 colors).
12
A set of two personalized home map rocks glasses
Uncommon Goods
If they never stop talking about how much they love where they grew up, especially when you're both out having drinks, this is a must. These glasses = the best of both worlds.

Get the set from Uncommon Goods for $48.
13
A colorfully funky phone case
Frosty Covers / Etsy
Surprise your colorful and funky new partner with a phone case to match their personality!

Promising review: "I absolutely love this case! It's exactly what I've been looking for. Great quality and fast delivery. Thank you, Frosty Covers!" — Emily

Get it from Frosty Covers on Etsy for $13.98 (originally $17.90; available in five designs and for iPhones and Androids).
14
An adult coloring book
Amazon
Full of literal party animals *and* easy cocktail recipes, they can relax after a stressful day with their own home version of a ~paint and sip~ party for one with this book. Pair this with a box of coloring pencils for the perfect gift!

Promising review: "I love coloring and I love cocktails, so this coloring book couldn't be more perfect! It's adorable and fun! I usually like to drink and color on my Friday nights, so this book makes it even more fun!" — Ashley Moree

Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
15
A semi-gloss "JAWS" movie poster
Hot Topic
Any film buff will be so glad to add to their collection.

Get it from Hot Topic for $20.90.
16
A 500-piece Friends cast puzzle
Hot Topic
This is perfect if they're a self-proclaimed Monica moon and Chandler rising.

Promising review: "This is a really awesome product!! I bought this for my sister and her son, and they had a lot of fun doing it!" — Rochelle Music

Get it from Hot Topic for $13.99 (originally $16.90).
17
A wooden, mustachioed eyewear holder
Amazon
This is a humorously practical gift if they're always losing their glasses or placing them in hazardous places.

Promising review: "Makes me smile every time I put my eyeglasses on it! I bought two: one for my desk at work and one for my painting room at home. Inexpensive and it's a quality product. If you need a place to put your eyeglasses, I highly recommend it." — J. Miller

Get it from Amazon for $5.90.
