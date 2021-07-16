20 Little Gifts Your Partner Will Appreciate If You're In A Long-Distance Relationship

Maya's Cookies

You can't go wrong with gooey, chocolatey soft-baked cookies for your sweetheart. They're vegan, available in yummy flavors like Chocolate Cherry Truffle and Drunken Grandma (brown sugar, oatmeal and rum-soaked raisins) and packaged in pretty tins. There are also gluten-free options available for select flavors.Maya's Cookies is Black woman-owned business known for delicious vegan cookies. Each cookie is baked to perfection with plant-based ingredients (no eggs, dairy and animal products) and customers love the variety of flavors, from classic chocolate chip to their famous "Everything" cookie, which has chocolate chips, pretzels, oatmeal, pecans, caramel chips and marshmallows.