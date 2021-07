20 Little Gifts Your Partner Will Appreciate If You're In A Long-Distance Relationship

Bond Touch bracelets

Amazon

The bracelet will give your partner a subtle sign of love whenever they're missing you. They'll seriously melt when they receive a "touch" and their wrist lights up during the day or night. Here's how it works: Slip on the bracelets, sync them with the Bond Touch App and you can send touches (aka the bracelets light up) if you can't physically be together."Loved being able to give this gift to my boyfriend.With our very busy life schedules it makes it hard to always text to let each other know we’re thinking about the other person. This product is great!" — Courtney



Get a pack of two from Amazon for $108.