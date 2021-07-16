20 Little Gifts Your Partner Will Appreciate If You're In A Long-Distance Relationship

Long-distance relationships are never easy. Sometimes you need a different way to show the person you love them other than just saying it while frozen during a video chat. Sending your partner a little gift will show them just how much you miss and care about them. Here are 20 small gifts they will love.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A set of vino tumblers
The Little Sparkle Shop / Etsy
2
Kissing whale keychains
Amazon
3
Bond Touch bracelets
Amazon
4
A fill-in-the-blank book
Amazon
5
A sweet bouquet
Edible Arrangements
6
A block sign
Amazon
7
Sushi socks
Amazon
8
A long-distance friendship lamp
Uncommon Goods
9
A hand-poured Homesick candle
Amazon
10
A hands casting kit
Amazon
11
A scratch-off world map
Amazon
12
A funny card
In A Nutshell Studio / Etsy
13
Maya's Cookies
Maya's Cookies
14
A couples scrapbook
Amazon
15
A "message in a bottle"
Amazon
16
A photo tile (or two)
Amazon
17
Pokémon coasters
Pallet Town Designs / Etsy
18
A plush doggo
Amazon
19
A Skylight Frame
Skylight Frames
20
Matching pizza shirts
Amazon