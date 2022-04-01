Shopping

16 Of The Best Gifts For New Moms

Give moms of newborns the gift of self-care with everything from meal kits to heating pads from retailers like Target, Amazon and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Caring for a newborn is no joke — if there’s any demographic of human being that needs extra pampering and love, it’s new moms. Facing challenges that range from sleep deprivation to healing from the ravages of childbirth and general overwhelm, it is nearly impossible for new moms to carve out time for themselves.

And yet, we all know how important is to take the time to rest, recharge and recenter when it comes to having the capacity to care for others. You have to put the oxygen mask on yourself before you can put it on anyone else! That’s why we’re focusing on gifts for new moms, from the practical to the luxurious. So often, gifts for new moms tend to be baby-centric, but it’s important that they feel special and cared for during this delicate time as well.

We rounded up gifts that help them to take a bit of time for themselves, encourage physical healing and comfort and can be used long after the baby is grown.

1
Marley Spoon
A meal delivery kit
Getting a healthy meal on the table can feel all but impossible in the early days of motherhood, and a meal subscription and delivery kit makes it much easier. Martha Stewart's popular Marley Spoon kit delivers pre-portioned ingredients for her most popular, tasty recipes straight to your door.
Get it from Marley Spoon starting at $56.95.
2
Maisonette
An ultra-chic bag
Caraa's baby tote is technically a diaper bag, but it's so stylish that it really is a purse that happens to accommodate baby things. It has a cool puffer vibe, encased in cloud-like waterproof nylon with large pockets. The bag can be worn as a tote, crossbody or even clipped onto a stroller for maximum convenience.
Get it from Maisonette for $250.
3
Amazon
A wireless photo mini printer
A frustrating aspect of the digital age is the lack of print photos, but this Kodak mini printer makes it easy for new moms to quickly and easily print photos of their lovely new family. It connects to pretty much all devices and has a full editing suite via the free Kodak app, making it a breeze to use.
Get it from Amazon for $68.11.
4
Dermstore
A set of ice globes
There's nothing quite like applying cold pressure to your face when you're feeling tired and puffy. These glass ice globes from Dermstore feel like a dream and are great for soothing irritated, tired and inflamed skin.
Get them from Dermstore for $18.
5
Amazon
A large heating pad
Sometimes a heating pad is just the thing to ease muscle aches and pains. This large sunbeam pad is soft, has an easy-to-operate digital LED controller with four personalized heat settings and a two-hour auto-shutoff function to prevent overheating and save electricity.
Get it from Amazon for $28.15.
6
Bodily
A tub of soothing bath salts
Give new moms a spa-like experience that also helps to soothe, cool and care for their bodies after vaginal delivery. These natural, fine grain, organic Epsom soaking salts are mixed with soothing botanicals like calendula, cucumber, coconut oil and Vitamin E that work to ease discomfort and swelling, regardless of whether there has been tearing or not.
Get it from Bodily for $20.
7
Bodily
A pack of cute postpartum undies
Bodily's five-pack of high-waisted panties are made from super soft, stretchy micromodal fabric that minimizes friction, which is imperative after birth. They're specially designed as postpartum transitional undies that are as cute as they are functional, so you don't feel like you're in a diaper 24/7.
Get them from Bodily for $58.
8
Everlane
A comfy slipper
Slip-ons are imperative when your hands are full with a new baby, and these plush ReNew slippers from Everlane are practical, cute and comfy. They have a cozy quilted fabric, soft plush lining and durable outer sole to keep you sturdy and safe from slips.
Get them from Everlane for $32.
9
Target
A soft nursing bra
Kindred Bravely's award-winning nursing bra is available in sizes S-XXL and has light support and removable padding to keep new moms comfortable and feeling their best.
Get it from Target for $39.99.
10
Brooklinen
A cozy waffle bathrobe
Help the new mom in your life stay as cozy as possible with this Turkish cotton waffle robe. It's lightweight and quick-drying while also being absorbent, warm and spa-like.
Get it from Brooklinen for $98.
11
Dermstore
A nourishing hand cream
This moisturizing hand lotion from Grown Alchemist is an absolute dream for dry, overworked hands. It's enriched with phyto-peptides that leave skin soft and smooth. The metal tube makes it feel like a luxury beauty item and the scent is lovely without being overpowering.
Get it from Dermstore for $39.
12
Storq
A chic nursing nightie
This nursing-friendly dress from Storq is as comfy as it gets. It's cute enough to wear out of the home and cozy enough to use as a nightgown, making it an absolute must for new moms. It's wildly soft and made of smooth stretchy modal fabric, available in black, leopard print and pale pink in sizes XS-3XL.
Get it from Storq for $78.
13
Target
A nourishing scar balm
This nourishing balm will be welcome well after a mom recovers from childbirth. It's a rich, herbal balm that works wonders on scars and stretch marks. Made with organic ingredients and dermatologist tested, it's an easy way to help mama heal.
Get it from Target for $19.99.
14
Dieux
A pair of reusable undereye patches
New moms will love Dieux's popular reusable eye masks. They hold gels, serums and creams close to the skin and faciliate maximum absorption. The patches last at least a year, making them a worthwhile investment. They'll leave new moms looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed no matter how little sleep they've gotten.
Get them from Dieux for $25.
15
Amazon
A popular nipple cream
Made entirely of lanolin, Lansinoh's nipple cream helps to soothe and protect sore nipples to provide relief to breastfeeding mothers while still being natural and safe for the baby. It's a total lifesaver!
Get it from Amazon for $8.12.
16
Heyday
A relaxing facial
Help her get a little "me time" in with a nourishing, hydrating and relaxing facial at Heyday. It's the perfect way to feel cared for and revitalized, and give her skin a healthy dose of TLC.
Head over to Heyday to check out their service list.
