If you’re anything like me, you regularly realize halfway to your party destination that you haven’t wrapped your gift. That’s if you remembered to get a present in the first place.
Drive-up services like those at Target or Walmart can help in this situation ― if you pull up your app and place an order for a gift bag and some tissue, they’ll bring it all right to your car. A second option? Stock up on gifts that are too pretty to be wrapped. You’ll save yourself a frenzied last-minute shopping trip and save the environment from some excess wrapping paper.
Take a look:
1
Terrarium candles
Uncommon Goods
2
A 17-month planner
Anthropologie
3
Flowers that last
Anthropologie
4
French market net bag
Food52
5
A luxe bookmark
Anthropologie
6
A pretty olive tree
Uncommon Goods
7
A personalized cheese board
Anthropologie
8
An agate serving board
Terrain
9
These gilded pinch pots
Terrain
10
Macrame plant hangers
West Elm
11
A stunning coffee table book
Amazon
12
Products as good as their packaging
Glossier