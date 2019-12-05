HuffPost Finds

These Gifts Are So Pretty They Don't Need Wrapping Paper

The best alternative to wrapping paper is no wrapping paper at all.

No need for wrapping paper when your gifts are already this pretty.
If you’re anything like me, you regularly realize halfway to your party destination that you haven’t wrapped your gift. That’s if you remembered to get a present in the first place.

Drive-up services like those at Target or Walmart can help in this situation ― if you pull up your app and place an order for a gift bag and some tissue, they’ll bring it all right to your car. A second option? Stock up on gifts that are too pretty to be wrapped. You’ll save yourself a frenzied last-minute shopping trip and save the environment from some excess wrapping paper.

Take a look:

1
Terrarium candles
Uncommon Goods
These pretty candles look beautiful, and also eliminate the need for a green thumb. Plus, a choice of a poppy or cactus means you can have both on hand to match your recipient’s personality just so. Get them at Uncommon Goods.
2
A 17-month planner
Anthropologie
To quote Hilary Duff, one-year planners are “so yesterday.” Rifle Paper Co. corners the market on beautiful paper goods, and the extended scheduling ability of this large-format planner is the perfect gift for a busy mom on the go or college-bound co-ed. Plus, stock up on lovely stocking stuffers like monogrammed mugs and this “Great Things” notepad (under $15!). Get them all at Anthropologie.
3
Flowers that last
Anthropologie
Sure, fresh flowers are always a beautiful gift, but Anthropologie has somehow found a way to upgrade typical bouquets with its collection of artfully dried bundles. Get them at Anthropologie.
4
French market net bag
Food52
A gift with je ne sais quoi! Consider an out-of-the-box, useful and eye-catching French market produce net tote. Fill this woven sack with the most beautiful honeycrisp apples, plump grapefruit, or even fragrant lavender. Get it at Food52.
5
A luxe bookmark
Anthropologie
An unexpected but delightful add-on for a pretty bottle of wine (we won’t judge you for choosing solely by the look of the label) or a fancy bottle of olive oil is one of these glam bookmarks. Just one more reason why we’ll never fully retire our library card for the Kindle. Get them at Anthropologie.
6
A pretty olive tree
Uncommon Goods
Save the olive branches for Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. Gift a sentimental olive tree to a friend, mother-in-law or new parent. These living symbols of peace are low-maintenance and memorable. Get it at Uncommon Goods.
7
A personalized cheese board
Anthropologie
There is nothing more appealing than a well-curated cheeseboard, and this monogrammed version will elevate it even further. Simply add your favorite cheese (my chef/cheesemonger husband recommends a triple cream Saint Angel variety) or a set of stunning cheese knives, and voila… your gift is ready. Get it at Anthropologie.
8
An agate serving board
Terrain
This slab would look just as glam in a kitchen or on a bar as it would in a bathroom showcasing jewelry. Get it at Terrain.
9
These gilded pinch pots
Terrain
While these pinch pots are meant for holding spices and seasoning in the kitchen, they’re equally useful for holding earrings, rings and dainty necklaces. Plus, they just look so darn pretty displayed in groups on a dresser or countertop. Get them at Terrain.
10
Macrame plant hangers
West Elm
It would be a crime to disguise these woven plant hangers inside some flimsy tissue paper. Instead, snag a succulent or an air plant, and showcase the intricacies of this beautiful gift. Get them at West Elm.
11
A stunning coffee table book
Amazon
The quickest way to feel fancy at home? Get a breathtaking coffee table book. Our favorite picks include a tome packed with patterns, an ode to photographer Bill Cunningham’s life’s work, and Pantone’s guide into every hue imaginable. Get them on Amazon.
12
Products as good as their packaging
Glossier
Glossier’s beauty products have a cult following — and frankly, a lot of that can be credited to the brand's sleek, minimalist packaging and its iconic pink bubble wrap pouches. Curated sets will surely please any cosmetic fan on your list. And, pro tip: The pink pouches are excellent toiletry organizers for air travel! Get them at Glossier.
