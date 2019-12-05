If you’re anything like me, you regularly realize halfway to your party destination that you haven’t wrapped your gift. That’s if you remembered to get a present in the first place.

Drive-up services like those at Target or Walmart can help in this situation ― if you pull up your app and place an order for a gift bag and some tissue, they’ll bring it all right to your car. A second option? Stock up on gifts that are too pretty to be wrapped. You’ll save yourself a frenzied last-minute shopping trip and save the environment from some excess wrapping paper.