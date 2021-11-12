A spa-worthy chair massager

Everyone wants a day at the spa, but carving out the time for it isn’t always realistic. This HoMedics chair fixture is a great way to bring that experience home. It features a dual kneading feature for your back, which allows users to adjust the pressure, target certain areas and add heat. The user can put it on the back of their office chair and take a moment of zen whenever they need to. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.