Let’s be honest, this past year (or year-plus) has been... a lot. You’re stressed. Your friends and family are stressed. We’re all just trying to sneak in some moments of self-care ― and hoping, at this point, that it can consist of more than just reaching for a chocolate bar.
So this holiday season might not be the year to buy people fancy, flashy gifts or complicated gadgets that come with extensive how-to guides. This might be the year to gift those near and dear to you things that will help them to kick back and take a much-needed breather.
But what do you buy those friends and family members who are overworked, overwhelmed and just over it in general? We rounded up a few helpful ideas below.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.