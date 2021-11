A laughter-inducing board game

It's no secret that laughter is one of the best ways to reduce stress and boost mood. Give the gift of giggles with a hilarious game.Telestrations is made for ages 8 and above. It combines the basics behind Pictionary and the classic whisper-in-the-ear antics of Telephone. Players draw a card and roll a die to select a word. Then, they are challenged to sketch out the word while a timer counts down. After the time is up, they pass their sketchbook around to other players, who each write down what word they think the drawing illustrates and then attempt to draw it themselves. At the end of a round, all players reveal their drawings and laugh at how far off course some of the sketches got.