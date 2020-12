12 Gifts For Anyone Struggling With Their Mental Health This Year

A Highly Recommended Self-Help Book

Amazon

As we continue through a pandemic that seems to be getting worse every day, gifting a self-help book to someone who is having a tough time may help them feel inspired. There are hundreds of wonderful self-help books at a range of price points, but Glennon Doyle’s " Untamed ," Brené Brown’s " Daring Greatly ," Mark Manson’s " The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck " and Lori Gottlieb’s " Maybe You Should Talk To Someone " are all good options.