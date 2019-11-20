Style & Beauty

16 Style And Beauty Gifts That Give Back

A guide to style and beauty products from companies that have pledged to donate a percentage of proceeds to a good cause.

Buying gifts for those near and dear to you can be daunting. What do you get for your mom who seems to have everything? Your ultra stylish friend who is always rocking the latest and greatest in fashion? Or your significant other who is just hard to shop for in general?

Sure, you can head to any mainstream department store and grab something off of the rack. But why not consider a gift that might be a tad bit more unique and one that has a positive spin attached to it?

Here is our guide to some great style and beauty products from companies that have pledged to donate a percentage of proceeds to a good cause. By purchasing from this list, you’ll be picking up a unique gift and supporting the brands’ efforts to do some good in the world via their dedication to giving back. And bonus points if you can pair one of these gifts with a cause that your pal is passionate about. For instance, there is definitely some jewelry here for the animal lover in your life. Or an uplifting fragrance that is working to battle depression.

1
Magali Designs: Red Vegan Snakeskin Hollywood Bag
Magali Designs
This ultra chic hands-free belt bag allows you to bop about town without a shoulder bag weighing you down. The pouch can be looped though pants, fastened across your waist or transformed into a lightweight crossbody. It's made of vegan snakeskin and lined with vegan suede. The brand is a favorite among celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker and Taryn Manning. With each bag purchased, customers choose whether to plant five trees or give fifty meals to children in need through the company’s partnerships with One Tree Planted or No Kid Hungry organizations.

Magali Designs: Red Vegan Snakeskin Hollywood Bag, $129
2
Diff Eyewear's Bella Sunglasses
Diff Eyewear
The oversized frames, bold lenses and metal temples make these the right shades to dress up any dull outfit. Made with 100% UVA/UVB protection polarized lenses and premium scratch resistant lenses, Diff has partnered with Sightsavers, who works to provide vision to people around the world. And for every pair purchased, the company donates “the gift of sight” to a person in need via mediums like eye exams, surgery, glasses, medication and more.

Diff Eyewear's Bella Sunglasses, $89
3
TruWood: Venus Java Watch
TruWood
Made from 100% natural maple wooden inlays and a stainless steel case, TruWood’s Venus collection is inspired by the Roman goddess Venus. For every item purchased, the company gives back to the planet by planting 10 trees per order.

TruWood: Venus Java Watch, $199
4
Tini Lux: Lucky Horseshoe Hoops
Tini Lux
These hypoallergenic gold hoop earrings are made of biocompatible materials, a pure titanium stud base, and a 14k gold vermeil hanging earring. Tini Lux donates $1 from each sale to Initiative: Eau, a nonprofit that strives to provide universal access to safe drinking water. During checkout, customers are also given the option to donate an additional dollar amount to their order.

Tini Lux: Lucky Horseshoe Hoops, $60
5
Unshattered: Toiletry Kit From Mercedes Benz Interior
Mercedez Benz Interior
This unique toiletry bag is handcrafted from the interior of an original 1955 Mercedes Benz upholstery. The unisex kit is made by women that are “winning the fight against addiction.” Each of the company’s bags are named for a real person currently undergoing treatment and 100% of the purchase price goes to provide employment and benefits for women in recovery.

Unshattered: Toiletry Kit From Mercedes Benz Interior, $150
6
Tatcha: Original Facial Cleansing Brush by Kashoen 1883
Tatcha
Cleanse your pores with this cleansing set created by “one of the oldest brush makers in Japan.” This special set was modeled after the traditional tea ceremony and geisha beauty rituals. The brush is set with varied length bristles to help promote exfoliation. For every product purchased, Tatcha helps to fund education for girls around the world via its partnership with Room to Read.

Tatcha: Original Facial Cleansing Brush by Kashoen 1883, $124
7
Wren Glory: Merry Merry Denim Jacket
Wren Glory
Who doesn’t love a personalized jean jacket? Decorate up to eight stockings on the back with your loved ones’ names, add your own initials and decorate the inside with a customized “to/from.” Each jacket is hand painted and made to order. And 10% of the proceeds from each purchase will be donated to a charity of your choice via Givz.

Wren Glory: Merry Merry Denim Jacket, $425
8
Mulberry Mongoose concentric circle bracelet
Mulberry Mongoose
This silver bracelet incorporates elements of snare wire that was confiscated by anti-poaching patrols in the Zambian bush. For every item sold, the company donates $5 to keep these anti-poaching patrols up and running, thus helping to insure the safety of Africa’s lions, elephants, leopards, endangered wild dogs and more.

Mulberry Mongoose concentric circle bracelet, $85
9
Oka-B Livari Ballet Flats
Oka-B Livari
These versatile flats are made of recyclable material and with the company’s patented Microplast, a flexible, durable and comfortable material. They are also water and slip resistant and $5 from every purchase benefits Still She Rises, Tulsa, an organization focused on representing mothers in the criminal justice system.

Oka-B Livari Ballet Flats, $60
10
Hope Fragrance Eau de Parfum Vaporisateur Spray
HDRF
Audrey Gruss founded The Hope for Depression Research Fund (HDRF) as a means of raising money for advanced depression research. The total proceeds from sales of The Hope Fragrance go to the HDRF to fund its mental health-based efforts. The perfume is a blend of aromatic white flowers, including lily of the valley, jasmine, gardenia and tuberose.

Hope Fragrance Eau de Parfum Vaporisateur Spray, $115
11
Life is Good: Women’s Lig Rainbow Classic Sleep Pant
Life is Good
These 100% cotton pants, adorably adorned with rainbows and the company’s uplifting “life is good” slogan, are garment washed for extra softness. And Life is Good says 10% of its annual net profits are donated to help kids heal from the devastating impact of poverty, violence, and illness.

Life is Good: Women’s Lig Rainbow Classic Sleep Pant, $48
12
Save Me From: Hair Despair Tip to Root Hair Reboot Kit
Save Me From
The perfect kit for giving your mane a little TLC. This gift-worthy box contains six 15ml hair products to help repair hair breakage, detoxify your scalp and give damaged locks a boost. The founder, April Zangl Peck, lost her own sister to suicide and is since determined to help others struggling with mental health issues themselves. Ten percent of proceeds from the sales benefit organizations that “help save people in real crisis.”

Save Me From: Hair Despair Tip to Root Hair Reboot Kit, $98
13
LaFonn: Pink Ribbon Collection
Lafonn
This 1.04 carat simulated diamond heart and pink ribbon pendant set is sterling silver bonded with platinum and comes on an adjustable 18” chain. Ten percent of the proceeds benefits Susan G. Komen Orange County in the fight against breast cancer.

Lafonn: Pink Ribbon Collection, $180
14
B3 Balm: Clutch 4 Oil Pack
B3
Give your face a little TLC with this four-pack of nurturing oils by B3 Balm. The kit includes products that focus on intense hydration, anti-aging, reversing skin damage and evening out skin tone and features natural ingredients like squalane, rose hip, jojoba, lavender and grapefruit. The company is donating 10% of its holiday sales from the Clutch 4 Oil Pack to the Women’s Independence Scholarship Program, Inc. (WISP), which provides scholarships to female survivors of domestic abuse.

B3 Balm: Clutch 4 Oil Pack, $200
15
The Tote Project: Free to Fly Pouch
The Tote Project
This butterfly-adorned pouch is crafted with 100% organic cotton and the lining and tassel consist of recycled sari. The print is made with eco-friendly, water-based ink and the bag is manufactured in a fair trade certified factory in India.

The Tote Project gives 10% of proceeds from its sales to Two Wings, an organization that helps to “empower survivors of the sex trafficking trade as they pursue their dream jobs.”

The Tote Project: Free to Fly Pouch, $20.75
16
The Body Shop: Nutty and Nourishing Shea Ultimate Collection
The Body Shop
The ultimate in soft skin pampering. This kit contains six products, all infused with Community Trade shea butter that is handcrafted in Ghana, including a shower cream, body scrub, body butter, shampoo, conditioner and hand cream. This Christmas, The Body Shop US is donating $1 for every holiday gift sold to Plan International USA, an organization that works to advance children’s rights and equality for girls.

The Body Shop: Nutty and Nourishing Shea Ultimate Collection, $50
