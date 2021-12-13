15 Thoughtful Gifts That Give Back To Those In Need

Shop intentionally with these items that support charities and good causes.

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=giftsthatgiveback-KristenAdaway-120921-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fskylar.com%2Fcollections%2Fholiday-gift-guide%2Fproducts%2Ffall-cashmere-candle" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Skylar&#x27;s Fall Cashmere candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b3655de4b0bb13fd069226" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=giftsthatgiveback-KristenAdaway-120921-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fskylar.com%2Fcollections%2Fholiday-gift-guide%2Fproducts%2Ffall-cashmere-candle" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Skylar's Fall Cashmere candle</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=giftsthatgiveback-KristenAdaway-120921-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fconsciousstep.com%2Fcollections%2Fgift-boxes" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Conscious Step socks " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b3655de4b0bb13fd069226" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=giftsthatgiveback-KristenAdaway-120921-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fconsciousstep.com%2Fcollections%2Fgift-boxes" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Conscious Step socks </a>
There’s never a bad time to give back to your community or those in need, and the holidays present the perfect opportunity to do so. While donating directly to helpful organizations and nonprofits is a great way to lend support, you can also make an impact by purchasing products from brands that donate percentages (and sometimes all) of their profits to charities or good causes.

When you do it this way, everyone wins. You get a cool gift for your loved ones (or yourself) and you’re helping to make a difference in someone’s life. If there’s an issue you feel passionate about, there’s likely a product you can buy that will essentially donate on your behalf. From tote bags that help and support survivors of human trafficking, to emotional support cards that give 50% of the net proceeds to therapy organizations, there’s a gift for every interest.

Though this list could be endless and include every single important cause thats out there, we rounded up 15 gifts that give back that everyone on your list will love and you’ll feel good about giving.

1
A pottery mug that helps to end child hunger
West Elm
This mug is designed and handmade in Los Angeles by the People's Pottery Project, a ceramics collective of formerly incarcerated women, trans and nonbinary individuals. For each mug sold between September 7 and December 31, 2021, 25% of the retail price will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

Get it at West Elm for $25.
2
A bag of coffee beans that saves homeless dogs
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.
All of the profits from Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.'s Rescue Roast blend are donated to a new rescue organization every month. Until December 31, the donations will benefit The Sato Project, which makes efforts to save, rescue and rehabilitate homeless dogs in Puerto Rico.

Get it at Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. for $14.99.
3
A skincare kit that donates meals to families in need
Sephora
This kit from clean beauty brand Farmacy Beauty includes everything you need for a 4-step routine: a purifying cleansing balm, an exfoliating and deep-cleaning toner, a resurfacing night serum and a plumping and renewing moisturizer. For every kit sold, Farmacy is donating the equivalent of 20 meals to help families in need through Feeding America.

Get it at Sephora for $30 or Farmacy Beauty for $30.
4
A tote that fights human trafficking and supports survivors
The Tote Project
What could be better than a tote with cat faces on it? A tote with cat faces on it that also fights human trafficking and helps survivors pursue their dream jobs. The Tote Project donates 100% of the gross profits from every purchase to support activities, classes and trainings that empowers survivors and helps them enter the workforce.

Get it at The Tote Project for $32.50.
5
A box of socks that plants trees
Conscious Step
Yes, even socks can play a part in changing the world. Every pair of socks in this Conscious Step box supports Trees for the Future and their work to plant trees for better soil and more successful farmers. It comes with three socks in grey heather, green and dark green.

Get it at Conscious Step starting at $34.95.
6
A necklace thats supports breast cancer awareness
Pura Vida
This rose gold choker necklace features a a dainty awareness ribbon to honor breast cancer survivors. Pura Vida is donating 5% of the price of each purchase to Boarding for Breast Cancer, a nonprofit that promotes early detection and prevention.

Get it at Pura Vida for $20.
7
A candle that supports children's heart health
Skylar
Kick up the cozy vibes with this Skylar candle that has notes of cinnamon bark, roasted almond and spiced ginger. A portion of the company's proceeds go toward a different charity every month; December's charity is the Children's Heart Foundation.

Get it at Skylar for $45.
8
A pack of bar soaps that provides clean water
Hand in Hand
There's soap and then there's soap made with clean ingredients that also supports a cause. This assortment from Hand in Hand includes four soaps: poppy, lavender, cactus blossom and fragrance-free. Each one is made without palm oil, parabens and phthalates. As a part of the company's "Buy One, Give Back" program, a portion of every purchase directly supports the company's global mission to provide communities access to soap, clean water and hygiene education.

Get it at Hand in Hand for $19.99.
9
A deck of cards that supports mental health
Ban.do
This set of colorful cards aims to help users navigate and understand emotions, including anger, joy, sadness and fear. The best part is that 50% of the net proceeds will be donated to The Loveland Foundation, an organization dedicated to uplifting and healing for communities of color, with a focus on Black women and girls.

Get it at Ban.do for $19.95.
10
A sustainable cutting board that fights food insecurity and provides quality employment
Material Kitchen
Half of the profits from two of Material Kitchen's BPA-free cutting boards (To Pó-Po with Love and Reimagine Justice)go to Heart of Dinner and Drive Change. Each one is made entirely of kitchen plastic scraps and renewable sugarcane.

Get it at Material Kitchen for $35.
11
A sweatshirt that supports human rights
Everlane
For every product sold in Everlane's 100% Human collection, the company donates 10% to the American Civil Liberties Union. Stay warm in this French terry sweatshirt that comes in sizes from XXS to XXL and in colors canvas, burnt sugar and slate.

Get it at Everlane for $68.
12
A tote bag that provides meals for children
Feed Projects
You can never have too many totes, and this one from Feed Projects comes decorated with a thoughtful message. By purchasing, you're helping provide 10 school meals to children in need across 63 countries.

Get it at Feed Projects for $38.
13
A Beats Pill+ speaker that fights pandemics
Apple
Beats partnered with (Red) to create and sell a special red speaker from which a portion of the proceeds is earmarked for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS. From now until December 31, the proceeds will go to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 response.

Get it at Apple for $179.95.
14
A succulent planter that provides access to safe water
Lula's Garden
For your favorite planet lover, this succulent planter from Lula's Garden makes a great accessory for a window sill and other small spaces. It comes with three small size pre-planted fresh succulents in a white planter box. Each garden sold provides six months of safe water for one person, in partnership with water.org.

Get it at Lula's Garden for $42.
15
A puzzle that supports supports Yosemite National Park
Social Goods
Designed by artist Wyatt Hersey, this 500-piece puzzle features landmarks inside Yosemite National Park. Proceeds from purchases support the Yosemite Conservancy.

Get it at Social Goods for $25.
