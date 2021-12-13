15 Thoughtful Gifts That Give Back To Those In Need

There’s never a bad time to give back to your community or those in need, and the holidays present the perfect opportunity to do so. While donating directly to helpful organizations and nonprofits is a great way to lend support, you can also make an impact by purchasing products from brands that donate percentages (and sometimes all) of their profits to charities or good causes.

When you do it this way, everyone wins. You get a cool gift for your loved ones (or yourself) and you’re helping to make a difference in someone’s life. If there’s an issue you feel passionate about, there’s likely a product you can buy that will essentially donate on your behalf. From tote bags that help and support survivors of human trafficking, to emotional support cards that give 50% of the net proceeds to therapy organizations, there’s a gift for every interest.

Though this list could be endless and include every single important cause thats out there, we rounded up 15 gifts that give back that everyone on your list will love and you’ll feel good about giving.